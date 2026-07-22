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Tipsheet

Francesca Hong Dropped Her First Major Ad, and Here's How She's Attacking Tom Tiffany

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 9:30 AM
Francesca Hong Dropped Her First Major Ad, and Here's How She's Attacking Tom Tiffany
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

While we're still about three weeks away from the Wisconsin Democratic Primary, it looks like Democratic socialist Francesca Hong has the race in the bag. She certainly thinks so, and polling backs her up, so Hong dropped an ad targeting Tom Tiffany.

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"Tom Tiffany, the anti-abortion election denier, Epstein pedophile protector, sides with the powerful and not the people," Hong said. "Democrats can't miss this moment. We need a governor who can build a movement of working-class Wisconsinites. I'm Francesca Hong. As governor, I'll tax the rich, fund our schools, and stop AI data centers. If you're tired of the status quo and ready for new politics that puts you first, then I'm asking for your vote."

Let's translate that: Hong will drive out the wealthy, as we've seen in New York and California, raise property taxes to fund our schools, and give China the advantage on the AI race.

Notice that she omits the fact she's a socialist from this ad. That seems like something voters should be aware of, no?

Tom Tiffany's War Room account fired back at the false accusations of being a pedophile protector.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

How did she manage to lead in the primary polls without ads? Here's how.

The Dairyland Sentinel reported:

The state’s Sunshine website allows users to search campaign finance expenditures by purpose. A search for how much Hong has spent on Media-TV certainly tell a story. She’s spent…nothing. She’s leading in the polls in the Democratic primary and she’s spent…zero dollars on traditional TV.

Hong’s vendors also tell a story.

The largest outside digital firm in the report is Middle Seat. According to its own website, Middle Seat describes itself as “the full-service firm for progressive causes and candidates.” Its published client list reads like a who’s who of progressive politics, including the Biden Victory Fund, Gov. Maura Healey, AFL-CIO, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Fetterman, Working Families Party, Human Rights Campaign, National Nurses United, Greenpeace, Bob Casey, Wes Moore and many others. Hong’s campaign paid Middle Seat more than $101,000 between September 2025 and March 2026, according to the Wisconsin Campaign Finance System. At least $81,095 was reported as online advertising. That’s important. But Middle Seat isn’t simply an advertising firm. It’s an organizing and fundraising firm that happens to buy advertising. Those aren’t the same thing.

Hong’s campaign has turn to Reverbal Communications for $31,464.00 in digital ads/consulting work so far as well. They worked with now Supreme Court Justice Chris Taylor, Dan Osborn’s US Senate Campaign, Rock the Vote and Wisconsin Democrats.

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Read the whole thing.

She literally voted to protect pedophiles.

Trump won Wisconsin in both 2016 and 2024.

Yesterday, Hong also begged for more donations.

And the Madison DSA was begging for cash, too.

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All your money belongs to socialists. Not just the rich. Every Wisconsinite will pay through the nose. Hong's taxes will make Tony Evers' 400-year tax hike seem like pocket change.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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