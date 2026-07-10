Scott Jennings Says Clean Voter Rolls Are Just Common Sense

Democrats have long resisted cleaning up voter rolls. In this writer's home state of Wisconsin, the Democratic Attorney General, Josh Kaul, and the Democratic Governor, Tony Evers, are citing 'privacy' concerns as their grounds for refusing to turn over the state's voter information.

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There's only one reason for that, and it has nothing to do with privacy. It's to protect and perpetuate fraud, which heavily benefits Democrats. There's no other logical reason behind refusing to remove dead people, non-citizens, and non-residents from a state's voter rolls.

Scott Jennings put this into simple perspective on CNN, saying it's just 'common sense' to clean up voter rolls.

I don’t understand the objection to keeping a clean voting roll if for no other reason than to give voters in each state some confidence that people are keeping up with them.



It’s just common sense. pic.twitter.com/UeCM0GJZ7g — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 10, 2026

"Do you have an objection to voting rolls being as clean as they could be before an election?" Jennings asked fellow panelist Ana Navarro.

"No, and I trust states, as did the framers of the Constitution, to manage those elections," Navarro replied.

Which is funny, because the Left often smears the framers of the Constitution as white supremacists, misogynistic slaveholders.

But Jennings continued, "My problem with the voting roll complaint is that in state, after state, after state, after state, we see local leadership unwilling to do anything to keep their voting rolls clean. We saw it, for instance, in the state of Oregon, where hundreds of thousands of fraudulent or non-existent voter registrations, through some litigation, had to be taken off the list. This is true in a lot of states. I don't understand the objection to having a clean voting roll if, for no other reason than to give the inhabitants of the state some confidence that people are keeping up with it."

It is also the EXACT same states who refuse to clean their voter rolls



who want to eliminate the Electoral College



especially when a Republican wins the Electoral College but not the popular vote.



There is incentive right there to stuff the ballot box. — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) July 10, 2026

Bingo. This is exactly what they want.

“Voting is a sacred right”



Agree, and because every fraudulent vote disenfranchises someone, here’s a mechanism for us to help protect that right.



“You fascist!” — Ramblin’ (@FugitiveJacket) July 10, 2026

Every fraudulent vote disenfranchises a legitimate voter.

The reason Democrats fight tooth and nail not to clean their voting rolls is because every person listed generates mail-out ballot. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) July 10, 2026

Which they can then harvest for their preferred candidates.

The tell is "common sense." MAGA uses this noramlizing term whenever it wants to support something that is ethically dubious. https://t.co/B4RYBwUVtg — The Angry Czeck (@angryczeck) July 10, 2026

Making sure people on voter rolls can legally vote is 'ethically dubious'? That's an interesting perspective.

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There is no reasonable argument for not regularly cleaning up and maintaining voter rolls. People die. People move out of state. Mistakes are made. There's no better way to build and maintain public trust than to show the voter rolls are as accurate as possible

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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