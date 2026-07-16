Democrats May Love Socialism, but They Can't Get Enough Luxury on the Campaign Trail

Sheldon Whitehouse's Comments About Abuse Victims Are Vile
Sheldon Whitehouse's Comments About Abuse Victims Are Vile
This Former Dem Lawmaker Is Facing an Investigation Into How She Used Tornado Relief Funds
This Former Dem Lawmaker Is Facing an Investigation Into How She Used Tornado...
VIP
There Is a Case of the DNC Hiding Its Financials and the Press Is Disinterested
There Is a Case of the DNC Hiding Its Financials and the Press...
Rep. Summer Lee Admits She Wants More Black Doctors, Even If They're Unqualified
Rep. Summer Lee Admits She Wants More Black Doctors, Even If They're Unqualified
VIP
The 'Extreme Passion' of Socialists Has a Very High Body Count
The 'Extreme Passion' of Socialists Has a Very High Body Count
Kathy Hochul Admits Zohran Mamdani Has Lost Control of NYC's Homeless Problem
Kathy Hochul Admits Zohran Mamdani Has Lost Control of NYC's Homeless Problem
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush,...
Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him
Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him
The Trump Administration Is Planning to Make a Major Move Regarding Legal Immigration
The Trump Administration Is Planning to Make a Major Move Regarding Legal Immigration
VIP
JD Vance Wants to Stop Socialism. A Republican Socialism Isn't the Answer.
JD Vance Wants to Stop Socialism. A Republican Socialism Isn't the Answer.
Brandon Gill Introduces Legislation Requiring Naturalized Citizens Speak English
Brandon Gill Introduces Legislation Requiring Naturalized Citizens Speak English
Texas Flooding Returns to Camp Mystic Region, Leaving One Dead and Dozens Rescued
Texas Flooding Returns to Camp Mystic Region, Leaving One Dead and Dozens Rescued
The Biggest Foreign Corporate Investment in America Just Got Even Larger
The Biggest Foreign Corporate Investment in America Just Got Even Larger
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in Time for the Midterms
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in...
Tipsheet

Democrats May Love Socialism, but They Can't Get Enough Luxury on the Campaign Trail

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 16, 2026 5:15 PM
Democrats May Love Socialism, but They Can't Get Enough Luxury on the Campaign Trail
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

Democrats can’t get enough of socialism. Their economic playbook always revolves around redistribution, demonizing the wealthy, and the mistaken belief that the rich contribute nothing of value to society. Not only is that worldview blatantly false, but Democrats also can’t resist embracing their own version of wealth whenever they get the chance. 

Advertisement

Take Democrat Frank Mrvan, the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District. So far, he’s been overtaken by his Republican opponent, Barb Regnitz, who is seeking to flip his seat this November. In the second quarter of 2026, Mrvan raised $512,622.85 and has $1,336,695.94 cash on hand. Regnitz, by contrast, raised $735,656.00 and holds $1,800,689.00. Even with that fundraising lag, Rep. Mrvan has continued to spend campaign money on luxury living.

Not only has Townhall previously exposed Mrvan’s lavish spending of campaign funds, but recent FEC filings show he’s doubling down on the trend.

The receipts read like a luxury travel itinerary: more than $12,000 billed to hotels alone, including stays at the Liberty Hotel in Boston, the Edgewater in Seattle, and multiple visits to Marriott properties in Bethesda, on top of thousands more charged to Airbnb.

As Townhall previously reported:

Mrvan’s campaign has racked up more than $85,000 in food and catering expenses, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Not at mom-and-pop diners, either. The money went to high-end steakhouses, luxury hotel caterers, and swanky D.C. hotspots that are far removed from the blue-collar factories and working-class neighborhoods of Indiana’s 1st District. 

To put this in perspective, the median household income in his district is just $69,975. Mrvan’s tab for food alone, $85,026.94, exceeds what most local families earn in a year.

Recommended

Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY INDIANA REPUBLICAN PARTY TAXES

“Free-loading Frank Mrvan continues to run up the tab at ritzy hotels and restaurants while turning his back on hardworking Hoosiers," NRCC Spokesman Zach Bannon said. "Republicans are on offense in northwest Indiana and Barb Regnitz is set to flip his seat red this November.”

Republican Barb Regnitz isn’t just out-fundraising Mrvan; she’s also earned a hearty endorsement from President Trump. It’s time for Indiana’s 1st District to choose someone who actually cares about their community, not a career politician who’s become the very definition of socialist hypocrisy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame Amy Curtis
Leftist Women Are an Abomination Kurt Schlichter
Marco Rubio Just Delivered the Most Devastating Case Against Communism Yet Dmitri Bolt
Rep. Summer Lee Admits She Wants More Black Doctors, Even If They're Unqualified Amy Curtis
The World Made Anew Victor Davis Hanson
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in Time for the Midterms Julia Cassidy

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame Amy Curtis
Advertisement