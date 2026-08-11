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California's Green Policies Are Putting the Squeeze on Napa Valley Wineries

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 11, 2026 10:00 AM
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California's Green Policies Are Putting the Squeeze on Napa Valley Wineries
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

If the Democrats in Sacramento can find a way to harm California businesses, you can bet they'll do it. They put forth a $20 minimum wage for fast food workers, except for those at Panera, because Gov. Gavin Newsom is friends with a Panera big-wig. 

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In 2014, California voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond that promised to improve water infrastructure. That never happened, and now Napa Valley wineries are facing crippling fees for groundwater irrigation.

Back in June, vineyards warned that these fees would harm businesses.

The fee was $99 per acre.

On top of all the other business fees and taxes they're expected to pay.

In July, the Press Democrat said vineyards wouldn't be hit as hard, and would pay $1.26 million less than originally predicted.

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Now those fees are back, and even vineyards that don't use groundwater are expected to pay almost $20 an acre. Those who do use groundwater will have to fork over $44 an acre.

Here's more:

Napa Valley’s already struggling wine industry is being slapped with a new groundwater bill as county officials scramble to meet California’s state-mandated sustainability goals.

Even grape growers who don’t pump groundwater will have to cough up $17.53 for every planted acre under proposed fees for the 2026-27 fiscal year, the Napa Valley Register reported.

Those who actually use groundwater for irrigation face another $26.91 per acre, taking their total hit to $44.44.

County officials argue that even growers who dry-farm or use surface or recycled water benefit from having groundwater available, according to the outlet.

The Left always assumes businesses can simply absorb the exorbitant costs of fees and taxes that they force on people. That's because none of the Democrats in Sacramento have actually run a successful business and they believe all our money belongs to them.

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That's an excellent question. Would any of us be surprised if the answer was "no"? 

We would not. Laws are for little people, according to Gov. French Laundry.

White women will continue to vote for Democrats even if the price of wine skyrockets. They don't care. The damage is the point.

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | GAVIN NEWSOM | TAXES
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