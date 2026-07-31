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Brendan Carr Drops Proof That The View Is Not a 'Bona Fide News Program'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 31, 2026 1:30 PM
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Brendan Carr Drops Proof That The View Is Not a 'Bona Fide News Program'
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A couple of weeks ago, Townhall reported that the FCC was looking to revoke the "bona fide news program" status of ABC's "The View." That move would revoke the show's equal-time exemption for political candidates and require the program to give equal airtime to both Republicans and Democrats or stop hosting campaigning politicians altogether.

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That, of course, has serious implications for the midterms. The investigation came after "The View" hosted James Talarico, the U.S. Senate candidate in Texas. Producers must know they are in trouble, because they have scaled back political candidates, including declining a request from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to host himself and his socialist candidates, including Claire Valdez and Darializa Chevalier.

Disney is fighting this, continuing to claim "The View" is that "bona fide news program." But FCC Chair Brendan Carr shared video of the program showing just what qualifies as "newsworthiness" in the eyes of ABC and parent company Disney.

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The video featured several segments from the show.

"As long as Republicans are in power in the majority, there will never be accountability, there will never be checks and balances, there will never be oversight," said Ana Navarro. "And so if Americans want this to end, want the abuses of power check, they have got to vote Democrats in in November."

"White women, Republicans, I just read a poll that the suburbans are now voting Republican. That is like roaches voting for Raid," said Sunny Hostin.

"You're not voting for Republicans, you're voting for a cult," said Joy Behar. "Remember that."

"I want Donald Trump to lose, and I don't feel like today is the day to have the economy argument," said Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"I don't even know what to say anymore," Behar said in that same segment. "If people still follow this fascist pig, then I don't know what else to say."

"25th Amendment, it's time," said Whoopi Goldberg. "It's time."

In another segment, Goldberg said, "It's ridiculous. The bill that would force people to have ID when they come to vote, and nobody wants it."

"The SAVE America Act, which is ironic, because it's really saving his behind," Behar added. 

"They are the Epstein File protection party," Hostin said in another cut. She was then asked if she'd be comfortable voting for Graham Platner. "If I lived in Maine, I would have plugged my nose and I would have voted for him anyway."

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In that same segment, Hostin continues explaining her vote for Platner, who was accused of domestic abuse and rape. "I think that we are in a time of existential crisis," she said.

"We need to be realistic and as the Democratic Party, we need to win. We need to get this country back on," Hostin said in another segment. 

"You know what to do on election day," Goldberg told the audience.

This is "bona fide news"?

It's not news. It's propaganda.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics ABC NEWS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | THE VIEW | VOTER ID
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