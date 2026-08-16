A Quick Bible Study Vol. 333: The Best of Ephesians – Paul Writes As an ‘Ambassador in Chains’

Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are available here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," featuring volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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This week, we continue our discussion of St. Paul’s writings with “The Best of Ephesians.” Because of you, last Sunday’s “The Best of Romans” appeared on Townhall’s “Trending” list. RealClearReligion reposted it on Monday, and on Tuesday, it ranked on their “Most Read in Past 24 Hours” list.

All of this proves that St. Paul’s writings are forever beloved. His Christ-centered teachings are personally significant and take on new meaning at different stages of one’s life.

Paul’s letter to the Ephesians was written between AD 60 and 62, while he was under house arrest in Rome. He called himself “the prisoner for Christ Jesus for the sake of you Gentiles” (Eph. 3:1), yet he was not defeated but part of God’s purpose. Paul explains why one must honor God by living a rewarding Christ-centered life.

During Paul’s time, Ephesus was a vibrant and influential city in the Roman Empire, located at the crossroads of major trade routes. For that reason, Paul made it a center of Christian evangelism and lived there for about three years. Today, Ephesus is in modern-day Turkey.

Fortunately, I have visited Ephesus twice. First in 1983, when excavations were barely underway. Then, to my surprise, in 2022, the major ruins of Ephesus had been unearthed and assembled. While walking down the main street, one could feel its powerful, sophisticated ancient urban vibe. We stood in the town square where Paul preached the message of Christ, which was carried well beyond Ephesus.

Since this is a “quick” Bible study, a limited selection of verses was chosen as “best” based on my opinion. They are listed in the order they appear.

We begin with the letter's third verse. This could stand on its own as a prayer affirming that believers have God-given gifts which, through Christ, are everlasting:

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in the heavenly realms with every spiritual blessing in Christ” (Ephesians 1:3).

Next is an all-encompassing verse that explains why we should believe in Christ:

“In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace that he lavished on us. With all wisdom and understanding” (Ephesians 1:7-8).

Believers are set free from sin by forgiveness because He died on the cross for our sake. That occurred because of God's grace, meaning his love and kindness. Below, the passage explains that grace, as a God-given gift, cannot be earned by works:

“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves; it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast. For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2: 8-10).

However, our faith drives us to do good works because of our love for God and Christ.

In chapter 3, Paul writes a magnificent “prayer for the Ephesians.” Here is a segment:

“And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.”

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“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen” (Ephesians 3:14-21).

The truth and power of those verses reflect what Jesus said about Paul (then known as Saul) after striking Saul down on the road to Damascus:

“This man is my chosen instrument to proclaim my name to the Gentiles and their kings and to the people of Israel” (Acts 9:15-16). Hence, Paul’s letter to the Ephesians went viral, resulting in Christian converts far and wide.

Paul begins chapter 4 by again reminding readers that he is not free, yet he recognizes a greater purpose for his captivity:

“As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received” (Ephesians 4:1).

In his letter, Paul preached unity among followers of Christ, emphasizing the concept of one all-powerful God — a message aimed at Romans and Greeks, many of whom were pagans, given that Ephesus was a cultural and economic crossroads:

“There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all” (Ephesians 4:4-6).

Next, Paul addressed conflicts among Christians, but the principle applies to all relationships:

“In your anger do not sin: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold” (Ephesians 4:25-27).

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The following verse often appears in church marriage handbooks:

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32). And this one too:

“Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God” (Ephesians 5:1-2).

One could say that Paul was the first marriage and family therapist, writing about husbands, wives, children, and parents in chapters 5 and 6, all within the context of Christ and the church.

Our brief tour of Ephesians concludes with its most famous passage, “The Armor of God,” which begins:

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes” (Ephesians 6:10-11).

Way back in October 2021, I wrote Vol. 81: “St. Paul’s ‘Armor of God’—God’s Own Armor For You.” Paul goes through the Roman battle gear and describes each piece in terms of how Christians will fight against the evil powers that seek to stamp out the truth of Christ’s teachings and the Word of God. Here is an excerpt:

“In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God” (Ephesians 6:14-17).

The meaning of Paul’s armor message, which I then quoted from Pastor David Kim, was that “the full armor is meant to bring strength, stability, and encouragement so you can receive all that God has for you.”

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In Ephesians, Paul’s inspired teaching encouraged Christians to “live a life worthy of the calling you have received.” While “an ambassador in chains,” Paul strengthened and grew the early church about 30 years after Christ’s resurrection, serving as His “chosen instrument.” Amen to that!

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57-113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our six-month exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

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