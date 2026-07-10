The FCC Chair Casts Doubt on ABC's Claim That 'The View' Is a 'Bona Fide News Program'

We've long had issues with 'The View,' the ABC panel show launched by the late Barbara Walters in 1997. Nearly 30 years later, 'The View' has turned into one of the most Leftist, woke shows on television, where the hosts routinely lie about Donald Trump, Republicans, and conservatives.

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Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr is also casting doubt on ABC's claim that 'The View' remains a 'bona fide news program,' and he points to a story Townhall reported a few days ago. Namely, that co-host Sunny Hostin said she'd still vote for Graham Platner, and that Republicans do not have the moral high ground over a guy who abused and allegedly raped a former girlfriend, has a Nazi tattoo on his chest for almost 20 years, and has a disturbing social media history.

Hostin said in the segment that America is in an 'existential crisis' requiring that we 'flip the Senate' back to Democrat control.

That's what Carr points to as proof that 'The View' is not a 'news program,' and thus not exempt from the political equal opportunity rules.

ABC is arguing to the FCC that The View is a “bona fide news program”—just like Meet the Press—and thus exempt from the political equal opportunity rules.



The View’s Sonny Hostin:



“We’re in an existential crisis. We need to flip the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/GoH2lT3RTC — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 9, 2026

It seems, on some level, 'The View' is aware it's in trouble. The program landed on the wrong side of New York socialists after declining to bring on the socialist candidates backed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, reportedly over concerns about FCC rules. Co-host Sara Haines also enraged a Mamdani staffer after she called Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier an 'antisemite,' and said Chevalier would probably proudly call herself that, too. A Mamdani aid reportedly reached out to producers to express her displeasure.

Looks like the producers had to step in again.https://t.co/TYzIpFwGkl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2026

This time, Hostin had to tell viewers that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have both denied allegations of sexual assault.

Looks like The View producers had to step in again after attacks on Kavanaugh and Hegseth to have Sunny read some legal cover.



ABC News insists this is a “bona fide news program." pic.twitter.com/G9oR8pMW7l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2026

Hostin also said Bernie Sanders is the candidate for 2028.

More electioneering from The View; ABC's "bona fide news program."



While dressed like a Victorian queen for some reason, Sunny Hostin pitches Bernie Sanders as the Democratic Party's 2028 presidential candidate:



SUNNY HOSTIN: His policies are more relevant now than ever before… pic.twitter.com/10SwT3EkH5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2026

And Ana Navarro said the program can influence elections.

Watch as The View gets into a shouting match over Democrats electing white men for president. Ana Navarro says The View has the power to influence people to run or not:



ANA NAVARRO: Joy, I hate it when I hear you say that it's got to be like a white man because I then feel it… pic.twitter.com/hcJoRDLz9K — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2026

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That makes 'The View' more than just a news program. News programs are meant to inform people, not sway elections or influence candidates.

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