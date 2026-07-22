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Tipsheet

CNN Host Now Says Dem Talking About Illegal Aliens Voting Is No Longer Valid But...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2026 6:50 AM
CNN Host Now Says Dem Talking About Illegal Aliens Voting Is No Longer Valid But...
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Jake Tapper covered a segment on New Jersey’s election mess: Over 6,000 noncitizens were registered to vote, and about 400 may have voted in past elections. The actual number is probably higher. The point is that Democrats and the liberal media denied this was true. We knew better, and now they’re either backpedaling or changing their story. 

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Yes, Tapper admitted that this news story was “not good for Democrats' argument that there's no such thing as undocumented immigrants voting.” At the same time, the CNN host said hours before that election security is a red herring. It can’t be both. The moving of the goal posts has been wild, but hilariously predictable here. 

The media is just wrong about everything. And yes, Scott Jennings is right: there should be no tolerance for voter fraud. 

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