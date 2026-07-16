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Tom Tiffany: Wisconsin Must Be a Firewall Against the Socialist Takeover

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 10:30 AM
Tom Tiffany: Wisconsin Must Be a Firewall Against the Socialist Takeover
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

It looks like the Wisconsin Governor's race will come down to Republican Tom Tiffany and Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong. The Democratic primary takes place in early August, but several Democrats have already dropped out of the race, and the Democrats' best hope to win, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, is in serious financial trouble.

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Hong has made it clear she will enact a radical socialist agenda in the Dairy State. That includes abolishing prisons, defunding the police, spending billions in taxes on 'public safety' instead, making Wisconsin a sanctuary state for criminal illegal aliens, and basically turning it into East Minnesota.

Tiffany is warning that Wisconsin must be a firewall against the radical socialist takeover.

"I know some are trying to head this off," Tiffany said, "I don't know if they're going to be able to do it because there's great passion amongst some in the base of the Democrat party to adopt socialism. But we're going to find out if they capitulate or not."

"And if they do, there is going to be ... first of all, there's a clear contrast already, but there's going to be a really clear contrast because the Democrat that you see on the screen here, she's called for abolishing prisons, abolishing the police, not just defunding the police. Abolishing police. And taking over, having government-run grocery stores. I mean it is as extreme as you can get, the contrast is going to be very clear if someone like her is elected," he continued.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

Hong isn't hiding her socialism.

All of this requires massive tax increases on all Wisconsinites, not just the 'wealthy.'

Yikes.

Yes. Voters must show up and stop this socialist takeover.

So everyone in Wisconsin can be poor.

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It's absolutely an organized push.

Listen to those who escaped communism. We do not want it here. Wisconsin rejected the radical leftism of Kamala Harris in 2024 and we can do it again in 2026.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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