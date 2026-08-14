A Cambridge Professor and a Foreign Invasion

Two seemingly unrelated events are tied at the hip.

Jason Arday was a professor at Cambridge University. On the one hand, I owe Cambridge a bit of thanks. When we went to row at the Henley Royal Regatta, we had oars but no boat. Churchill College, our Leverett House sister school, loaned us one of theirs for the race. When the competition was over — which for us was before it began — we sold them our oars so as not to have to schlep them back to the U.S. Even with a bit of thanks, one has to laugh at one of the oldest institutions of higher education in the world.

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Cambridge elevated Jason Arday to professor. It did so not because of his academic accomplishments or his intellectual prowess. He has been credibly accused of plagiarism, and his doctoral thesis makes it appear that English is his fifth language. Cambridge made him a professor not because of what he was, but rather what they fantasized him to be. They saw a black man with dreadlocks and realized that he would be perfect for their DEI dreams. That he was unaccomplished and apparently not up on English grammar made no difference. It’s like the guy who is enamored with his daughter’s super-rich boyfriend. He’s a jerk, a lout, and a fool, but he has an expensive car and a lot of money in the bank. The latter attributes outweigh by far the former. When a journalist began to ask questions, Arday sicced the police on him; They told the writer to lay off, as his asking questions was causing anxiety in Cambridge’s cardboard professor. Their investigation lasted four months! When three institutions said that he had never worked for them — though his CV claimed otherwise — and The Telegraph revealed that his claims of having written a book were false, the ersatz professor fell on his DEI sword and tendered his resignation. Maybe there is a Starbucks or fast food joint nearby in need of a photogenic employee with a big smile.

What happened at Cambridge was no accident. Those who went over Arday’s credentials knew that he was not professorial material. It didn’t matter. They needed blacks, and one with the dreadlocks was a double winner. Forty years ago, Arday would have been shown the door before being given any consideration. Today, the faculty at Cambridge needed an Arday, and he provided them with their fantasy candidate. Was Claudine Gay at Harvard so much better? With as many papers as fingers, she, too, was accused by peers of swiping material. But she made it to president before reality caught up. Both Gay and Arday should be a lesson that color does not a professor make. But the intense pressure of inventing minority success stories guarantees that neither institution will learn a thing from their respective fiascoes. Kamala Harris in her own words: "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” For some reason, I can’t see JD Vance giving the same introduction.

When I thought about Arday, I realized why the Muslims will conquer at least Europe and maybe more. Everything about them is wrong with respect to their being welcomed by Western countries:

They are not real asylum seekers. Real asylum seekers must be in mortal danger and must seek shelter at the first country they encounter.

They hate dogs, alcohol, and modern women’s clothing.

They are directly associated with increases in crime, public violence, and sexual assaults

They hate Christianity and the West

They demand Halal food and that other requirements of Islam be given or respected, like taking over large public spaces or streets in order to pray, though they do not lack in mosques.

Everything about them should have caused the local Germans and English to push back into the sea the first illegal aliens that arrived. So why are there millions of them in Europe? Part of it is ideological. Frau Dr. Merkel and her peers wanted to let these people in as either a form of atonement or for guilt over being successful while the third world remained economic basket cases. There is no question that the third-world invasion came from and continues to come from the top. When a special-purpose dinghy holding 230 illegal immigrants came recently to England, it should have been sunk or turned back.

But why have the people agreed to have their towns become less safe and in some cases overrun? Why have they turned a blind eye to the assault of their daughters? Because all of the minuses above mean nothing over the one plus that the Muslims bring with them in large numbers: they hate Jews. The fact that they come primarily from Arab or Islamic countries that reflexively hate Israel and Jews makes them perfect candidates to become new citizens. Even when they express their distaste for their new homes or demand more social assistance or make it clear that they will push Sharia over local laws, the locals are nonplussed: as long as they hate Jews, they’re just like us. The revelation that tens to hundreds of thousands of white British girls were sexually abused (and even some killed) by primarily Pakistani Muslims should have caused a convulsion of anger that would have led to millions of them being sent back to Lahore. But it did not. The political parties, the police and the social services want the truth buried and don’t want to throw out the very people who violated their own daughters. Anyone who hates Israel is okay by them.

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Look at Tucker Carlson’s pathetic interview of Hunter Biden. The latter admitted in court under oath that the laptop from hell was his. All of the material on it was his. His former business associates have corroborated various emails and documents from the laptop. No one has suggested that the compromising pictures or words of the younger Biden were made by AI. But in the interview, Carlson and Biden concluded that it was Israel and Bibi Netanyahu who planted the incriminating material on the computer. Do you see how this works? When in doubt, blame Israel and da Jooooos. And if you blame and hate Israel, then you get a pass, whether you are a hot-headed Muslim in Germany or a crack-addled son of a former president. Not all values are equal, and hating the Jews and Israel gives a lot of goodwill with respect to other failings.

Jason Arday was what Cambridge wanted him to be because they were desperate to have such a person, even if there was no there there in his resume or actual accomplishments. European lefties are willing to accept mass Muslim invasion and overlook social destruction as long as the invaders hate those Jews. Look at Ceuta. The locals feel powerless as their enclave is overrun. The national government has offered no apology or suggested that it did anything wrong, though its promise of asylum was the trigger for the stampede of young men from Morocco. Everything about Arday and the nonassimilating Muslims appears wrong for Cambridge and wrong for Europe, but those responsible for their advancement look at bigger prizes: a dreadlocks-wearing black professor or somebody who accuses Israel of genocide. The women who march for Hamas would be raped and murdered if they dared come to Gaza. No matter. If these guys marching with them in the keffiyehs hate Jews, then Gays for Gaza can forget about Hamas pushing Arab homosexuals off of tall buildings. You see how far people will ignore reality to get to their desired outcome? Whether it be stodgy Cambridge or swinging Spain, reality doesn’t matter as long as appearance is what they want.

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