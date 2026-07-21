Some Cubans May Finally Get Humanitarian Aid As Communist Leaders Rail Against U.S.

The initial flight carrying humanitarian aid for the Cuban people as part of a $100 million “commitment” from the State Department occurred Monday out of Miami.

The department noted that the flight had “pre-packaged food and hygiene kits for up to 700 Cuban families” as the island nation is marred with blackouts and serious quality of life issues.

Advertisement

The kits will be given out by “local parish representatives” through the Catholic Church and Caritas Cuba, as the effort was done alongside Catholic Relief Services. The move for local distribution was intended to make sure there was not “any opportunity for regime diversion or theft.”

The announcement comes as tensions are rising between the two countries, as the U.S. currently has a fuel blockade against the country and the communist regime refuses to loosen its grip on power.

A report from the State Department released Monday revealed that “the Cuban regime has waged a sustained campaign of subversion against the United States.”

For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States.



The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country.



The American people deserve to know.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 20, 2026

“It is a campaign that has infiltrated the highest reaches of the U.S. government, recruited and cultivated generations of American activists, backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil, and carried out one of the most durable and damaging foreign intelligence penetrations in American history,” the report stated.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez blasted the report, posting to X to “add to this the [blockade] and the genocidal dimension it acquires with the current reinforcement and energy siege.”

“There is no greater act of subversion against a State, conceived and officially described by the US to exhaust the people and fracture their support for the Revolution,” the Cuban leader claimed.

Añádase el #bloqueo y la dimensión genocida que adquiere con el actual reforzamiento y cerco energético. No hay mayor acto de subversión contra un Estado, concebido y descrito oficialmente por EE.UU para agotar al pueblo y resquebrajar su apoyo a la Revolución.



4/6 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 21, 2026

In May, the State Department stressed that the U.S. was more than willing to provide humanitarian aid for Cubans, but the regime did not seem interested in complying.

"As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, the United States has also made numerous private offers to the Cuban regime to provide generous assistance to the Cuban people, including support for free and fast satellite internet and $100 million in direct humanitarian assistance," the department stated in May. "The regime refuses to allow the United States to provide this assistance to the Cuban people, who are in desperate need of assistance due to the failures of Cuba’s corrupt regime."

Advertisement

Townhall previously reported that the U.S. is looking into the possibility of Iranian-backed drones in Cuba, as Trump continues to strike an assertive tone toward the country’s leadership.

“It could be that they’re storing some; we’re looking into it now. It could be so, and it could be isn’t. But we’ll figure it out fast,” Trump said earlier this month.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.