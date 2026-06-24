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Tipsheet

NBC News Moves the Goalposts on Voter Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 24, 2026 4:00 PM
NBC News Moves the Goalposts on Voter Fraud
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

There's always a cycle to how the Left responds to a scandal. First, they say the scandal isn't happening, that it's a 'Right-Wing conspiracy.' Then, they admit it's happening, but it's not happening frequently and is therefore no big deal. The last stage is that they admit it's happening and that it's a good thing.

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For this NBC story, we're somewhere between Steps Two and Three. After saying voting fraud wasn't happening, now they're admitting it's happening but that it's not 'widespread.' Incredible shifting of the framing on this.

Here's more:

The Trump administration has been struggling to demonstrate evidence of widespread voter fraud with just months to go before midterms and as President Donald Trump insists the nation’s elections are “rigged,” according to a review of cases by NBC News.

Move those goalposts, guys.

They don't care, because it helps their side win.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DOJ DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID

Yes. That's exactly what they've admitted.

And eventually, they'll tell us that voter fraud is a good thing.

The only number of acceptable fraudulent votes is, and always will be, zero. Any fraudulent vote disenfranchises another voter. We thought the so-called 'defenders of democracy' would care about that. But they don't seem to.

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Dem Rep Summed Up the NY Socialist Takeover Perfectly Matt Vespa
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