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Tipsheet

Iranian Drones in Cuba? Here's What Trump Knows.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 13, 2026 9:00 PM
Iranian Drones in Cuba? Here's What Trump Knows.
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

President Donald Trump confirmed to Townhall that the United States is looking into claims about Iranian drones in Cuba

Axios reported in May that Cuba now has roughly 300 drones at their disposal, as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said last week that there are concerns about the Islamic Republic working with Cuba to pose a threat geographically closer to the U.S., according to NBC 6 South Florida

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"Well, if they do have that, and they might very well have that, we'll take care of it […] we'll take care of it in short order. We're not going to have a problem. We're not going to allow that to happen,” the president told Townhall when asked about the reports and the possibility of military intervention against the communist-run island nation. 

“It could be that they’re storing some, we’re looking into it now, it could be so, and it could be isn’t. But we’ll figure it out fast,” Trump added.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department announced more sanctions against Cuban entities with the goal of crippling means of “revenue that sustains the Cuban regime” and organizations that play a role in the “campaign of violent repression against its own people.”

Cuba continues to be plagued by blackouts as it deals with energy supply woes, as the president has encouraged the island to strike a deal with the Trump administration.

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"As the President stated, Cuba is a failed country that has been horribly run for many years. The [U.S.] will be there to be help, but its flailing leaders should make a deal with the United States before it is too late,” a senior administration official told Townhall last week. 

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesperson told Townhall at the time that assistance for the blackouts “is ready to go,” but said that the "illegitimate [President] Diaz-Canel regime has been stalling approvals.”

“The Trump Administration has offered the regime clear options to receive humanitarian assistance delivered through appropriate channels and fuel if they privatize the energy industry,” the statement read.

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