Wait, Did You Catch Where NJ Gov's Presser Over Voter Registration Fiasco Went Off the Rails?

New Jersey faces a voter fraud issue: Over 6,000 noncitizens were registered to vote through the state’s motor vehicle system, and about 400 of them voted in previous elections. That number is probably higher. This isn’t an isolated case either. The Democrat stance was that this never happens, but now it’s Well, it’s not that many votes.’

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Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s address on this matter was equally absurd: she claims this happened—doesn’t deny it—but later says that Trump has no credibility on the subject and said he spread conspiracy theories about fraud. Lady, what just happened here? Do you even know?

Talk about doublespeak in real time. Mikie, you just got owned here; your party has to eat it, and we understand why you’re upset over that; you people are wrong about everything. This is precisely what Trump touched on during his primetime address last week:

In the same speech where she admits over 6,000 non-citizens were registered to vote, Democrat Governor Mikie Sherrill says that President Trump's address on election integrity is a "bizarre conspiracy theory about fraud"



Is Sherrill's TDS really that bad? pic.twitter.com/y6hB79IA8P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2026

I didn't think it was possible for anyone to make Abi look less horrible ... I was wrong.



I'm sorry NJ, she's a disaster. https://t.co/KhK4RK6H4G — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 21, 2026

Appreciate you responding back to our letter, @GovSherrillNJ. This should’ve been done a LONG time ago.



Just ONE illegal vote cancels out the vote of a U.S. citizen. As @DHSgov reported last week—New Jersey could have as many as 35,152 potential non-citizens registered to vote.… https://t.co/HF17hLlOkj — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) July 21, 2026

This is a huge deal: Gov. Mikie Sherrill will announce today that about 6,600 non-U.S. citizens became registered voters in New Jersey after a motor vehicles software screwup between June 2023 and June 2024, validating part of President Trump's claim. https://t.co/TUX4Xz6gJA — David Wildstein (@wildstein) July 21, 2026

Quite a headline. How, exactly, does a DMV error LEAD someone to illegally vote? https://t.co/Oyvr54hmGI — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 21, 2026

Photo 1: A woman who just admitted her state has failed election integrity.



Photo 2: A woman who claimed President Trump’s election integrity speech was crazy. pic.twitter.com/BjykXlRa6d — C3 (@C_3C_3) July 21, 2026

Cope and seethe, lady.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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