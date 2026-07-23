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Tipsheet

NYPD: Suspect Screamed 'Allahu Akbar' During Upper West Side Stabbings

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 23, 2026 9:13 PM
NYPD: Suspect Screamed 'Allahu Akbar' During Upper West Side Stabbings
AP Photo/John Minchillo

A 51-year-old man named Raul Morales was arrested today after he allegedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” in separate attacks in New York

The victims, an asian male and a Jewish male, went to the hospital and are expected to survive. 

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The New York Police Department is determining the motive and evaluating whether the attack is a hate crime or not, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. 

While the perpetrator has no known mental health history with the NYPD, the initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor.

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ANTISEMITISM CRIME JUDAISM MENTAL HEALTH NEW YORK


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