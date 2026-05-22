Francesca Hong Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor. She Also Wants to Defund the Police.

While Wisconsin Republicans have coalesced around Rep. Tom Tiffany in the Wisconsin governor's race, Democrats do have a crowded primary field. But the frontrunner — so far — is socialist Democrat Francesca Hong, a Leftist radical who will turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota.

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She's running on a platform that will include raising taxes, ending school choice, harboring illegal aliens, and defunding the police. And she's not backing down from her stance on defunding police.

CNN: Francesca Hong, a leading Democrat in the Wisconsin governor’s race, called for abolishing the police.



Hong, a 37-year-old state representative and democratic socialist, wrote on Twitter in 2020 she supported “defunding the police as a first step towards abolishing the… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 22, 2026

Here's more:

Years after mayors from Democratic cities reversed course on calls to defund police departments, one of the leading Democratic candidates for governor of Wisconsin is running with a starkly different record: she didn’t just back defunding police — she called to abolish them. And unlike many in her party, she has neither deleted those posts nor renounced them. Francesca Hong has repeatedly called for abolishing police departments, according to a CNN KFile review of her social media posts, interviews and statements. Hong, a 37-year-old state representative and democratic socialist, wrote on X in 2020 she supported “defunding the police as a first step towards abolishing the police.” She later argued in 2021 that “police exist to uphold white supremacy. Defund then abolish. Reform can’t be an option.” She is competing in a crowded Democratic primary field that includes Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and state Sen. Kelda Roys for the right to face Republican US Rep. Tom Tiffany in the closely watched battleground state.

Hong did not disavow these remarks in a statement to CNN.

CNN: In a statement, Hong did not disavow her past support for abolishing police departments, calling it part of a “wider conversation around police abolition” rooted in her belief that “the current system is not working.”



While she said she does not support “arbitrary cuts” to… https://t.co/9oOrv3Y5Tt pic.twitter.com/58WFQqayJe — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 22, 2026

"While she said she does not support “arbitrary cuts” to public safety budgets and would not pursue them as governor, she also questioned whether current police spending levels are an “optimal or efficient” use of resources," the post reads.

CNN: While Hong appears to have maintained previous posts calling to defund or abolish the police, she has deleted other posts.



Her Twitter bio, which for years placed her locationas “Occupied Ho-Chunk Land” - a Native American people whose historic territory included parts of… https://t.co/FvCuuxnBRS pic.twitter.com/tAHWzaqFWW — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 22, 2026

The Democrats are run by the extremists and radicals.

Everytime you think, “this must be the craziest Democrat running for office this year.”



There’s always another https://t.co/JiXqUe5vK5 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 22, 2026

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Always.

Even Democrats are sounding the alarm on Hong.

democrats can’t afford to go down this road again



she’ll be a weak candidate and polling has shown that



the best choice in this race remains Sarah Rodriguez https://t.co/s8FYcafHzn — ed (@ed_dems) May 22, 2026

Sarah Rodriguez is the current Lt. Governor.

This is very stupid and I hate it not only because it hurts our chances now but because it helped us totally blow the last big chance for severely needed police reform



This is a critical job that they generally do very poorly https://t.co/dmIygTf1Wk — Giacomo Volpe 🌹🤝🌐 (@_giacomo_volpe_) May 22, 2026

They don't want reform. They want to abolish police.

Im gonna be honest here, this is really bad. I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt seeing as these statements were from 6 years ago, but she wasn’t even willing to disavow them now. I cannot in any good faith back her for governor. Im left wing but this is too much… https://t.co/ZdqxOeoJ9b — aezzie !! ♂ (@AezzieUwU) May 22, 2026

She's currently leading the Democratic primary with 14 percent. Her nearest competitor, former Lt. Governor and failed Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, is at 11 percent.

Vance and Rubio should start measuring the drapes if this is who Democrats are running for governor in swing states. https://t.co/GpkbG4hBYn — J.C. Polanco, Esq. (@JCPolancoNYC) May 22, 2026

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Yes, they should.

Wisconsin cannot afford to elect Francesca Hong. She will defund the police and make Wisconsin a haven for criminals.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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