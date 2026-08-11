California's Green Policies Are Putting the Squeeze on Napa Valley Wineries

If the Democrats in Sacramento can find a way to harm California businesses, you can bet they'll do it. They put forth a $20 minimum wage for fast food workers, except for those at Panera, because Gov. Gavin Newsom is friends with a Panera big-wig.

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In 2014, California voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond that promised to improve water infrastructure. That never happened, and now Napa Valley wineries are facing crippling fees for groundwater irrigation.

Back in June, vineyards warned that these fees would harm businesses.

Furious Napa Valley vineyards facing oblivion as crucifying new fees drop: 'Can see where this ends' https://t.co/2eUuF1ZYog pic.twitter.com/dah0rjpEdv — California Post (@californiapost) June 28, 2026

The fee was $99 per acre.

California voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond with promises of improving our water infrastructure back in 2014. Now, twelve years later, Napa growers are paying another $99 per acre just to irrigate with groundwater. Where did all that money go, and why do the bills keep… https://t.co/nakRV8vXaj — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 28, 2026

On top of all the other business fees and taxes they're expected to pay.

In July, the Press Democrat said vineyards wouldn't be hit as hard, and would pay $1.26 million less than originally predicted.

Napa County’s fees this year for groundwater sustainability won’t hit groundwater users quite as hard as initially planned. https://t.co/lq7ZTXe17W — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) July 3, 2026

Now those fees are back, and even vineyards that don't use groundwater are expected to pay almost $20 an acre. Those who do use groundwater will have to fork over $44 an acre.

Napa bosses slap water fees on struggling wineries to achieve lefty 'green' goals https://t.co/wGbQqCdH5L pic.twitter.com/pvumnr8lJS — California Post (@californiapost) August 11, 2026

Here's more:

Napa Valley’s already struggling wine industry is being slapped with a new groundwater bill as county officials scramble to meet California’s state-mandated sustainability goals. Even grape growers who don’t pump groundwater will have to cough up $17.53 for every planted acre under proposed fees for the 2026-27 fiscal year, the Napa Valley Register reported. Those who actually use groundwater for irrigation face another $26.91 per acre, taking their total hit to $44.44. County officials argue that even growers who dry-farm or use surface or recycled water benefit from having groundwater available, according to the outlet.

The Left always assumes businesses can simply absorb the exorbitant costs of fees and taxes that they force on people. That's because none of the Democrats in Sacramento have actually run a successful business and they believe all our money belongs to them.

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Does Newsom's Plumpjack pay it? Bet not — Dee 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@baseballmaven1) August 11, 2026

That's an excellent question. Would any of us be surprised if the answer was "no"?

We would not. Laws are for little people, according to Gov. French Laundry.

Doubling the price of wine is a good way to lose the liberal white women's vote. https://t.co/EkkFNJyuI8 — Jamin (@Its_Jamin) August 11, 2026

White women will continue to vote for Democrats even if the price of wine skyrockets. They don't care. The damage is the point.

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