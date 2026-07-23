Mike Waltz Just Made a Fool of This WI Congressman and His Defense of the Cuban Regime

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield
Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield
VIP
The One Dem No One Is Going to Miss If He Loses Next Month
The One Dem No One Is Going to Miss If He Loses Next...
This GOP Rep Had a Simple Question for the American Bar Association. It Didn't Go Over Well.
This GOP Rep Had a Simple Question for the American Bar Association. It...
Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Referred for Criminal Prosecution. Here's Why.
Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Referred for Criminal Prosecution. Here's Why.
After the Arizona Primaries, Total Fury Erupts Over Establishment Dems' Election Meddling
After the Arizona Primaries, Total Fury Erupts Over Establishment Dems' Election Meddling
Secret Service Director Says Threats Against Trump and Other Protectees Are 'Off the Charts'
Secret Service Director Says Threats Against Trump and Other Protectees Are 'Off the...
So That's Why Some Crazed Migrant Executed Three People in Minnesota?
So That's Why Some Crazed Migrant Executed Three People in Minnesota?
Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports
Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's...
A Bunch of Democrats Joined a Livestream Where the DSA Attacked America and Praised Terrorists
A Bunch of Democrats Joined a Livestream Where the DSA Attacked America and...
Mamdani Was Asked About Arresting Hamas War Criminals, and His Answer Was Revealing
Mamdani Was Asked About Arresting Hamas War Criminals, and His Answer Was Revealing
James Talarico Continues Pandering to Voters, This Time by Supporting Reparations
James Talarico Continues Pandering to Voters, This Time by Supporting Reparations
Play-Acting to Destruction
Play-Acting to Destruction
Houthis Attacked Oil Tankers – That's Not Flying With Trump
Houthis Attacked Oil Tankers – That's Not Flying With Trump
Break Google’s Monopoly for Good
Break Google’s Monopoly for Good
Tipsheet

Mike Waltz Just Made a Fool of This WI Congressman and His Defense of the Cuban Regime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 9:00 AM
Mike Waltz Just Made a Fool of This WI Congressman and His Defense of the Cuban Regime
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz was questioned about a newly released State Department report about Cuba. That report detailed how Cuba is the capital of 21st-century communism, that it's waged a "sustained campaign of subversion against the United States," and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. has made private offers to help the Cuban people, but those offers are rebuffed by the Cuban communist regime.

Advertisement

A few Democrats went down to Havana earlier this month, including Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan. They blame the poor conditions in Cuba, including rolling blackouts, shortages of goods and medical supplies, and other problems, on the decades-long U.S. embargo of the nation instead of the failures of communism.

Pocan questioned Waltz about the report and whether it's laying the groundwork for military action, along with reports that there may be Iranian drones in Cuba, too.

But Pocan made himself look like a fool in this exchange with Waltz.

"During your visit, did you visit the private island from the Castro regime?" Waltz asked. "Did you visit their private jet which seems to have fuel to go back and forth?"

"Considering you've never been to Cuba, I'm not going to take your advice," Pocan replied. Pocan hasn't really been to Cuba, either, mind you. The regime routinely shows visitors "Potemkin Villages" — tightly controlled areas where they are fed lies and propaganda by the Cuban regime.

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM CONGRESS CUBA MARCO RUBIO UNITED NATIONS

"I'm not going to tell you how to groom your hair 'cause I can't give good advice on that, I don't think I need your advice on Cuba," Pocan said. "Are we going to have a military action against Cuba? It seems like that's what this report is setting up."

"I am not going to take options off the table for the President of the United States," Waltz replied. "But I would hope that you would not allow your visits to be used for Cuban regime propaganda that has oppressed, massacred, and [inaudible] people."

"I understand, but I would strongly urge you, Marco Rubio has never been to Cuba, so many others who have strong opinions," Pocan continued.

"His entire family is from Cuba and fled," Waltz shot back in reference to Marco Rubio. 

"They fled before the revolution," Pocan replied.

Yeah. There's a reason why they fled before the revolution.

They want to prop up communists instead of freeing the Cuban people, because they see Cuba as a road map for what they want to do to America.

Advertisement

Pretty much.

Lapping up Cuban regime propaganda, it seems.

That's why he believes the regime propaganda that the embargo is to blame for their woes.

And Pocan doesn't even realize this.

"For those who don't know, Cuba is one of the most repressive communist regimes in the world.  It was at the top of the list even when the USSR was still around. The suffering of the Cuban people is a direct result of the communist regime in Cuba.  There is simply nothing good any person with more than 2 working brain cells can say about that regime," the post reads. "I just have to ask, why are so many Democrats communist?  Yea I know, they call themselves "Democratic Socialists," but they are really just communists using an alternative spelling.   What's even more worrying is that most of the Democrats who are not communists, are communists simps.  Some exceptions, but they seem to be fewer and fewer every day."

Advertisement

He's a shill for communists.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
This GOP Rep Had a Simple Question for the American Bar Association. It Didn't Go Over Well. Matt Vespa
After the Arizona Primaries, Total Fury Erupts Over Establishment Dems' Election Meddling Matt Vespa
Mamdani Was Asked About Arresting Hamas War Criminals, and His Answer Was Revealing Amy Curtis
Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Referred for Criminal Prosecution. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement