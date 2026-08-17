The WNBA Continues to Fan the Flames of This Public Relations Disaster

I wish I could say this is shocking, but if WNBA executives couldn’t define what a woman is during their secret meeting last week, I guess this is to be expected. A mother and daughter from Georgia were reportedly discriminated against at an Indiana Fever-Atlanta Dream game this weekend for wearing XX/XY merchandise, an activewear company founded by Jennifer Sey that supports protecting women’s sports. Stadium ushers told them to wear Dream shirts to cover the logos (via NY Post):

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BREAKING: A local Georgia mom & daughter were discriminated against at Sunday’s Fever vs Dream game for wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts



During OT, a security guard told them

they had to put provided Atlanta Dream shirts over their shirts or they would be escorted out…



This is… pic.twitter.com/9VDzB31nmy — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 17, 2026

At today’s Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever game, a local mom and daughter were told they had to cover up their t-shirts from @xx_xyathletics or leave the arena.



What’s up with that @AtlantaDream? https://t.co/H1vmf08Ier pic.twitter.com/KSxA0gDFj9 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 17, 2026

Hey @AtlantaDream and @StateFarmArena this is entirely unacceptable



Sicking your security guard on this Mom and her daughter was breathtakingly boneheaded



You’ve just opened up a PR nightmare https://t.co/M3DuVuVzdg — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 17, 2026

“We were made to cover up our XX-XY shirts at this game,” the mom said outside the arena after the game to a fellow WNBA fan. “They gave us t-shirts during overtime and told us we had to leave or cover our shirts up. This just happened.” “We did nothing,” the mom added. “We were just sitting there. I didn’t make signs. I wanted to make signs, but I didn’t. I did nothing.” The mother and daughter claimed a fan who was put on the jumbotron wearing a “Protect Trans Rights” shirt told security about the duo because the fan was forced to zip up her jacket over the shirt, which the mom claimed is “bulls–t too.” […] The daughter, who said she has been an athlete in a variety of sports including soccer, said the issue has never come up for her. “I can’t believe that just happened in Atlanta, Georgia,” the mom concluded. The topic has recently flooded the WNBA after Cunningham’s ESPN interview where she said she wanted to “protect young girls” against “biological men.”

This league is a joke. If you can’t figure out what the “W” in WNBA stands for, close up the league. First, let’s see if new blood in the front office can work things out. Current commissioner Kathy Engelbert has got to go, and by most reports, she won’t be returning next season because she’s lost total control over the product. At every turn, it’s the wrong decision or no decision, which, in some cases, like defining what a woman is, can lead to a worse PR situation.

WNBA security told 2 fans to cover their “XX/XY” and “For the girls” shirts or LEAVE the Fever-Dream game.



Meanwhile, a “Protect Trans Rights” shirt was featured on the Jumbotron. pic.twitter.com/TstweQoU98 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 17, 2026

This is bush league, guys.

And this isn't the first time either.

I've been asked for this video by various outlets. Anyone is free to use it. Here you go. This is Ahnaleigh Wilson and her friend (prefers not to be named) explaining to me what Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton said to them. pic.twitter.com/246r4yVwIC — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 30, 2026

The Fever won 95-91 in overtime.

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