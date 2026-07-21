Some Cubans May Finally Get Humanitarian Aid As Communist Leaders Rail Against U.S.

It's Confirmed, We Know What Really Scares the Dems in 2026
It's Confirmed, We Know What Really Scares the Dems in 2026
Here's the Bar Owners’ Lawsuit Against Roy Cooper That Could Play a Role in NC's Senate Race
Here's the Bar Owners’ Lawsuit Against Roy Cooper That Could Play a Role...
Trump Was Right: NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Forced to Eat Crow Over Massive Voter Registration Error
Trump Was Right: NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Forced to Eat Crow Over Massive...
Justice Jackson Had to Cut Short an Event in Alaska Last Week. We Now Know Why.
Justice Jackson Had to Cut Short an Event in Alaska Last Week. We...
Cities Are Giving Up on Flock Safety Cameras
Cities Are Giving Up on Flock Safety Cameras
VIP
Female Tennis Players Will No Longer Have to Worry About Men Invading Their Sport
Female Tennis Players Will No Longer Have to Worry About Men Invading Their...
From Swalwell to Gallego to Gray: Democrats’ Slush Fund Scandal Spreads
From Swalwell to Gallego to Gray: Democrats’ Slush Fund Scandal Spreads
NBC News Blames Idaho Laws for Death of Trans Teen
NBC News Blames Idaho Laws for Death of Trans Teen
James Talarico Laments That Texas Didn't Pass the George Floyd Act
James Talarico Laments That Texas Didn't Pass the George Floyd Act
Rep. Lisa McClain Sounds the Alarm on Communism’s Return to American Politics
Rep. Lisa McClain Sounds the Alarm on Communism’s Return to American Politics
VIP
Exploitation Isn't a Free Market Problem. It's a Government One.
Exploitation Isn't a Free Market Problem. It's a Government One.
The DSA Says You Don't Have a Constitutional Right to Double-Digit Returns
The DSA Says You Don't Have a Constitutional Right to Double-Digit Returns
Trump Reveals 'We've Been Nice' to Iran – Leaving Door Open for Heightened Action
Trump Reveals 'We've Been Nice' to Iran – Leaving Door Open for Heightened...
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History Had a Disastrous Hearing on the Hill
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History Had a Disastrous Hearing on the...
Tipsheet

Some Cubans May Finally Get Humanitarian Aid As Communist Leaders Rail Against U.S.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 21, 2026 4:15 PM
Some Cubans May Finally Get Humanitarian Aid As Communist Leaders Rail Against U.S.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The initial flight carrying humanitarian aid for the Cuban people as part of a $100 million “commitment” from the State Department occurred Monday out of Miami.

The department noted that the flight had “pre-packaged food and hygiene kits for up to 700 Cuban families” as the island nation is marred with blackouts and serious quality of life issues. 

Advertisement

The kits will be given out by “local parish representatives” through the Catholic Church and Caritas Cuba, as the effort was done alongside Catholic Relief Services. The move for local distribution was intended to make sure there was not “any opportunity for regime diversion or theft.”

The announcement comes as tensions are rising between the two countries, as the U.S. currently has a fuel blockade against the country and the communist regime refuses to loosen its grip on power.

A report from the State Department released Monday revealed that “the Cuban regime has waged a sustained campaign of subversion against the United States.”

“It is a campaign that has infiltrated the highest reaches of the U.S. government, recruited and cultivated generations of American activists, backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil, and carried out one of the most durable and damaging foreign intelligence penetrations in American history,” the report stated.

Recommended

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History Had a Disastrous Hearing on the Hill Julia Cassidy
Advertisement

Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH COMMUNISM CUBA MARCO RUBIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez blasted the report, posting to X to “add to this the [blockade] and the genocidal dimension it acquires with the current reinforcement and energy siege.” 

“There is no greater act of subversion against a State, conceived and officially described by the US to exhaust the people and fracture their support for the Revolution,” the Cuban leader claimed. 

In May, the State Department stressed that the U.S. was more than willing to provide humanitarian aid for Cubans, but the regime did not seem interested in complying. 

"As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, the United States has also made numerous private offers to the Cuban regime to provide generous assistance to the Cuban people, including support for free and fast satellite internet and $100 million in direct humanitarian assistance," the department stated in May. "The regime refuses to allow the United States to provide this assistance to the Cuban people, who are in desperate need of assistance due to the failures of Cuba’s corrupt regime."

Advertisement

Townhall previously reported that the U.S. is looking into the possibility of Iranian-backed drones in Cuba, as Trump continues to strike an assertive tone toward the country’s leadership.

“It could be that they’re storing some; we’re looking into it now. It could be so, and it could be isn’t. But we’ll figure it out fast,” Trump said earlier this month.  

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History Had a Disastrous Hearing on the Hill Julia Cassidy
Trump Was Right: NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Forced to Eat Crow Over Massive Voter Registration Error Matt Vespa
It's Confirmed, We Know What Really Scares the Dems in 2026 Matt Vespa
Justice Jackson Had to Cut Short an Event in Alaska Last Week. We Now Know Why. Matt Vespa
NBC News Blames Idaho Laws for Death of Trans Teen Amy Curtis
Here's What a $465,000 Government Plumber Reveals About the How the Left Views the Economy Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History Had a Disastrous Hearing on the Hill Julia Cassidy
Advertisement