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CCP Intelligence Official — Trained As a Sniper — Buys Building 650 Feet From White House

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Aug 13, 2026 7:30 PM
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CCP Intelligence Official — Trained As a Sniper — Buys Building 650 Feet From White House
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A senior official of the Chinese Communist Party has bought a building overlooking the White House Complex, the Daily Caller reported

The outlet cited filings showing that Philip Qiu bought the building through the Philip Qiu and Family Foundation on July 21, 2026, for $8.4 million. The building is about 650 feet northeast of the White House on 15th Street.

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Qiu’s Chinese name is Qui Feili, and he is a trained sniper, the Daily Caller reported, citing a translation of an announcement from Shanghai Jiaotong University’s master’s program in 2011. 

Qui held multiple positions within Chinese intelligence, the outlet reported. 

U.S. intelligence experts told the Daily Caller that the property would allow to surveil the White House.

“This property allows access for big splashy intel ops as well as for more classic ops — like a listening post or Stingray-like systems to collect phone calls, text messages, and digital exhaust,” Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA operations officer, told the DCNF. “That’s all great for collecting targeting information to later ‘bump’ or recruit targets out in the world, who otherwise work inside a key U.S. government building.”

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News Topics CHINA | CIA | COMMUNISM | NATIONAL SECURITY | WHITE HOUSE
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