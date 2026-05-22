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Tipsheet

Francesca Hong Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor. She Also Wants to Defund the Police.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 22, 2026 2:00 PM
Francesca Hong Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor. She Also Wants to Defund the Police.
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

While Wisconsin Republicans have coalesced around Rep. Tom Tiffany in the Wisconsin governor's race, Democrats do have a crowded primary field. But the frontrunner — so far — is socialist Democrat Francesca Hong, a Leftist radical who will turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota.

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She's running on a platform that will include raising taxes, ending school choice, harboring illegal aliens, and defunding the police. And she's not backing down from her stance on defunding police.

Here's more:

Years after mayors from Democratic cities reversed course on calls to defund police departments, one of the leading Democratic candidates for governor of Wisconsin is running with a starkly different record: she didn’t just back defunding police — she called to abolish them. And unlike many in her party, she has neither deleted those posts nor renounced them.

Francesca Hong has repeatedly called for abolishing police departments, according to a CNN KFile review of her social media posts, interviews and statements.

Hong, a 37-year-old state representative and democratic socialist, wrote on X in 2020 she supported “defunding the police as a first step towards abolishing the police.” She later argued in 2021 that “police exist to uphold white supremacy. Defund then abolish. Reform can’t be an option.”

She is competing in a crowded Democratic primary field that includes Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and state Sen. Kelda Roys for the right to face Republican US Rep. Tom Tiffany in the closely watched battleground state.

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2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

Hong did not disavow these remarks in a statement to CNN.

"While she said she does not support “arbitrary cuts” to public safety budgets and would not pursue them as governor, she also questioned whether current police spending levels are an “optimal or efficient” use of resources," the post reads.

The Democrats are run by the extremists and radicals.

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Always.

Even Democrats are sounding the alarm on Hong.

Sarah Rodriguez is the current Lt. Governor.

They don't want reform. They want to abolish police.

She's currently leading the Democratic primary with 14 percent. Her nearest competitor, former Lt. Governor and failed Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, is at 11 percent.

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Yes, they should.

Wisconsin cannot afford to elect Francesca Hong. She will defund the police and make Wisconsin a haven for criminals.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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