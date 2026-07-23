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Tipsheet

Mamdani Makes It Clear He Believes International Law Trumps US Sovereignty

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 4:00 PM
Mamdani Makes It Clear He Believes International Law Trumps US Sovereignty
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his Democratic Socialists of America want to dismantle this country, uproot its founding documents, and rebuild a communist utopia on the rubble. One of the ways they can do that is by undermining American sovereignty through the unlawful and unconstitutional imposition of "international law."

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It's what Mamdani cited last fall, before he even took office, as grounds for blaming New York Jews for antisemitic protests outside the Park East Synagogue. The synagogue hosted Nefesh B'Nefesh, a group dedicated to helping Jews immigrate to Israel. That, Mamdani falsely claimed, was a violation of "international law." He also called the ouster of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro a violation of "international law," and based his push to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the same concept.

Unfortunately for Mamdani, U.S. law doesn't recognize that "international law" nonsense or the supposed authority of the International Criminal Court (ICC), so he won't be slapping the cuffs on Bibi any time soon.

But that's not stopping Mamdani from trying to normalize this concept.

"I would say that the International Criminal Court is a body that seeks to hold those across the world accountable for crimes against humanity, for war crimes, for things of that nature. And I think the United States should not only be a party to that court but should also execute the warrants that that court issues," Mamdani said. "And what I have spoken up about Nicolas Maduro, who I've also described appropriately as a dictator, is that the violation of international law is one that has to also be taken very seriously. It stems from the same belief in the International Criminal Court. And now he's here in New York City, on that day when the United States did violate international law, I made clear that I was in opposition to that. And it all stems from the same belief in how can there be a sanctity in something beyond an understand of the world where might is right?"

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INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

What a load of hooey.

Mamdani likes "international law" when it serves his purposes, and that main purpose is to undermine and destroy America.

The ICC has no power here and never will.

It is completely and utterly irrelevant.

He should be denaturalized and deported. He can follow international law from his parents' compound in Uganda.

Yes, they will.

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It should be binding. It's an oath, and Mamdani has violated it.

It's like believing in the Tooth Fairy. It doesn't exist.

The laws he likes outrank the laws he doesn't. Like all leftists, it's that simple.

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