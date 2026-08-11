Despite Dozens of Prior Arrests, a GA Criminal Was Cut Loose by a Judge. Guess What He Did.

Someone needs to enact major judicial reform in this country. Not only do activist federal judges try to thwart the President's agenda, but state and local judges use their benches to act as activists for the criminal class. In California, a judge released Marcos Iriarte-Valdez on August 5, despite the fact Iriarte-Valdez had been on pretrial release for burglaries he committed in April and despite the fact Iriarte-Valdez was arrested on August 4 for violating the terms of that pretrial release.

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Less than 24 hours after Judge Nichelle Holmes released Iriarte-Valdez on his own recognizance, he stabbed 68-year-old Todd Stewart to death in Stewart's front yard. Now in Georgia, Judge Claire Williams released career criminal Lashawa Doyle, who has 22 prior arrests since 2020 — including eight this year alone — and Doyle was just arrested for an attempted rape in a Georgia park.

BREAKING: Man arrested for attempted r*pe at Georgia park has 22 arrests since 2020, eight in 2026 alone and was just released from jail 17 days ago



Judge Claire Williams is the one who keeps releasing Lashawa Doyle.



WE SHOULDN’T HAVE TO LIVE LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/D5KL3AXe8K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2026

Doyle's victim was a white woman, and back in February Doyle beat a woman at a Savannah bus stop. Despite that violent crime, Doyle was back on the street within days.

The woman he attempted to rape in the Savannah GA public bathroom was White...



News reports left that part conveniently out of coverage.



He also BEAT A WOMAN BLOODY at a bus stop in Savannah in February.



He was out with days.pic.twitter.com/kWblikTPJt — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 10, 2026

This echoes the case out of North Carolina, where Diquan Schafar was arrested after he filmed himself assaulting random white women in Charlotte. Even Schafar's family said he's dangerous and that they've tried to get him institutionalized to no avail.

Shalena Cook Jones is the District Attorney of Savannah-Chatham County. The DA bears ultimate responsibility here. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9pDQr94flz — Mike Shea (@Shea1Mike) August 10, 2026

There's a reason why George Soros puts lots of money into district attorney and attorney general races. They have a lot of power, and many of them use it to let criminals walk free.

No, see, Flock cameras will help police arrest him 50 more times so that a communist DA can release him 50 more times, isn’t that worth sacrificing a little privacy? https://t.co/CxllqnuTsb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 10, 2026

That's exactly what Flock cameras will do. They'll record a career criminal murdering you.

This soft-on-crime judge has no place on the federal bench and must be removed immediately.



Judges who enable a revolving door for repeat offenders put our communities at risk and need to be impeached. https://t.co/A0Pa3eIxSk — Rep. Clay Fuller (@RepClayFuller) August 10, 2026

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Once we start impeaching judges and removing corrupt, feckless DAs from office, this will change. Americans need to stop tolerating these pro-criminal policies. Innocent people are getting hurt and killed. Keep that in mind as the Democratic Socialists of America continue to run for office. They'd abolish all prisons and all police, so guys like Schafar, Iriarte-Valdez, and Doyle can run free and terrorize us.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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