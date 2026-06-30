Justice Department Investigating Democrat Lawmaker After Spending Campaign Cash on Disney Trips

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is facing a Justice Department investigation after reports surfaced about his use of campaign funds.

Politico reported earlier this month that Gallego used his campaign committee and a leadership PAC to pay for family trips to Miami, Chicago, Disneyland and Disney World since launching his Senate bid in 2023. He also received over $18,000 in child care reimbursements, including a $400 payment to his wife’s mother for babysitting at a campaign fundraiser.

Advertisement

“He just spends his campaign account like it’s his personal slush fund,” a person familiar with the matter told Politico. “He’s using campaign cash to live a luxury lifestyles.”

Kari warned Ruben would use the office to enrich himself, & that’s exactly what he’s doing



He’s one of the most self-serving grifters in politics, & that’s saying something



“Gallego tapped campaign cash for family travel, Super Bowl tickets, records show”https://t.co/m3o9gL8WJn — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) June 21, 2026

The senator defended his spending, arguing that it is allowed under federal law. “This is not breaking news,” he said in a statement to Politico. “With the rising costs of child care and the burden it has on the budgets of American families, Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the White House alike regularly travel with their wives and children, as is permitted by the FEC.”

He is reportedly considering a presidential run in 2028, but this issue could pose a challenge for this type of campaign.

Report: Ruben Gallego Used Campaign Donations for Luxury Family Trips https://t.co/Kqj0d4OrQY — The Free Press Review (@ZuckerbergRpt) June 28, 2026

Now, it appears the Justice Department is investigating how the lawmaker spends his campaign cash, according to a separate Politico report:

The Justice Department is investigating Sen. Ruben Gallego for suspected campaign finance violations, according to a person familiar with the matter. The federal probe stems from a “whistleblower complaint” out of Southern California, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about an ongoing investigation. The Justice Department has not contacted Gallego nor his team, according to a spokesperson for the senator. A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment. In a statement, a Gallego spokesperson said President Donald Trump “is targeting Senator Gallego while the most weaponized Department of Justice in history is turning a blind eye to Trump’s unprecedented corruption.” The spokesperson added that “It’s the least surprising news of the week that this comes immediately after the Senate Ethics Committee cleared Senator Gallego of rightwing smears pushed by the administration weeks ago.” The Senate Ethics Committee on Monday dismissed allegations of campaign finance violations and inappropriate sexual conduct that were leveled by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), announcing that the panel “did not find evidence.”

In April, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13) went on CBS News and announced that she had shared claims of sexual misconduct and campaign finance problems with Senate leadership. She further noted that a woman was preparing to come forward with lawyers about an instance of sexual misconduct involving Gallego.

Advertisement

However, the Senate Ethics Committee looked into the allegations and found no evidence of wrongdoing and dismissed the entire complaint.

It's still not clear what the DOJ will find when he investigates Gallego's spending, but if this case goes like most others, the lawmaker won't face any real accountability, even if he is found to have improperly used campaign funds.

It seems like these allegations are made against lawmakers on both sides pretty frequently without any real consequences. At most, this will be a slap on the wrist and a little bit of bad press.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.