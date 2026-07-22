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Scott Jennings Humiliated a CNN Panel Following Revelations of New Jersey Voter Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 1:30 PM
Scott Jennings Humiliated a CNN Panel Following Revelations of New Jersey Voter Fraud
Credit: Salem Media

Yesterday, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill was forced to admit that President Trump was right about voter fraud, when she announced that 6,600 noncitizens made it onto her state's voter rolls. Sherrill chalked it up to a "serious software error" in New Jersey's Motor Vehicle System, and that 400 of those people voted illegally.

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That means at least 400 Americans in Sherrill's state were disenfranchised, with their votes stolen by non-citizens. Sherrill knows how bad this is, because she tried to deflect and said President Trump has no credibility on the subject, which is not just wrong, but humiliating for Sherrill.

There's always a process for stories like this, too, and it goes in three steps:

  1. That thing isn't happening; it's a right-wing conspiracy.
  2. Okay, that thing is happening, but not much.
  3. Yeah, that thing is happening, and here's why it's a good thing.

We're on Step Two right now. Jake Tapper and his guests tried to dismiss these revelations as no big deal, and it's clear the guests on Abby Phillip's show, and Phillip herself, got the memo, too.

"6,600 noncitizens made it onto the voter rolls. That, to me, is widespread voter fraud," said Jesse Arm. 

"That's widespread?" asked Abby Phillip. 

"I think it would be bad if one person who is not a legal citizen," Arm began.

Phillip asked him what percentage of New Jersey voters were made up of those 6,600 noncitizens. 

"Where's the proof that it's widespread?" she asked. "That is 0.006 percent of registered voters in the state.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP NEW JERSEY VOTER ID MIKIE SHERRILL

Oh, so that somehow makes it okay, then?

Scott Jennings then chimed in with the only acceptable answer on this: there should be no non-citizens on our voter rolls and zero tolerance for any voter fraud.

"What's your tolerance for this?" Jennings asked.

"This is not about tolerance," Phillip replied. "This is about is it widespread or is it something that is relatively rare?"

"You're pounding him over the word widespread," Jennings said, "I just would ask you what is your tolerance for any fraud at all?"

"Is it widespread?" Phillip asked again, demonstrating she does have some level of tolerance for this.

"Absolutely," Jennings replied. "Over 6,000 people."

"What is your bar for widespread?" Phillip asked.

"By bar is I want no tolerance," Jennings retorted. "I have zero tolerance. By the way, this isn't the only place this is happening?"

"What is your tolerance for American citizens whose valid voter registrations are invalidated by incorrect databases? What's your tolerance for that?" Phillip asked.

That's the tell here. Phillip knows this is wrong, knows this is widespread—we only know about 6,600 non-citizen voters in New Jersey, after all. Imagine how many exist that we don't know because blue states refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration on cleaning up voter rolls?

It's a dishonest argument and a way to shift the conversation off of non-citizens on the voter rolls and onto a different issue.

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And for 400 New Jersey residents, their legally cast votes were invalidated by the 400 non-citizens who voted in elections.

"I don't have any tolerance for any mistakes in the electoral system," Jennings replied. "Including putting non-citizens on the rolls."

"So then why are we not keeping the same energy for that as we are for this?" Phillip asked. As if she's not the host of a CNN show that could focus on that issue, too. But I notice she doesn't.

"I do have energy," Jennings said. "As you know, I've come out here and long argued that every time we don't clean up the voter rolls, that every time a non-citizen makes it onto the voter rolls, it invalidates some legal person's vote."

"What about when an American is not allowed to vote when they are eligible to vote?" Phillip asked.

"I don't have any tolerance for that," Jennings said.

If fraud benefited Republicans, Democrats would crack down on it tomorrow.

That's exactly what it was.

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Good times.

Abby Phillip tomorrow will say, "Why do you care so much about this?"

He has the patience of a saint.

Jennings is correct. There should be zero tolerance for mistakes on voter rolls. That includes the exclusion of legal American voters from the rolls due to data errors. But we should never tolerate non-citizens on the voter rolls. And realize the game here: today, it's 0.006 percent, tomorrow it's five percent. Then it's 15 percent. That's when Democrats say it's too big of a mess to clean up, much like immigration.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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