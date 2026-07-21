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Trump Was Right: NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Forced to Eat Crow Over Massive Voter Registration Error

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 21, 2026 2:15 PM
Trump Was Right: NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Forced to Eat Crow Over Massive Voter Registration Error
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

Give it time, folks. In the Trump era, that’s all we can say—when the president makes a claim, the Democrats go crazy, and in the end, Trump was right all along. Our election system is vulnerable. Voter data has been compromised, and New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill was forced to admit that after reviewing their state’s voter rolls. 

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It turns out thousands of non-citizens are registered to vote. The governor announced that an independent firm will handle the investigation into this oversight, but it reinforced President Trump’s main message from his primetime address last Thursday—that voter fraud is real, happening, and we must do everything possible to protect the integrity of our election system. Democrats mocked it, and in less than a week, he was proven right (via NY Post):

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID MIKIE SHERRILL

A software screw-up at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission led to approximately 6,600 non-citizens getting added to the Garden State’s voter rolls between June 2023 and June 2024 — hundreds of whom cast ballots, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced Tuesday.

Sherrill said that her office has hired an independent firm to investigate the snafu, which lends credence to President Trump’s warnings that states aren’t doing enough to stop voter fraud.

“We have no evidence at this time that any elections were swayed,” said Sherrill, who bristled at the possibility of Trump using New Jersey as an example of vulnerable elections.

[…]

The error took place when non-Americans applied for driver’s licenses or identification cards and answered “no” to the question of whether they were citizens, but were automatically registered anyway.

Sherrill noted that while most of the recipients did not cast ballots illegally, approximately 400 did.

The governor claimed to have learned of the issue July 15 and confirmed she had received a letter from the Trump administration warning that some 35,000 people may have been improperly registered.

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It seems like we should pass the SAVE America Act to prevent this sort of thing, right? As of now, the U.S. Postal Service can move forward with a rule requiring states to turn over their voter rolls before mail-in ballots are delivered. The list, obviously, must be populated by legitimate voters.  

For now, ‘I told you so’ seems highly appropriate. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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Justice Jackson Had to Cut Short an Event in Alaska Last Week. We Now Know Why. Matt Vespa
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