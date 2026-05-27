Hundreds Protest Zohran Mamdani Outside Gracie Mansion

On the heels of skyrocketing antisemitism in New York, and the news that Mamdani's socialist seizure of property is about to begin, the anti-Mamdani protests have begun. Hopefully, this means New Yorkers are waking up to the dangers of electing an Islamist socialist as mayor, and that Mamdani's run will end after his first term.

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🚨 JUST IN: A huge crowd just STORMED outside Ugandan Mayor Mamdani's Gracie Mansion to oppose the pro-Hamas Islamist wave sweeping NYC



NYC has been overrun with foreigners and gullible liberals!



Wake up, or your city is COOKED.pic.twitter.com/NZjnd3cb6e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 26, 2026

Here's more:

Hundreds of pro-Israel supporters swarmed Gracie Mansion to protest Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday night – with many calling for his resignation and outright deportation for failing to combat antisemitism and extremism. The “Protest Zohran Mamdani” demonstration, held just one block away from Gracie Mansion, drew upwards of 300 staunch Israel supporters from across the tri-state area. ... Mamdani’s critics co-opted rally cries reminiscent of those at anti-Israel protests like, “Zohran, Zohran, you can’t hide, we charge you with hate and lies” and “From the river to the sea, New York City will be free.” Corey Cohen, a 32-year-old descendant of Holocaust survivors, choked up while describing the fear he feels daily as a Jewish Zionist while strangers brand his people as “monsters.” “If people are telling me that I can’t speak Hebrew because I might get attacked, then, Zohran, what are we doing here? But people are not getting attacked for speaking Arabic or French or Chinese, so I’ve just … that’s why I’m crying,” Cohen told The Post.

While Mamdani has paid some lip service to condemning antisemitism in New York City, his track record of supporting and encouraging such behavior shows who he really is. Mamdani said Jews who attended a seminar on emigrating to Israel were guilty of violating 'international law,' and threatened to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to New York.

Anti-Mamdani protesters DEMAND pro-terror mobs be held accountable:



“Enforce the laws equally.” @GoldsteinBrooke pic.twitter.com/k4txHbFElf — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) May 27, 2026

Mamdani's first act in office was to undo some pro-Israel policies of the Eric Adams administration, and his first veto was used to stop a bipartisan proposal to combat antisemitism in the city.

🚨HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Mamdani protest in NYC draws a massive crowd.



New Yorkers have had enough of this radical agenda! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YshxPfG5hc — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) May 26, 2026

Zirkle spoke at the protest, too.

🚨WATCH: My message at Protest Mamdani



We are at war for the American way of life. pic.twitter.com/BNnPGy6t6O — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) May 27, 2026

"We are at war for the American way of life," Zirkle said. "Sharia supremacy and radical Islam are coming for every believer. Anyone who believes in freedom, when an Islamist commits an act of terror, they do not ask who you pray to or how you do it."

"I was born after September 11, 2001. I grew up in the shadows of this horrible event and I've seen what radical Islamic terrorism has cost my country," Zirkle continued, "Ladies and gentlemen, I will not let the United States of America fall to radical Islam."

One Mamdani voter said he regrets his vote, calling the Mamdani campaign 'a lot of smoke and mirrors.'

🚨MUST WATCH: Mamdani voter who attended last night’s protest against the mayor says he regrets his vote.



“At this point, the majority of us are starting to realize it was a lot of smoke and mirrors.” pic.twitter.com/Dg9VrdXCs4 — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) May 27, 2026

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Crowds also expressed support for the NYPD outside of Gracie Mansion.

“NYPD! NYPD!” chants rang through a crowd outside Gracie Mansion on Tuesday night as protesters thanked New York police officers for keeping the city safe.



The crowd was gathered out NYC Mayor Mamdani's residence to call for Governor Hochul to remove him from office, citing his… pic.twitter.com/OsHoflHIgO — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 27, 2026

"Every single community single community deserves to feel safe and we will never demonize those who are working day and night to make sure we do. Thank you, NYPD!" the woman said.

As of the time of this writing, Mamdani hasn't issued a statement or social media post on the protests.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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