Brendan Carr Drops Proof That The View Is Not a 'Bona Fide News Program'

A couple of weeks ago, Townhall reported that the FCC was looking to revoke the "bona fide news program" status of ABC's "The View." That move would revoke the show's equal-time exemption for political candidates and require the program to give equal airtime to both Republicans and Democrats or stop hosting campaigning politicians altogether.

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That, of course, has serious implications for the midterms. The investigation came after "The View" hosted James Talarico, the U.S. Senate candidate in Texas. Producers must know they are in trouble, because they have scaled back political candidates, including declining a request from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to host himself and his socialist candidates, including Claire Valdez and Darializa Chevalier.

"[Americans] have got to vote Democrat."

Here are several examples of ABC's The View engaging in electioneering by encouraging people to vote for Democrats and suggesting anyone who doesn't is "voting for a cult."

📽️ by @Banned_Bill pic.twitter.com/BhB5Zkkfny — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 30, 2026

Disney is fighting this, continuing to claim "The View" is that "bona fide news program." But FCC Chair Brendan Carr shared video of the program showing just what qualifies as "newsworthiness" in the eyes of ABC and parent company Disney.

Disney is arguing to the FCC that its ABC show The View is a “bona fide news program”



Disney claims that its decisions are based on “newsworthiness”—rather than partisan purposes—and thus exempt from political equal time rules



Here’s some of the show



The FCC will make its… — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 30, 2026

The video featured several segments from the show.

"As long as Republicans are in power in the majority, there will never be accountability, there will never be checks and balances, there will never be oversight," said Ana Navarro. "And so if Americans want this to end, want the abuses of power check, they have got to vote Democrats in in November."

"White women, Republicans, I just read a poll that the suburbans are now voting Republican. That is like roaches voting for Raid," said Sunny Hostin.

"You're not voting for Republicans, you're voting for a cult," said Joy Behar. "Remember that."

"I want Donald Trump to lose, and I don't feel like today is the day to have the economy argument," said Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"I don't even know what to say anymore," Behar said in that same segment. "If people still follow this fascist pig, then I don't know what else to say."

"25th Amendment, it's time," said Whoopi Goldberg. "It's time."

In another segment, Goldberg said, "It's ridiculous. The bill that would force people to have ID when they come to vote, and nobody wants it."

"The SAVE America Act, which is ironic, because it's really saving his behind," Behar added.

"They are the Epstein File protection party," Hostin said in another cut. She was then asked if she'd be comfortable voting for Graham Platner. "If I lived in Maine, I would have plugged my nose and I would have voted for him anyway."

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In that same segment, Hostin continues explaining her vote for Platner, who was accused of domestic abuse and rape. "I think that we are in a time of existential crisis," she said.

"We need to be realistic and as the Democratic Party, we need to win. We need to get this country back on," Hostin said in another segment.

"You know what to do on election day," Goldberg told the audience.

This is "bona fide news"?

This doesn’t sound like news to me. https://t.co/7zXyHaw8yA — David Bozell 🇺🇸 (@DavidBozell) July 31, 2026

It's not news. It's propaganda.

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