Parents, It’s Up to You Now

Folks, we have to understand something very clearly: we have the truth! Everything about the Left — its atheism, Marxism, materialism, subjective morality, government waste and fraud — is wrong, violating truth, history, natural law, and eternal principles of life, liberty, and property established by God. They are wrong. We have truth on our side.

Advertisement

But we need to understand something else. We who have the truth have done an absolutely miserable job of teaching it to our children. And, I’m sorry, first and foremost, it has been a failing at home, of parents who have abdicated to government and the idiot box their God-given responsibility of educating their children “in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.” America better get back to fundamentals, and that means the home and family.

Parents, it is time to realize something: government isn’t going to do it. The schools will not teach your children the vital moral and spiritual truths they need to learn; in so many places, schools can’t even teach fundamentals anymore. Your children certainly aren’t going to learn the truth from Hollywood or the godless media. Truth is in our hands, but we will not get ANY help from government, the schools, or the media. And it isn’t their responsibility anyway! Parents must take the time to learn some necessary truths, and spend the time teaching their children about God and morality, and un-teaching much of the rot schools are indoctrinating their children with. It’s the only way it’s going to happen.

One of the most terrible mistakes ever made by our forefathers was allocating to government schools the education of our children. Like with charity and benevolence, we handed over to government the responsibility of educating our children. And with totally predictable results. Moral disaster. Folks, there are just some things that government force is constitutionally incapable of doing. Force can’t educate our children. And God never intended for government to have that responsibility any more than He gave government the responsibility for charity.

Just look at the results. If we didn’t know before about government’s inability to effectively educate children, then we certainly ought to know it now.

Now, I’m not totally opposed to public education; indeed, I spent much of my life teaching in American colleges and universities. But I understand the limitations, too. Schools can (if they will) teach basic secular truths children need to learn — readin’, ‘ritin’, and ‘rithmatic (and history). Schools can be a tool, and can teach certain necessary matters. But they will never love our children as much as parents ought to, and thus will never be concerned with the total education of a child. And ever since the Left took over the education system and immediately began indoctrinating a godless, naturalistic worldview into our children, and since parents, trusting the schools, basically did nothing to counteract the lies the schools were teaching their children — look at the results!

For America’s sake, look at the results!

We’ve had plenty of time now to historically examine the evidence of what our government-run schools have produced. The verdict? At least half the country is members of the godless, degenerate Democrat Party and no longer believe the moral truths of Judeo-Christianity upon which our country was founded. This is the product of the American education system, and, I’m sorry, but of parents who failed their children. Parents, it’s time to start doing your job again and quit abdicating to godless atheists in government the education of your children, to people who don’t care one whit about them. Except as future sex partners.

Advertisement

The Left has done everything possible to destroy the nuclear family — father (male), mother (female), and children. And because of the horrible fracturing of the nuclear family, and the sad existence of so many one-parent households now, too many parents have had to relinquish to government too much responsibility for teaching their children. That is exactly what the Left wants. It’s been happening for several generations now.

And, for your children’s sake, look at the results! Could anything be more disastrous, or more clearly seen?

Yeah, our schools still train technological “geniuses.” “Geniuses” who don’t know the difference between a man and a woman. Technological “geniuses” who know nothing of history or “self-evident truths.” “Education is useless without the Bible,” Noah Webster said. The moral aspect of education, teaching the next generation the difference between right and wrong, to respect God and their fellow man — there is no proper education without these things. And our technological “geniuses” are clueless about them.

And…look at the results. Countless millions of moral illiterates who don’t even know what marriage is anymore, and who’d vote for Pete Buttigieg if he were the Democrats’ nominee for President. Sick.

Parents, it’s up to you now to train your children in proper, godly, moral truths. We now know that the government and its schools aren’t going to do it. Hollywood isn’t going to do it. The media isn’t going to do it. And again, it isn’t their responsibility anyway. God gave that responsibility to parents, and parents, sadly, have let the country down, thinking, apparently, that the government schools would and could do it. Or the boob tube. Or TikTok, social media, and the Internet.

Advertisement

Well, those things haven’t done it, and America is in a stinking toilet bowl because parents thought they could. And would. But they can’t. And won’t.

Parents, it’s time to be the parents God intended for you to be and take the responsibility for your children’s education. That doesn’t necessarily mean homeschooling, though that would be the ideal for every child. But it’s not always possible for every family. But it IS possible for parents to oversee what the schools are teaching their children, and correct the lies and errors the atheistic Left is teaching in those schools.

Parents can — and must — do that.

Otherwise, we’ll keep getting the same results we now have.

Check my “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) for Christian evidence materials. Read also by other Substack: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.