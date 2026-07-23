NYPD: Suspect Screamed 'Allahu Akbar' During Upper West Side Stabbings

A 51-year-old man named Raul Morales was arrested today after he allegedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” in separate attacks in New York.

The victims, an asian male and a Jewish male, went to the hospital and are expected to survive.

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The New York Police Department is determining the motive and evaluating whether the attack is a hate crime or not, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch.

While the perpetrator has no known mental health history with the NYPD, the initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor.

This afternoon, two people were stabbed in separate attacks on the Upper West Side. Both victims — an Asian male and a Jewish male — were removed to Mt. Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital, and both are expected to survive.



The NYPD has arrested 51-year-old Raul Morales in connection… — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) July 23, 2026

NBC News: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says that 51 y/p Raul Morales is under arrest in connection with stabbing an Asian man and a Jewish man on the Upper West Side and witnesses say he yelled "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks. The incident will be looked at as a possible… — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 23, 2026

I have been briefed on today’s horrifying stabbings on the Upper West Side, where an Asian man and a Jewish man were attacked. According to witness and victim statements, the perpetrator yelled “Allahu Akbar” during both attacks. I am relieved that both victims are in stable… https://t.co/0LSGtvPojx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2026

I am absolutely sickened and furious by what appears to be an antisemitic stabbing on the Upper West Side.



While we await additional details to be confirmed, we know that what is happening in our city is abhorrent. The fear in the Jewish community is real. Every New Yorker… — Speaker Julie Menin (@SpeakerMenin) July 23, 2026

Two days after Mamdani posted a video singling out the Jewish state as uniquely evil and telling New Yorkers to use "every tool they have" to oppose it, a man heeded his call. He stabbed two Jews coming out of synagogue with a screwdriver and screamed Allahu Akbar. The Mayor has… https://t.co/dLrfCtFYIx — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) July 23, 2026





A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed on Manhattan's Upper West Side, police say. The victims — one Asian and one Jewish — are both expected to survive as investigators work to determine a motive. https://t.co/EDwF2BiMhi pic.twitter.com/Pv6CUcOXCO — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) July 23, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Outrage erupts after the man yelled “ALLAHU AKBAR” as he stabbed a Jewish man in Manhattan today



THIS IS UGANDAN MAYOR MAMDANI’S NYC.



New York forgot. pic.twitter.com/TZRE7yqylj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

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Disgusted by what appears to be another senseless attack on New Yorkers simply because they’re Jewish.



The strength of New York has always been our ability to live together across every faith and background.



Anyone who tries to tear that apart will be met with the full force… https://t.co/jGw3VqCxCI — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 23, 2026

New York City is now officially experiencing European-style antisemitic stabbings.



My friend @Eve_Barlow told me months ago it was a matter of time before this europeanification Muslim extremist stabbing started happening here.



I didn't believe her. I was wrong. https://t.co/UU8Mw4c21a — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 23, 2026

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