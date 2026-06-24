NBC News Moves the Goalposts on Voter Fraud

There's always a cycle to how the Left responds to a scandal. First, they say the scandal isn't happening, that it's a 'Right-Wing conspiracy.' Then, they admit it's happening, but it's not happening frequently and is therefore no big deal. The last stage is that they admit it's happening and that it's a good thing.

Advertisement

For this NBC story, we're somewhere between Steps Two and Three. After saying voting fraud wasn't happening, now they're admitting it's happening but that it's not 'widespread.' Incredible shifting of the framing on this.

Trump’s DOJ struggles to show evidence of widespread voter fraud. https://t.co/GZ6lCXrYl2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 23, 2026

Here's more:

The Trump administration has been struggling to demonstrate evidence of widespread voter fraud with just months to go before midterms and as President Donald Trump insists the nation’s elections are “rigged,” according to a review of cases by NBC News.

Move those goalposts, guys.

...did you not pay attention AT ALL to Spencer Pratt's election????



You don't have to show ANY ID AT ALL to vote in California.



That is proof enough of election fraud.



34,000 DEAD people were on the NC voter rolls!



THIRTY FOUR THOUSAND!!!!!pic.twitter.com/thn8EVL2DW — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 24, 2026

They don't care, because it helps their side win.

So you admit there's fraud, it's just not widespread.https://t.co/7BPjpUZL4e — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) June 24, 2026

Yes. That's exactly what they've admitted.

NBC News changes their lingo.



It’s no longer “no fraud”, it’s now “no widespread fraud”. https://t.co/V7pmcA2pWZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 24, 2026

And eventually, they'll tell us that voter fraud is a good thing.

Notice what they do. The word “widespread” is always in the talking points. What does that mean? It doesn’t take widespread to flip elections in swing districts. Shouldn’t we all agree that any voter fraud is bad? https://t.co/weMoKT03vI — Law Officer (@LawOfficer) June 24, 2026

The only number of acceptable fraudulent votes is, and always will be, zero. Any fraudulent vote disenfranchises another voter. We thought the so-called 'defenders of democracy' would care about that. But they don't seem to.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.