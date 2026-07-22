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Tipsheet

Wait, Did You Catch Where NJ Gov's Presser Over Voter Registration Fiasco Went Off the Rails?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2026 10:00 AM
Wait, Did You Catch Where NJ Gov's Presser Over Voter Registration Fiasco Went Off the Rails?
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

New Jersey faces a voter fraud issue: Over 6,000 noncitizens were registered to vote through the state’s motor vehicle system, and about 400 of them voted in previous elections. That number is probably higher. This isn’t an isolated case either. The Democrat stance was that this never happens, but now it’s Well, it’s not that many votes.’ 

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Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s address on this matter was equally absurd: she claims this happened—doesn’t deny it—but later says that Trump has no credibility on the subject and said he spread conspiracy theories about fraud. Lady, what just happened here? Do you even know? 

Talk about doublespeak in real time. Mikie, you just got owned here; your party has to eat it, and we understand why you’re upset over that; you people are wrong about everything. This is precisely what Trump touched on during his primetime address last week:

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW JERSEY VOTER ID MIKIE SHERRILL

Cope and seethe, lady.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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It Sure Looks Like California Democrats Are Trying to Rig the Upcoming Voter ID Initiative Vote Amy Curtis
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