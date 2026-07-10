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The FCC Chair Casts Doubt on ABC's Claim That 'The View' Is a 'Bona Fide News Program'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 5:30 PM
The FCC Chair Casts Doubt on ABC's Claim That 'The View' Is a 'Bona Fide News Program'
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We've long had issues with 'The View,' the ABC panel show launched by the late Barbara Walters in 1997. Nearly 30 years later, 'The View' has turned into one of the most Leftist, woke shows on television, where the hosts routinely lie about Donald Trump, Republicans, and conservatives.

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Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr is also casting doubt on ABC's claim that 'The View' remains a 'bona fide news program,' and he points to a story Townhall reported a few days ago. Namely, that co-host Sunny Hostin said she'd still vote for Graham Platner, and that Republicans do not have the moral high ground over a guy who abused and allegedly raped a former girlfriend, has a Nazi tattoo on his chest for almost 20 years, and has a disturbing social media history.

Hostin said in the segment that America is in an 'existential crisis' requiring that we 'flip the Senate' back to Democrat control.

That's what Carr points to as proof that 'The View' is not a 'news program,' and thus not exempt from the political equal opportunity rules.

It seems, on some level, 'The View' is aware it's in trouble. The program landed on the wrong side of New York socialists after declining to bring on the socialist candidates backed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, reportedly over concerns about FCC rules. Co-host Sara Haines also enraged a Mamdani staffer after she called Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier an 'antisemite,' and said Chevalier would probably proudly call herself that, too. A Mamdani aid reportedly reached out to producers to express her displeasure.

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2028 ELECTIONS ABC NEWS SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW WOKE

This time, Hostin had to tell viewers that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have both denied allegations of sexual assault.

Hostin also said Bernie Sanders is the candidate for 2028.

And Ana Navarro said the program can influence elections.

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That makes 'The View' more than just a news program. News programs are meant to inform people, not sway elections or influence candidates.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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