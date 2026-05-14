The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats

The Wisconsin Republicans, who control both the state Senate and Assembly, had struck a deal with one another on a massive property tax relief package the other day. Under that deal, Wisconsin taxpayers would get up to $600 in rebates, there would be no tax on tips for service industry workers, and schools — including special education — would get additional funding.

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That bill passed the state Assembly with a large majority, 61-32

NEW: Assembly passes amended version of tax relief bill 61-32



Senate still debating….. — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) May 14, 2026

But the bill died in the state Senate, thanks to Democrats and three Republicans.

BREAKING: Senate bill fails Senate 15-18 https://t.co/pMdSP0uObz — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) May 14, 2026

It was a disaster for Evers and Democrats.

How it ended. pic.twitter.com/cGgBM53Ckw — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) May 14, 2026

State Senator Van Wanggaard said he was disgusted by what happened.

I’m disgusted by what didn’t happen today.



A good deal for WI - stopping 2026 prop tax increase, rebate, no tax on tips/OT Special Ed, was killed.



Because Hutton, Nass & Kapenga and every Dem wanted to spend more or keep it. It’s You’re Money! #happyImretiring #goodluck — Van Wanggaard (@Vanwanggaard) May 14, 2026

He called out the three Republicans who crossed the aisle by name, too.

The Wisconsin Left was happy about it, and it seems there is no love loss between them and outgoing Governor Evers.

Wow, the level of contempt and disrespect from his own side. It’s official. On the Dem side, the inmates are running the asylum. 😲 pic.twitter.com/sCDfMHV1ck — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) May 14, 2026

Evers warned Democrats, too, even posting a chart of how much school districts would lose if this package didn't pass.

Hey Senate Democrats, explain this to your voters and local school districts. pic.twitter.com/Q4tWrFAWRA — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) May 14, 2026

Francesca Hong, the Democratic frontrunner for governor, voted against the legislation.

Voters, let it be known that Democrat state Rep. Robyn Vining (who is running for state Senate) AND Rep. Francesca Hong (who is running for governor) just voted:



-to allow government to keep taxing your tips and overtime.



-to keep the surplus (your money) in government’s hands.… pic.twitter.com/jIDxggsUEE — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) May 14, 2026

Voters should know she believes your money belongs to the government.

Senate President Mary Felzkowski issued a statement expressing her disappointment in Wisconsin Senate Democrats.

"Today was extremely disappointing. Not even one Senate Democrat would join Senate Republicans to take real action and deliver immediate relief to Wisconsin families," the statement read. "For months, Senate Democrats have talked about the rising cost of leaving that Wisconsin families are facing. Today, they had an opportunity to act, and they said no. Against their own Governor."

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"Senate Democrats said no to providing special education aid. They said no to property tax relief. They said no to returning money to taxpayers. They said no to permanently eliminating tax on tips and overtime," the statement continued. "Affordability is the number one concern for Wisconsin families right now. People are struggling with rising grocery bills, utility costs, and property taxes while trying to provide for their families, and all that was needed was two Senate Democrats to say 'yes' to make it happen."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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