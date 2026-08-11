Not Even Joe Scarborough Could Believe What the DSA Co-Chair Said About Hamas and October 7

You know something is truly awful when Joe Scarborough can't hide his disgust. The Morning Joe host played a clip from Megan Romer’s interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, where they discussed Israel. She did not say the October 7 attacks were heinous but inevitable, refusing to condemn Hamas. Romer, the co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America, tried to draw a distinction without a difference, seemingly justifying the genocidal terror attack because Gaza is an open concentration camp — that's not true — and rattled off the usual BDS movement talking points (via NY Post):

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A Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) co-chair blamed the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israeli policies in the Gaza Strip, calling the massacre “inevitable.” Megan Romer, who is DSA co-chair alongside Ashik Siddique, declared that backing “defense or economic support for Israel” is a “solid red line” within her ultra-far-left movement that has gained traction in a slew of Democratic primaries this cycle. “I think the events of October 7 were, in many ways, inevitable,” Romer told the New Yorker’s David Remnick in a recent interview when asked about a DSA-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier rallying against Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.

Scarborough was aghast:

Joe Scarborough looks visibly sickened as he hears DSA co-chair Megan Romer say October 7th was "largely inevitable" and admit she "probably would have" attended a pro-Hamas rally the day after the massacre.



Even MSNBC couldn't stomach this one.



SCARBOROUGH: "The co-chair of… pic.twitter.com/lmtGxsXhnn — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 10, 2026

The co-chair of the DSA supported going to a pro-Hamas rally the day after Hamas gleefully slaughtered more Jews on October 7th than any day the Jews were slaughtered since the Holocaust." "This would be like going to a pro-al-Qaeda rally on September 12th, which I'm sure many people in the DSA would say, 'Well, that would be perfectly fine.'" Joe Scarborough left the GOP over Trump in 2017. Nine years later, he's admitting his own side is full of people who would call a pro-al Qaeda rally on September 12th "perfectly fine." You have to wonder what's going through this guy's head right now.

I mean, this lady was just hopeless:

DSA National Co-chair Megan Romer on the Ukraine war: "Why aren't we doing any amount of actual diplomacy?"



David Remnick, host: "I don't understand, what kind of diplomacy? There's been all kinds of diplomacy, however failed, since the beginning of the invasion."



Romer:😵… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2026

These are the people who embody the face of the socialist insurgency within the Democrat Party. They may only linger for a brief moment in the political landscape because their agenda is so un-American, unappealing, insane, and illegitimate. However, for now, the anti-Semites are really gaining strength, and for some reason, they’re being welcomed into the party with open arms because establishment Democrats can’t figure out ways to win.

Joe Scarborough goes absolutely BALLISTIC on Hasan Piker:



"Please, I don't need people telling me that, 'Oh, you just have to turn a blind eye to people saying that women getting raped on Oct. 7th didn't matter in the grand scheme of things!' Americans aren't going to support… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2026

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