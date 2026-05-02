Four Green Card Holders Charged With Illegal Voting in New Jersey Federal Elections

Four resident aliens in New Jersey were charged in separate criminal complaints in connection with illegally voting in federal elections and making false statements while applying for United States citizenship.

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According to the separate criminal complaints filed against them, David Neewilly, 73, of Atlantic County; Jacenth Beadle Exum, 70, of Bergen County; Idan Choresh, 43, of Monmouth County; and Abhinandan Vig, 33, of Monmouth County, were non-citizens when they registered to vote in New Jersey.

On their respective voter registration forms, however, they falsely certified and attested that they were United States citizens. In order to register, and to vote, in federal elections, a person must be a United States citizen.

“As alleged, the defendants broke federal law by voting in elections they were not eligible to participate in, and then made false statements under oath to conceal that conduct. Today’s charges reflect this Office’s commitment to protecting the integrity of our election system, and ensuring that those who attempt to circumvent both our voting laws and our naturalization process are held accountable.” - U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer

According to the criminal complaints, each of the defendants, still without United States citizenship, cast ballots in at least one federal election. Neewilly voted in the 2020 and 2024 general elections, Beadle Exum and Vig voted in the 2020 general election, and Choresh voted in the 2022 general election. The 2020 and 2024 general elections each included the election for the office of President and Vice President of the United States, and the 2022 general election included the election for Members of the House of Representatives.

“This administration will not tolerate aliens who attempt to vote in our elections when they know they are not eligible,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “As alleged, these green card holders lied in order to register to vote and then lied again to immigration authorities by falsely claiming never to have voted in a federal election. This Justice Department will use every authority to protect the integrity of U.S. elections, including by prosecuting any noncitizens who lie about their legal status in an attempt to vote.”

The criminal complaints also allege that after illegally voting in federal elections, the defendants each applied to become United States citizens by submitting applications for naturalization (an “N-400”). An N-400 requires the applicant to swear under penalty of perjury that the information provided in the application is complete, true, and correct. Each of the defendants falsely claimed in their respective N-400 to have never registered, or voted, in any federal elections.

“Securing our elections from criminal actors here at home and around the world is one of the top priorities for this FBI,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Noncitizens voting is a federal crime - period - and while other administrations may have looked the other way in the past, those days are over. We continue to work around the clock with our interagency partners to ensure those who engage in such conduct will not get away with it.”

Neewilly was charged with Voting by an Alien in a Federal Election, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 611; and False Statements in Relation to Naturalization, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1425(a). He had an initial appearance on April 22, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King in Camden federal court.

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“HSI is actively investigating and rooting out election fraud wherever it can be found,” said ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. “This case shows that there is still work to do. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, HSI is committed to ensuring integrity in our election systems and ensuring that American citizens — and only American citizens — are electing American leaders.”

Choresh was charged with Voting by an Alien in a Federal Election, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 611; Procurement of Citizenship or Naturalization Unlawfully, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1425(a); and False Statements in Relation to Naturalization, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1015(a). He had his initial appearance on May 1, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cari Fais in Newark federal court.

“The subjects are alleged to have knowingly circumvented one of our most sacred rights as citizens, the right to vote. The FBI and our partners will continue to pursue justice for those in violation of federal law, and keep the integrity of our elections intact,” said FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy.

Vig was charged with Procurement of Citizenship or Naturalization Unlawfully, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1425(a). He had his initial appearance on May 1, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cari Fais in Newark federal court.

“This case highlights HSI’s dedication to safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s democratic and immigration processes,” said HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Michael S. McCarthy. “HSI remains committed to collaborating with law enforcement partners to identify and address violations that threaten public trust in federal institutions.”

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🚨MULTIPLE ALIENS CHARGED WITH ILLEGALLY VOTING IN FEDERAL ELECTIONS AND MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS WHILE APPLYING FOR U.S. CITIZENSHIP⁰⁰“This administration will not tolerate aliens who attempt to vote in our elections when they know they are not eligible.” -Acting Attorney… pic.twitter.com/7v2h8cR0Jp — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) May 1, 2026

Beadle Exum was charged with False Statements in Relation to Naturalization, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1015(a); and False Statements in Relation to Naturalization, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1425(a). She had her initial appearance on May 1, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cari Fais in Newark federal court.

If convicted, the defendants face the following maximum sentences:

Voting by Voting by an Alien in a Federal Election, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 611, which has a maximum of 1 year imprisonment

False Statements in Relation to Naturalization, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1015(a), which has a maximum of 5 years' imprisonment

False Statements in Relation to Naturalization / Procurement of Citizenship or Naturalization Unlawfully, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1425(a), which has a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney Frazer credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy; Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy; and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, with the investigations.

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These cases were brought under the United States Attorney’s Office’s Election Integrity Task Force, a coalition of federal law enforcement partners focused on preserving and protecting the integrity of elections conducted in the District of New Jersey.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark J. McCarren and Joseph McFarlane of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Special Prosecutions Division, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin D. Bleiberg of the Criminal Division.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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