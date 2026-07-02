Did You See What the US Men's Team Did After Beating Bosnia?
Did You See What the US Men's Team Did After Beating Bosnia?
Supreme Court Roundup: Another Banner Week for ACLJ
Supreme Court Roundup: Another Banner Week for ACLJ
Feds Investigating Why There are Dozens of Adult Daycares in One NYC Neighborhood
Feds Investigating Why There are Dozens of Adult Daycares in One NYC Neighborhood
James Talarico Keeps Hammering on an Issue Nobody Cares About
James Talarico Keeps Hammering on an Issue Nobody Cares About
John Fetterman Explains the One Thing That Would Make Him Leave His Party
John Fetterman Explains the One Thing That Would Make Him Leave His Party
Zohran Mamdani Promised Free Buses, but the Best He Can Do Is Millions for Trans Programs
Zohran Mamdani Promised Free Buses, but the Best He Can Do Is Millions...
Gavin Newsom's Presidential Platform Will Be Nothing but Attacks on the Rich
Gavin Newsom's Presidential Platform Will Be Nothing but Attacks on the Rich
Everyone's Favorite German Is Going to Visit the White House
Everyone's Favorite German Is Going to Visit the White House
Did a CNN Anchor Really Just Say This About Jewish Democrats?
Did a CNN Anchor Really Just Say This About Jewish Democrats?
Germany Just Announced a Major Change for Its Entire Workforce
Germany Just Announced a Major Change for Its Entire Workforce
Sam Altman Is Looking to Hand Uncle Sam a Stake in OpenAI
Sam Altman Is Looking to Hand Uncle Sam a Stake in OpenAI
America's Next 250 Years Begins With Patriotic Education
America's Next 250 Years Begins With Patriotic Education
America's Newest Patriots to Receive Unique America 250 Keepsake
America's Newest Patriots to Receive Unique America 250 Keepsake
Trump Declares New National Holiday. Here's Why It's Fishy.
Trump Declares New National Holiday. Here's Why It's Fishy.
Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Just Terminated the Legal Status of the Communist Behind Hasan Piker's Cuba Trip

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 02, 2026 3:45 PM
Marco Rubio Just Terminated the Legal Status of the Communist Behind Hasan Piker's Cuba Trip
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked the legal status of Carlos Antonio Lloga Dominguez, a Cuban national identified as a communist operative tied to a propaganda effort targeting U.S. audiences. Dominguez was reportedly involved in organizing progressive commentator Hasan Piker’s trip to Cuba, an effort that was designed to promote the regime and influence American opinion on communism. 

Advertisement

Rubio announced the move on X, noting that Dominguez was formerly affiliated and maintained ties with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), a state-backed organization known for conducting foreign influence campaigns in the United States. Dominguez, along with his wife and son, is currently in federal custody pending deportation.

"For decades, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the People – or 'ICAP' – has been a vehicle for radical left-wing extremism and subversive foreign influence in the United States and across our hemisphere. ICAP is the Cuban regime’s premier influence and intelligence front group, exploiting its vast global network to spy on Americans, promote anti-Western propaganda, coordinate foreign influence operations, and organize revolutionary leftist movements around the world," Secretary Rubio wrote on X.

Recommended

Did a CNN Anchor Really Just Say This About Jewish Democrats? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM CUBA DOJ FOREIGN POLICY MARCO RUBIO

This week, I terminated the legal status of Carlos Antonio Lloga Dominguez, a former ICAP official who maintains ties with the organization. Lloga Dominguez and his wife and son are now in federal custody pending removal from the United States.

"America will never become home for foreign communists who peddle propaganda, run subversive influence operations, or support radical anti-American movements within the United States," he added. "Transact with ICAP and you will be sanctioned, prosecuted or deported from our country."

This comes just months after Hasan Piker, a now-prominent voice on the progressive left, toured communist Cuba in a propaganda effort, where he attributed the country’s dire conditions to the U.S. embargo and sanctions rather than the failures of its communist government.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did a CNN Anchor Really Just Say This About Jewish Democrats? Amy Curtis
Did You See What the US Men's Team Did After Beating Bosnia? Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Explains the One Thing That Would Make Him Leave His Party Jeff Charles
Is This Why Dems Are Turning to Socialism? If True, That's Hilarious Matt Vespa
Everyone's Favorite German Is Going to Visit the White House Amy Curtis
Germany Just Announced a Major Change for Its Entire Workforce Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did a CNN Anchor Really Just Say This About Jewish Democrats? Amy Curtis
Advertisement