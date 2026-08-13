Well, That Tweet Certainly Shows the Dems' Affinity for Illegal Aliens Over American Citizens

I mean, we shouldn’t be surprised, but here we are, enduring another awful moment from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Whoever signed off on this knows what state they govern. It wouldn’t fly anywhere else, though it exposes that Democrats will go above and beyond for people who shouldn’t be here and do next to nothing for American citizens. Hochul boasted that she paid the legal bills for some 1,400 illegal aliens. Her response: “Damn right I did.” (via NY Post):

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Damn right I did. https://t.co/PDTeIZOaQR — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 13, 2026

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Empire State will be shelling out over $7 million to cover the legal bills for more than 1,000 unaccompanied migrant children across New York. The $7.25 million in funding will cover an estimated 1,400 migrant kids facing removal proceedings, including about 250 in detention, the governor said at a press conference in Manhattan alongside Mayor Zohran Mamdani and state Attorney General Letitia James. The announcement came after the Trump administration let its contract with a network of about 100 providers working with migrant kids nationwide lapse in July. […] Children caught crossing into the US alone are generally entrusted to the federal government and placed in the care of an adult sponsor, typically a parent, relative or family friend by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008, a Bush-era program, ensures illegal alien minors get legal representation at their deportation hearings. ORR is also the agency that lost some 320,000 children under Joe Biden.

So, when can Americans get this sort of assistance? I know I'll be waiting a while for an example.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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