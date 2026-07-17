Check Out Where Zohran Mamdani Watched the World Cup Match

Further proving the Democrats and their Democratic Socialist brethren are pro-criminal, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani watched the World Cup with inmates at Rikers. That's the same prison Mamdani hopes to close, the first of many the socialists will abolish if they get their way.

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Mamdani takes in World Cup semifinal alongside Rikers Island prisoners during inmate watch party https://t.co/7bjUcAQoHk pic.twitter.com/QMLYFokyMu — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2026

Here's more:

Closing this lockup is his goooooal! Mayor Zohran Mamdani caught a red card online for his latest publicity stunt — casually catching the England-Argentina World Cup game Wednesday surrounded by alleged felons and convicts at Rikers Island. Hizzoner shared photos of himself Thursday slumming it with the jailbirds on his official X account, waxing poetic about how “football belongs to everyone.” “Yesterday, I joined New Yorkers on Rikers Island to watch England take on Argentina. We experienced one of the tournament’s biggest moments side by side,” he said. “Joy and connection should not be scarce resources. Every New Yorker deserves to have their dignity affirmed.” The Associated Press was the only media outlet invited to photo op, which showed the perpetually smiling socialist shaking hands with inmates, chatting with them around the table like old pals and enjoying the beautiful game.

Has Mamdani met with any actual crime victims? What about the people who were raped? He dismissed the 6.6 percent increase in rape as the result of a new law, the "Rape Is Rape Act," saying it broadened the definition of rape. The problem is that 6.6 percent jump came long after the law was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. NYC has a crime problem.

Mamdani watched the World Cup game with prisoners because he wants to show that he supports them and doesn't care about their victims.



New York is cooked. pic.twitter.com/4UBW1r5hmT — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 16, 2026

Yes, it is. Soon all those inmates will likely be roaming the streets of the Big Apple again.

Why doesn’t he like the taxpayers of N.y.c? — Agility Dog Mom (@MorkieMamma) July 16, 2026

Because socialists never like the law-abiding.

Let me get this straight…



He hates Jews



He hates billionaires



He hates Italians



He hates Christians



He hates landlords



He hates capitalism



But he loves Allah, Palestine, socialism, and criminals.



NYC, you fcked up BIG TIME! — Here 2 Challenge (@Here2Challenge) July 16, 2026

This is all correct.

No other way to interpret this.

Democrats are soft-on-crime because they want the chaos criminals cause, and believe it's 'justice' to let violent repeat offenders out of prison so they can rob, rape, maim, and murder some more.

Good luck, New York.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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