From Swalwell to Gallego to Gray: Democrats’ Slush Fund Scandal Spreads

Back in April, we learned that former Rep. and failed California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell faced complaints that he used campaign funds to pay a live-in nanny, and it wasn't the first time Swalwell tried to use campaign funds for childcare. Four years ago, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) told Swalwell he couldn't use campaign funds to pay for childcare while he traveled overseas.

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Swalwell's close friend, Sen. Ruben Gallego, also came under fire last month for using a joint campaign account with Swalwell to fund travel to Miami, Chicago, and both Disneyland and Disney World. Gallego also reportedly used the fund to pay $18,000 in reimbursements for childcare and to attend the Super Bowl.

Now another person with close ties to Swalwell appears to be using his campaign account like a personal slush fund. That's Adam Gray, who was co-chair of Swalwell's failed gubernatorial campaign.

Gray, who was once a member of the California Assembly, had a reputation in the state legislature for taking charter flights and staying at luxury resorts. When he was elected to Congress, he reportedly kept living large, running up campaign expenses for limousine services, Uber rides, and more than $16,000 on Major League Baseball (MLB) tickets.

FEC documents show that Gray's campaign spent more than $5,000 on limousine services through a luxury chauffeur service based on Fresno. That company advertises "premier black car and chauffeur services."

After entering Congress, Gray has amassed almost $37,000 in Uber expenses, making him possibly the most Ubered congressman in America. Campaign filings show a long list of charges, many of them generating triple-digit bills and one that was more than $650.

Between May 2025 and May of this year, Gray's campaign also spent $16,464.40 on baseball tickets at multiple MLB stadiums.

None of this is new, of course. Back in 2014, Gray was already facing scrutiny over his expensive travel and other taxpayer-funded perks like the aforementioned chartered flights and luxury resort stays. According to CalWatchdog, during his time in the California Legislature, Gray's campaign spent $21,740 in gifts at Rossini's Menswear, $14,563 at Vista Ranch & Cellars, and $2,383 at Stevensons Ranch Golf Club. Those expenses were classified as related to fundraising events. Gray's campaign rang up $7,604 at the Ritz-Carlton, $3,334 at Sheraton Hotels, $1,125 at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and Spa, and $347 at the oceanfront Terranea Resort. He also took junkets to Maui and Cuba.

All of this comes as Democrats argue that wealthy Americans like Elon Musk need to pay their "fair share" and California is poised to enact a five percent wealth tax on billionaires in the state as normal Californians struggle with the state's high cost of living. Meanwhile, Democrats talk about making things more affordable for Americans but offer no real plans while politicians like Swalwell, Gallego, and Adam Gray live a luxury lifestyle paid for by their campaign funds.

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"You can take the corrupt politician out of Sacramento, but you can't take the Sacramento luxury lifestyle out of Adam Gray," said NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez. "While Californians struggle to afford groceries and gas, Gray is living it up like a Silicon Valley executive. Gray is the same out-of-touch politician he's always been: putting himself first, keeping donors close, and treating campaign funds like his own personal slush fund."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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