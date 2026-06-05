Francesca Hong Says Kids Are a 'Critical Investment,' but Her Record and Platform Prove Otherwise

Socialists know that if they control the schools and have access to our children, they can indoctrinate them into socialist beliefs. The Left already does this in public schools with their DEI LGBTQ+ curricula that seek to reframe how kids see themselves and how they see the world.

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But if they really cared about kids, they'd do what's best for them and not their agenda. Francesca Hong is one of those people who said spending money on kids is a 'critical investment,' while embracing and endorsing policies that harm children, their families, and their communities.

.@FrancescaHongWI: “One of the most critical investments we have to prioritize is to ensure that all kids are healthy, all kids are fed, and all kids have a great education.” pic.twitter.com/dtr4bEs6fQ — Madison DSA 🌹 (@DSAMadison) June 3, 2026

Of course, children deserve that. But they deserve a government that will actually provide it. Hong has promised to abolish prisons, defund the police, and hamper ICE efforts in the state of Wisconsin.

She pledges to spend tons of money on our failed public schools, repeal Act 10, and make the state unaffordable for families with tax hikes and skyrocketing 'green' energy schemes.

There is no plan she's offering that 'invests' in children. But they all spend a lot of money for no results on socialist programs Hong likes.

Can't run a restaurant. Can't manage her personal finances. Wants to run the state of Wisconsin. — metalhed64 (@vandenavon15003) June 4, 2026

Hong was sued by Capital One for $30,000 in credit card debt that magically got paid recently, despite dating back more than a decade.

@FrancescaHongWI think kids should be KILLED before birth. — Dr. Martha Pocan (@DrSasshole) June 3, 2026

Yes. She's also pro-abortion, which means millions of kids never got an opportunity to get an education or enjoy life.

Francesca can't pay a 30,000 dollar credit card bill of hers but she can tell us all how to fund education. https://t.co/Un75uS2WK2 — Bobacheck (@Bobacheck) June 3, 2026

The hypocrisy and audacity are stunning.

Well, not going to get a good education in govt school.



But I’m sure we will get something along the lines of “proper funding of schools” or some BS like that when private schools do better for far less https://t.co/WDOuv9ayox — Mike B. (@polish_mikeb) June 3, 2026

Democrats will abolish school choice. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Black students at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) test at the bottom nationally in reading and math. Like all states, Wisconsin has seen a massive post-COVID decline in reading scores across the board, and something like 31 percent of students in the state do no read on grade level.

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Let's start asking critical thinking based questions. What do these programs look like? What is the mission statement of DPI? How do these programs look in practice? Details matter. Stop throwing money at everything labeled "education." Stop using emotion as a weapon for votes. https://t.co/lzBEERPZRu — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) June 3, 2026

It's a mess, and Hong can't fix it. She will, however, make things orders of magnitude worse for Wisconsin's children and their families.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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