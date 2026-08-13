CCP Intelligence Official — Trained As a Sniper — Buys Building 650 Feet From White House

A senior official of the Chinese Communist Party has bought a building overlooking the White House Complex, the Daily Caller reported.

The outlet cited filings showing that Philip Qiu bought the building through the Philip Qiu and Family Foundation on July 21, 2026, for $8.4 million. The building is about 650 feet northeast of the White House on 15th Street.

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Qiu’s Chinese name is Qui Feili, and he is a trained sniper, the Daily Caller reported, citing a translation of an announcement from Shanghai Jiaotong University’s master’s program in 2011.

Qui held multiple positions within Chinese intelligence, the outlet reported.

U.S. intelligence experts told the Daily Caller that the property would allow to surveil the White House.

“This property allows access for big splashy intel ops as well as for more classic ops — like a listening post or Stingray-like systems to collect phone calls, text messages, and digital exhaust,” Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA operations officer, told the DCNF. “That’s all great for collecting targeting information to later ‘bump’ or recruit targets out in the world, who otherwise work inside a key U.S. government building.”

🚨CCP intel official Philip Qiu, who is trained as a SNIPER, bought an historic building overlooking the White House.



China is surrounding our military bases & key assets. Now, they’re a stone's throw from the President and his senior team. @LenczyckiPhilip's must read 🧵👇 https://t.co/elROnd7fdt pic.twitter.com/tiS02eHLrL — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) August 13, 2026

🚨SCOOP: A senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence official is the new owner of a historic building overlooking the White House Complex, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered.



Located approximately 650 feet northeast of the White House grounds, the… pic.twitter.com/ymwfPwCZo2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2026

No American may buy property near China’s leadership compound in Beijing, so why do we allow a CCP intelligence official so close to the White House? Why do we allow CCP agents in our country in the first place? https://t.co/9kuhbG03Xk — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) August 13, 2026

Chinese Intel Asset Buys Real Estate On White House Doorstep Philip Qiu has held at least three positions in organizations connected to the CCP's United Front Work Department. pic.twitter.com/qck6RqPXpc — 850 WFTL (@850WFTL) August 13, 2026

A senior CCP intelligence official just bought a building 650 feet from the White House for $8.4 million.



Not a businessman.

Not a tourist.

A Chinese intelligence official with ties to the Ministry of State Security and the United Front.



This isn’t real estate.

This is a… https://t.co/uWQLxQXlkh — Kimberly🇺🇲 (@the_bird_sings) August 13, 2026

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On July 21, 2026, a foundation led by Philip Qiu, a former Shanghai police detective with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party's intelligence and influence network, bought a building just 650 feet from the White House for $8.4 million.



According to property deeds and Chinese… https://t.co/ZgQbdmkNIf pic.twitter.com/DpgA4Bk14E — UnveiledChina (@Unveiled_ChinaX) August 13, 2026

SECURITY ALERT: A historic commercial property just 650 feet from the White House grounds has just been purchased by a senior Chinese Communist Party official.



Philip Qiu (Qiu Feili), a former police detective and special forces-trained sniper with documented ties to state… pic.twitter.com/yJtqnCW1m2 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 13, 2026

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