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Tipsheet

Francesca Hong Says Kids Are a 'Critical Investment,' but Her Record and Platform Prove Otherwise

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 05, 2026 10:30 AM
Francesca Hong Says Kids Are a 'Critical Investment,' but Her Record and Platform Prove Otherwise
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

Socialists know that if they control the schools and have access to our children, they can indoctrinate them into socialist beliefs. The Left already does this in public schools with their DEI LGBTQ+ curricula that seek to reframe how kids see themselves and how they see the world.

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But if they really cared about kids, they'd do what's best for them and not their agenda. Francesca Hong is one of those people who said spending money on kids is a 'critical investment,' while embracing and endorsing policies that harm children, their families, and their communities.

Of course, children deserve that. But they deserve a government that will actually provide it. Hong has promised to abolish prisons, defund the police, and hamper ICE efforts in the state of Wisconsin.

She pledges to spend tons of money on our failed public schools, repeal Act 10, and make the state unaffordable for families with tax hikes and skyrocketing 'green' energy schemes.

There is no plan she's offering that 'invests' in children. But they all spend a lot of money for no results on socialist programs Hong likes.

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ABORTION EDUCATION SOCIALISM WISCONSIN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Hong was sued by Capital One for $30,000 in credit card debt that magically got paid recently, despite dating back more than a decade.

Yes. She's also pro-abortion, which means millions of kids never got an opportunity to get an education or enjoy life.

The hypocrisy and audacity are stunning.

Democrats will abolish school choice. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Black students at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) test at the bottom nationally in reading and math. Like all states, Wisconsin has seen a massive post-COVID decline in reading scores across the board, and something like 31 percent of students in the state do no read on grade level.

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It's a mess, and Hong can't fix it. She will, however, make things orders of magnitude worse for Wisconsin's children and their families.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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