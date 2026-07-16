Tom Tiffany: Wisconsin Must Be a Firewall Against the Socialist Takeover

It looks like the Wisconsin Governor's race will come down to Republican Tom Tiffany and Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong. The Democratic primary takes place in early August, but several Democrats have already dropped out of the race, and the Democrats' best hope to win, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, is in serious financial trouble.

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Hong has made it clear she will enact a radical socialist agenda in the Dairy State. That includes abolishing prisons, defunding the police, spending billions in taxes on 'public safety' instead, making Wisconsin a sanctuary state for criminal illegal aliens, and basically turning it into East Minnesota.

Tiffany is warning that Wisconsin must be a firewall against the radical socialist takeover.

The socialists have set their sights on Wisconsin. Their leading candidate for governor wants to:



-Abolish the police

-Abolish prisons

-Abolish borders

-Raise your taxes to pay for government-run grocery stores



Wisconsin must be the firewall that stops this insanity. pic.twitter.com/3D1lD28Yhm — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 14, 2026

"I know some are trying to head this off," Tiffany said, "I don't know if they're going to be able to do it because there's great passion amongst some in the base of the Democrat party to adopt socialism. But we're going to find out if they capitulate or not."

"And if they do, there is going to be ... first of all, there's a clear contrast already, but there's going to be a really clear contrast because the Democrat that you see on the screen here, she's called for abolishing prisons, abolishing the police, not just defunding the police. Abolishing police. And taking over, having government-run grocery stores. I mean it is as extreme as you can get, the contrast is going to be very clear if someone like her is elected," he continued.

I'll take common sense over socialism any day.



Vote @TomTiffanyWI. pic.twitter.com/QLczGdJXMF — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 14, 2026

Hong isn't hiding her socialism.

DSA Hong wants to control our children's public education. Look at DPI and OCMH training materials. Hong is the chair of the education committee. pic.twitter.com/OmBuadCW5B — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) July 15, 2026

All of this requires massive tax increases on all Wisconsinites, not just the 'wealthy.'

The woman is crazy, and I mean actually crazy.https://t.co/NWodUv39fY — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) July 14, 2026

Yikes.

The DSA have infiltrated the Democratic Party and purple states like Wisconsin and Michigan must get the voters to show up and vote red in November. https://t.co/K614RcMCk0 — MicDropMike (@MMike91432) July 15, 2026

Yes. Voters must show up and stop this socialist takeover.

Don’t forget abolishing capitalism @TomTiffanyWI - Hong is on the record recently declaring herself an “anti-capitalist.” https://t.co/UOclL0TVTn — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) July 15, 2026

So everyone in Wisconsin can be poor.

Tell me all these wackadoodles coming out and running for office isn’t organized!! https://t.co/JLd3WwCJVH — MtnGirlbarefootGardening (@linda16675729) July 16, 2026

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It's absolutely an organized push.

Francesca Hong is frightening says this child of WWII war refugees who escaped communism. https://t.co/VI4t4jhRpq — Lisa (@WeRthePlurality) July 15, 2026

Listen to those who escaped communism. We do not want it here. Wisconsin rejected the radical leftism of Kamala Harris in 2024 and we can do it again in 2026.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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