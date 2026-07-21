Trump Was Right: NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Forced to Eat Crow Over Massive Voter Registration Error

Give it time, folks. In the Trump era, that’s all we can say—when the president makes a claim, the Democrats go crazy, and in the end, Trump was right all along. Our election system is vulnerable. Voter data has been compromised, and New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill was forced to admit that after reviewing their state’s voter rolls.

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It turns out thousands of non-citizens are registered to vote. The governor announced that an independent firm will handle the investigation into this oversight, but it reinforced President Trump’s main message from his primetime address last Thursday—that voter fraud is real, happening, and we must do everything possible to protect the integrity of our election system. Democrats mocked it, and in less than a week, he was proven right (via NY Post):

Last week I learned that a serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024, almost three years prior to my taking office. These individuals… — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) July 21, 2026

.@GovSherrillNJ just admitted that 6,600 non-citizens were automatically registered to vote from 2023 to 2024.



To protect the sanctity of our elections, we must end automatic voter registration at every MVC immediately. — Mike Testa (@TestaForNJ) July 21, 2026

This is a huge deal: Gov. Mikie Sherrill will announce today that about 6,600 non-U.S. citizens became registered voters in New Jersey after a motor vehicles software screwup between June 2023 and June 2024, validating part of President Trump's claim. https://t.co/TUX4Xz6gJA — David Wildstein (@wildstein) July 21, 2026

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she recently learned that a software error in the state’s Motor Vehicle System resulted in the registration of about 6,600 people who indicated they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024—nearly three years before she took… pic.twitter.com/dhOzM4VNhV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2026

So you had at least hundreds of people illegally casting votes — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 21, 2026

A software screw-up at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission led to approximately 6,600 non-citizens getting added to the Garden State’s voter rolls between June 2023 and June 2024 — hundreds of whom cast ballots, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced Tuesday. Sherrill said that her office has hired an independent firm to investigate the snafu, which lends credence to President Trump’s warnings that states aren’t doing enough to stop voter fraud. “We have no evidence at this time that any elections were swayed,” said Sherrill, who bristled at the possibility of Trump using New Jersey as an example of vulnerable elections. […] The error took place when non-Americans applied for driver’s licenses or identification cards and answered “no” to the question of whether they were citizens, but were automatically registered anyway. Sherrill noted that while most of the recipients did not cast ballots illegally, approximately 400 did. The governor claimed to have learned of the issue July 15 and confirmed she had received a letter from the Trump administration warning that some 35,000 people may have been improperly registered.

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It seems like we should pass the SAVE America Act to prevent this sort of thing, right? As of now, the U.S. Postal Service can move forward with a rule requiring states to turn over their voter rolls before mail-in ballots are delivered. The list, obviously, must be populated by legitimate voters.

For now, ‘I told you so’ seems highly appropriate.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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