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Not Even Joe Scarborough Could Believe What the DSA Co-Chair Said About Hamas and October 7

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 11, 2026 6:50 AM
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Not Even Joe Scarborough Could Believe What the DSA Co-Chair Said About Hamas and October 7
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

You know something is truly awful when Joe Scarborough can't hide his disgust. The Morning Joe host played a clip from Megan Romer’s interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, where they discussed Israel. She did not say the October 7 attacks were heinous but inevitable, refusing to condemn Hamas. Romer, the co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America, tried to draw a distinction without a difference, seemingly justifying the genocidal terror attack because Gaza is an open concentration camp — that's not true — and rattled off the usual BDS movement talking points (via NY Post):

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 A Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) co-chair blamed the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israeli policies in the Gaza Strip, calling the massacre “inevitable.”

Megan Romer, who is DSA co-chair alongside Ashik Siddique, declared that backing “defense or economic support for Israel” is a “solid red line” within her ultra-far-left movement that has gained traction in a slew of Democratic primaries this cycle.

“I think the events of October 7 were, in many ways, inevitable,” Romer told the New Yorker’s David Remnick in a recent interview when asked about a DSA-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier rallying against Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.

Scarborough was aghast:

The co-chair of the DSA supported going to a pro-Hamas rally the day after Hamas gleefully slaughtered more Jews on October 7th than any day the Jews were slaughtered since the Holocaust."

"This would be like going to a pro-al-Qaeda rally on September 12th, which I'm sure many people in the DSA would say, 'Well, that would be perfectly fine.'"

Joe Scarborough left the GOP over Trump in 2017. Nine years later, he's admitting his own side is full of people who would call a pro-al Qaeda rally on September 12th "perfectly fine."

You have to wonder what's going through this guy's head right now.

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I mean, this lady was just hopeless:

These are the people who embody the face of the socialist insurgency within the Democrat Party. They may only linger for a brief moment in the political landscape because their agenda is so un-American, unappealing, insane, and illegitimate. However, for now, the anti-Semites are really gaining strength, and for some reason, they’re being welcomed into the party with open arms because establishment Democrats can’t figure out ways to win. 

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL
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