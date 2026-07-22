CNN Host Now Says Dem Talking About Illegal Aliens Voting Is No Longer Valid But...

CNN’s Jake Tapper covered a segment on New Jersey’s election mess: Over 6,000 noncitizens were registered to vote, and about 400 may have voted in past elections. The actual number is probably higher. The point is that Democrats and the liberal media denied this was true. We knew better, and now they’re either backpedaling or changing their story.

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Yes, Tapper admitted that this news story was “not good for Democrats' argument that there's no such thing as undocumented immigrants voting.” At the same time, the CNN host said hours before that election security is a red herring. It can’t be both. The moving of the goal posts has been wild, but hilariously predictable here.

Here is CNN and Jake Tapper assuring Americans that non-citizen voting isn't a serious concern.



"Republicans are talking about a solution to a non-existent problem."



"This country does not have a problem of election security in any measurable level, and certainly not based on… pic.twitter.com/2stKox3IbA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2026

Now, Jake Tapper says: "This is not good for Democrats' argument that there's no such thing as undocumented immigrants voting."



Jake was previously busy helping further the narrative that non-citizen voting wasn't a serious issue.



(See quoted clip) https://t.co/HaaBTvC2uB pic.twitter.com/Fs3LaSnK6V — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2026

The media is just wrong about everything. And yes, Scott Jennings is right: there should be no tolerance for voter fraud.

I have ZERO TOLERANCE for ANY fraud in our election system. pic.twitter.com/JCh3sxadzv — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 22, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The identity services provider New Jersey uses at the DMV is FIRING BACK at Gov. Sherrill, saying the NJ DIVISION OF ELECTIONS were the ones who registered 6,600 foreign voters



This was NOT a “software error.” This is a SCANDAL.



“IDEMIA's role is to transmit… pic.twitter.com/BvT9HCmlfB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 22, 2026

Quite a shift here from "this never happens" to "it's just 400 people." https://t.co/Aiou2xGngy — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 21, 2026

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