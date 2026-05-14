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Tipsheet

The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 14, 2026 2:45 PM
The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats
AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File

The Wisconsin Republicans, who control both the state Senate and Assembly, had struck a deal with one another on a massive property tax relief package the other day. Under that deal, Wisconsin taxpayers would get up to $600 in rebates, there would be no tax on tips for service industry workers, and schools — including special education — would get additional funding.

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That bill passed the state Assembly with a large majority, 61-32

But the bill died in the state Senate, thanks to Democrats and three Republicans.

It was a disaster for Evers and Democrats.

State Senator Van Wanggaard said he was disgusted by what happened.

He called out the three Republicans who crossed the aisle by name, too.

The Wisconsin Left was happy about it, and it seems there is no love loss between them and outgoing Governor Evers.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE TAXES WISCONSIN

Evers warned Democrats, too, even posting a chart of how much school districts would lose if this package didn't pass.

Francesca Hong, the Democratic frontrunner for governor, voted against the legislation.

Voters should know she believes your money belongs to the government.

Senate President Mary Felzkowski issued a statement expressing her disappointment in Wisconsin Senate Democrats.

"Today was extremely disappointing. Not even one Senate Democrat would join Senate Republicans to take real action and deliver immediate relief to Wisconsin families," the statement read. "For months, Senate Democrats have talked about the rising cost of leaving that Wisconsin families are facing. Today, they had an opportunity to act, and they said no. Against their own Governor."

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"Senate Democrats said no to providing special education aid. They said no to property tax relief. They said no to returning money to taxpayers. They said no to permanently eliminating tax on tips and overtime," the statement continued. "Affordability is the number one concern for Wisconsin families right now. People are struggling with rising grocery bills, utility costs, and property taxes while trying to provide for their families, and all that was needed was two Senate Democrats to say 'yes' to make it happen."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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