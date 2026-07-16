Democrats May Love Socialism, but They Can't Get Enough Luxury on the Campaign Trail

Democrats can’t get enough of socialism. Their economic playbook always revolves around redistribution, demonizing the wealthy, and the mistaken belief that the rich contribute nothing of value to society. Not only is that worldview blatantly false, but Democrats also can’t resist embracing their own version of wealth whenever they get the chance.

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Take Democrat Frank Mrvan, the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District. So far, he’s been overtaken by his Republican opponent, Barb Regnitz, who is seeking to flip his seat this November. In the second quarter of 2026, Mrvan raised $512,622.85 and has $1,336,695.94 cash on hand. Regnitz, by contrast, raised $735,656.00 and holds $1,800,689.00. Even with that fundraising lag, Rep. Mrvan has continued to spend campaign money on luxury living.

Not only has Townhall previously exposed Mrvan’s lavish spending of campaign funds, but recent FEC filings show he’s doubling down on the trend.

The receipts read like a luxury travel itinerary: more than $12,000 billed to hotels alone, including stays at the Liberty Hotel in Boston, the Edgewater in Seattle, and multiple visits to Marriott properties in Bethesda, on top of thousands more charged to Airbnb.

As Townhall previously reported:

Mrvan’s campaign has racked up more than $85,000 in food and catering expenses, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Not at mom-and-pop diners, either. The money went to high-end steakhouses, luxury hotel caterers, and swanky D.C. hotspots that are far removed from the blue-collar factories and working-class neighborhoods of Indiana’s 1st District. To put this in perspective, the median household income in his district is just $69,975. Mrvan’s tab for food alone, $85,026.94, exceeds what most local families earn in a year.

Median income in #IN01? $69,975.

Out of touch Democrat Frank @Mrvan4congress’s food tab? $85,026.94.



Swampy Mrvan lived like a VIP in DC, then turns around and votes for a 25% tax hike that would've cost Indianans 7 weeks of groceries pic.twitter.com/BC32TdpMMj — NRCC (@NRCC) August 7, 2025

“Free-loading Frank Mrvan continues to run up the tab at ritzy hotels and restaurants while turning his back on hardworking Hoosiers," NRCC Spokesman Zach Bannon said. "Republicans are on offense in northwest Indiana and Barb Regnitz is set to flip his seat red this November.”

Republican Barb Regnitz isn’t just out-fundraising Mrvan; she’s also earned a hearty endorsement from President Trump. It’s time for Indiana’s 1st District to choose someone who actually cares about their community, not a career politician who’s become the very definition of socialist hypocrisy.

It is my Great Honor to endorse Porter County Commissioner, Barb Regnitz, who is running to represent the incredible people of Indiana’s 1st Congressional District!



A very successful Businesswoman, Software Engineer, and Civic Leader, prior to becoming a distinguished Porter… pic.twitter.com/ZiG2uAQtMD — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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