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Nick Shirley Went to Cuba to Investigate Life Under Communism. Here's What He Saw.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 14, 2026 4:15 PM
Nick Shirley Went to Cuba to Investigate Life Under Communism. Here's What He Saw.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley released an investigation into communist-controlled Cuba, aiming to show Americans what more than 60 years of communism can do to a country, especially as some Democrats and left-wing commentators have argued that Cuba’s conditions are driven not by its economic system, but by U.S. sanctions. 

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Shirley also claimed that within 24 hours of arriving in the country, he was already planning to escape the country, saying government intelligence agents trailed him throughout his visit. He further alleged that a two-star Cuban general was waiting to interrogate him outside his hotel room at four in the morning.

In one clip, Shirley interviewed a Cuban man who said communism was the worst thing that had ever existed.

"What do you think of communism?" Shirley asked. 

"The worst thing that has ever existed in life. The worst thing that has ever existed in life is communism," the man said, according to a translation. "Because really, no one is a communist."

"What do you mean by that, no one is a communist?"

"What they do is enrich themselves and exploit the people, that's all they do."

In yet another clip, Shirley explained the effect of the U.S. blockade on the country, which has exacerbated the country's conditions, especially when it comes to their supply of oil.

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COMMUNISM CUBA FOREIGN POLICY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION NICOLÁS MADURO

This comes as the Trump administration has signaled that it plans to pursue political change in Cuba under what many have termed the “Donroe Doctrine,” a fusion of the Monroe Doctrine and the president’s name, intended to signal a foreign policy stance opposed to hostile regimes in the Western Hemisphere. 

The basic logic is that the United States should maintain the dominant role in the Western Hemisphere to safeguard its strategic interests and regional stability. The style of foreign policy began when the Trump administration started launching strikes on drug boats coming from Central and South America, and culminated in a military operation that saw Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro captured and brought to the United States to face justice.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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