John Kennedy Just Went After Kamala Harris and the Democrats’ 'Lulu Lenins'

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) tore into former Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party’s rising socialist wing on Monday, as Democrats continue to refuse to confront the growing radicalism within their own movement. Even as the party’s left flank gains influence, establishment Democrats have largely failed to address the threat, or recognize that they are rapidly losing relevance within their own coalition.

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Sen. John Kennedy from the top rope just obliterated Kamala Harris: “She can cozy up to the Lulu Lenin’s all she wants to.”



Kennedy: “The people now in charge of the Democratic Party want to beat the crap out of America. It’s that simple. You know, get rid of all the… pic.twitter.com/GzrJYD2Waq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 11, 2026

"The people now in charge of the Democrat Party want to beat the crap out of America. It's that simple. You know, get rid of all the millionaires. I don't mean that literally, but tax them into oblivion. Open the borders, open the prisons, defund the police, defund the ICE. Every single one of them knows the words by heart to the Cuban national anthem," the Louisiana Senator said. "Socialism is just the equal sharing of misery. Now, there are a lot of Democrats, some have the courage to speak up, but there are a lot of Democrats that don't believe it. But there are a lot of Democrats who don't believe it are scared to say anything."

"I listened to Vice President Harris. No disrespect, but Vice President Harris is no longer relevant," Sen. Kennedy said. "Um, she had her shot and she missed. She can cozy up to the Lulu Lenin's all she wants to. But she has me confused with somebody who cares what she thinks. I mean, she's yesterday. What worries me, these guys like Mamdani and Dr. El-Sayed and AOC and Bernie. I mean, these people, they just want to beat the crap out of America. They feel they feel contempt for America and they should feel gratitude."

This comes as Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s Democrat primary for a state Senate seat he is widely expected to capture in November. Other candidates, including Milat Kiros and Francesca Hong, as well as a growing slate of socialist candidates in New York, are also expected to win their elections this fall.

Yet establishment Democrats have remained largely focused on preserving their “big tent” coalition and, with it, their ability to win elections. That strategy may be politically understandable, but it has left the party increasingly vulnerable to its socialist flank—and risks putting the United States in a dangerous position where voters are effectively forced to choose between Republicans and avowed socialists, with no clear sense of which side will ultimately prevail. T

he trend should also serve as a warning to Republicans. The party must speak to voters’ real concerns, including economic anxiety, while thinking carefully about whether it, too, should remain a big tent in the same way Democrats have. Otherwise, Republicans could someday find themselves overtaken by people who claim the conservative label and yet are anything but.

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