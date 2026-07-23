Mike Waltz Just Made a Fool of This WI Congressman and His Defense of the Cuban Regime

U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz was questioned about a newly released State Department report about Cuba. That report detailed how Cuba is the capital of 21st-century communism, that it's waged a "sustained campaign of subversion against the United States," and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. has made private offers to help the Cuban people, but those offers are rebuffed by the Cuban communist regime.

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A few Democrats went down to Havana earlier this month, including Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan. They blame the poor conditions in Cuba, including rolling blackouts, shortages of goods and medical supplies, and other problems, on the decades-long U.S. embargo of the nation instead of the failures of communism.

Pocan questioned Waltz about the report and whether it's laying the groundwork for military action, along with reports that there may be Iranian drones in Cuba, too.

But Pocan made himself look like a fool in this exchange with Waltz.

POCAN: You've never been to Cuba, I'm not taking your advice.



WALTZ: I hope that you wouldn't allow your visits to be used for Cuban regime propaganda.



POCAN: Marco Rubio has never been to Cuba, so many others who have strong opinions.



WALTZ: His entire family is from Cuba. pic.twitter.com/tlKp87kHDf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2026

"During your visit, did you visit the private island from the Castro regime?" Waltz asked. "Did you visit their private jet which seems to have fuel to go back and forth?"

"Considering you've never been to Cuba, I'm not going to take your advice," Pocan replied. Pocan hasn't really been to Cuba, either, mind you. The regime routinely shows visitors "Potemkin Villages" — tightly controlled areas where they are fed lies and propaganda by the Cuban regime.

"I'm not going to tell you how to groom your hair 'cause I can't give good advice on that, I don't think I need your advice on Cuba," Pocan said. "Are we going to have a military action against Cuba? It seems like that's what this report is setting up."

"I am not going to take options off the table for the President of the United States," Waltz replied. "But I would hope that you would not allow your visits to be used for Cuban regime propaganda that has oppressed, massacred, and [inaudible] people."

"I understand, but I would strongly urge you, Marco Rubio has never been to Cuba, so many others who have strong opinions," Pocan continued.

"His entire family is from Cuba and fled," Waltz shot back in reference to Marco Rubio.

"They fled before the revolution," Pocan replied.

Yeah. There's a reason why they fled before the revolution.

Last week, @repdeliaramirez, @RepDexterOR, @RepTeresaLF, and I got back from a fact-finding trip to Cuba. Cubans are suffering from a humanitarian crisis because of the decades-long American embargo and current fuel blockade.



Yet, the State Department just published a… pic.twitter.com/pZ1DvOpj0C — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) July 22, 2026

They want to prop up communists instead of freeing the Cuban people, because they see Cuba as a road map for what they want to do to America.

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The only thing missing, is Pocan stating that he stayed in a Holiday Inn Express. pic.twitter.com/h1vlA4t3tk — Coach Taylor's Hair (@KeaauDave) July 22, 2026

Pretty much.

What the hell is a guy from Kenosha doing in Cuba? — Prof. Krzys (@ProfessorKrzys) July 22, 2026

Lapping up Cuban regime propaganda, it seems.

To @RepMarkPocan, Cuba is the loser politicians version of Epstein Island and the training camp of his radical Marxist buddies. He knows nothing else about Cuba — Cyrus S 🇺🇸 (@CyrusShares) July 22, 2026

That's why he believes the regime propaganda that the embargo is to blame for their woes.

A perfect example of what Rubio’s report on Cuba warned about re: Communist Cuba’s influence and espionage in America https://t.co/nUxhNZy5sI — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 22, 2026

And Pocan doesn't even realize this.

Meet Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI) who is on a mission to prove that AOC is not the dumbest person in Congress.



Imagine, going on a Cuban government guided tour of Cuba and then come back to the US and not only stick up for the communist Cuban regime, but lecture Secretary… https://t.co/CcNKn4vXRJ — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) July 22, 2026

"For those who don't know, Cuba is one of the most repressive communist regimes in the world. It was at the top of the list even when the USSR was still around. The suffering of the Cuban people is a direct result of the communist regime in Cuba. There is simply nothing good any person with more than 2 working brain cells can say about that regime," the post reads. "I just have to ask, why are so many Democrats communist? Yea I know, they call themselves "Democratic Socialists," but they are really just communists using an alternative spelling. What's even more worrying is that most of the Democrats who are not communists, are communists simps. Some exceptions, but they seem to be fewer and fewer every day."

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Mark Pocan (who consistently makes a strong case for dumbest member of Congress) proves once again how he fails to have a functioning brain. This exchange is exactly the kind of thinking communist regimes love to cultivate. https://t.co/1XvBSLWYpB — Mike Marinella (@mike_marinella) July 22, 2026

He's a shill for communists.

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