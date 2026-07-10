Scott Jennings Says Clean Voter Rolls Are Just Common Sense

Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio
Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco...
The Socialist Who Recruited Graham Platner Was Banned from This Dem Rep's Campaign. Here's Why
The Socialist Who Recruited Graham Platner Was Banned from This Dem Rep's Campaign....
The Timing of These Dem Campaign Fund Reallocations Is a Bit Peculiar Regarding Graham Platner
The Timing of These Dem Campaign Fund Reallocations Is a Bit Peculiar Regarding...
VIP
Democrats on the Brink as Socialist Candidate Battles Establishment in Michigan
Democrats on the Brink as Socialist Candidate Battles Establishment in Michigan
Gavin Newsom Got Testy With Reporters Who Asked About His Tax Returns
Gavin Newsom Got Testy With Reporters Who Asked About His Tax Returns
Two NYC Churches Were Firebombed, and Zohran Mamdani's Hasn't Said a Word
Two NYC Churches Were Firebombed, and Zohran Mamdani's Hasn't Said a Word
Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Account Thought Slamming Haley Stevens for Honoring Charlie Kirk Was a Good Idea
Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Account Thought Slamming Haley Stevens for Honoring Charlie Kirk Was...
The Dodgers' White House Visit Has This Sportswriter Whining
The Dodgers' White House Visit Has This Sportswriter Whining
Democrats Will Never Stop Trying to Abolish ICE
Democrats Will Never Stop Trying to Abolish ICE
New Jersey's Prison System Just Got Slapped With a Lawsuit
New Jersey's Prison System Just Got Slapped With a Lawsuit
This Is the One Chart Democrats Won’t Want You to See
This Is the One Chart Democrats Won’t Want You to See
It Turns Out Young MAGA Wants American Strength—Not Isolation
It Turns Out Young MAGA Wants American Strength—Not Isolation
Here's What the DSA's Platform Reveals About Democratic Socialism and Their War Against the Constitution
Here's What the DSA's Platform Reveals About Democratic Socialism and Their War Against...
EXCLUSIVE: Attempted Murderer, Convicted Rapist Arrested by ICE
EXCLUSIVE: Attempted Murderer, Convicted Rapist Arrested by ICE
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Says Clean Voter Rolls Are Just Common Sense

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 4:45 PM
Scott Jennings Says Clean Voter Rolls Are Just Common Sense
Credit: Salem Media

Democrats have long resisted cleaning up voter rolls. In this writer's home state of Wisconsin, the Democratic Attorney General, Josh Kaul, and the Democratic Governor, Tony Evers, are citing 'privacy' concerns as their grounds for refusing to turn over the state's voter information.

Advertisement

There's only one reason for that, and it has nothing to do with privacy. It's to protect and perpetuate fraud, which heavily benefits Democrats. There's no other logical reason behind refusing to remove dead people, non-citizens, and non-residents from a state's voter rolls.

Scott Jennings put this into simple perspective on CNN, saying it's just 'common sense' to clean up voter rolls.

"Do you have an objection to voting rolls being as clean as they could be before an election?" Jennings asked fellow panelist Ana Navarro. 

"No, and I trust states, as did the framers of the Constitution, to manage those elections," Navarro replied.

Which is funny, because the Left often smears the framers of the Constitution as white supremacists, misogynistic slaveholders.

But Jennings continued, "My problem with the voting roll complaint is that in state, after state, after state, after state, we see local leadership unwilling to do anything to keep their voting rolls clean. We saw it, for instance, in the state of Oregon, where hundreds of thousands of fraudulent or non-existent voter registrations, through some litigation, had to be taken off the list. This is true in a lot of states. I don't understand the objection to having a clean voting roll if, for no other reason than to give the inhabitants of the state some confidence that people are keeping up with it."

Recommended

Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS VOTER ID WISCONSIN

Bingo. This is exactly what they want.

Every fraudulent vote disenfranchises a legitimate voter.

Which they can then harvest for their preferred candidates.

Making sure people on voter rolls can legally vote is 'ethically dubious'? That's an interesting perspective.

Advertisement

There is no reasonable argument for not regularly cleaning up and maintaining voter rolls. People die. People move out of state. Mistakes are made. There's no better way to build and maintain public trust than to show the voter rolls are as accurate as possible

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio Matt Vespa
This Is the One Chart Democrats Won’t Want You to See Dmitri Bolt
Guess Why Gretchen Whitmer Just Pardoned a Convicted Murder Amy Curtis
The Socialist Who Recruited Graham Platner Was Banned from This Dem Rep's Campaign. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Did You Hear What This Democrat Had to Say About the Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump? Jeff Charles
Iran Is Losing This Key Piece of Leverage Over the Rest of the World Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio Matt Vespa
Advertisement