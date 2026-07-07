New York Socialists Are Not Happy With 'The View' Right Now

Townhall readers all know 'The View,' the ABC panel show started by Barbara Walters, is little more than a Leftist echo chamber where some of the absolute worst women in media harp about how much they hate President Trump, Republicans, and America.

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There have been numerous occasions where hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, have had to issue on-air corrections for things they've said that could land the show, and ABC, in legal hot water. With the midterms around the corner and the FCC keeping an eye on networks violating its equal time rule, 'The View' appears to have learned its lesson.

The program reportedly turned down a request from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to bring on the socialist candidates he endorsed in the Democratic primary.

'The View' turned down Mamdani request to bring on Israel-hating candidates over fear of FCC: report https://t.co/4ZOUx3fePr pic.twitter.com/DXgU7Hikeg — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2026

Here's more:

ABC’s “The View” declined a request from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to bring two democratic socialist congressional candidates onto the daytime talk show as the Disney-owned network grows increasingly wary of a high-stakes FCC investigation into its political guest bookings, according to a report. Representatives for Mamdani pitched “The View” on hosting the mayor alongside Democratic congressional candidates Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, but the show indicated it couldn’t accommodate the two House hopefuls while proceeding cautiously amid the FCC’s ongoing equal-time inquiry, according to Semafor. The reported booking dispute comes as relations between “The View” and Mamdani’s political orbit have grown increasingly strained. According to Semafor, some of the mayor’s allies were angered by the show’s recent political coverage, particularly comments by co-host Sara Haines about Avila Chevalier.

We'll get to those comments from Sara Haines in a moment.

The View reportedly turned down a request from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to bring his anti-Israel backed congressional candidates onto the show - and according to reports the reason was fear of FCC scrutiny during an election cycle. Think about that for a second.



The same show… — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) July 6, 2026

"The same show that has never met a left wing guest it didn’t want to platform suddenly found its limits when the candidates in question were too controversial even for them," Lane wrote. "Mamdani just swept three congressional races in New York City by openly crediting anti-Israel sentiment as the driving force, called AIPAC monsters, and has stated he does not support Israel’s existence as a Jewish state — and The View decided that was a bridge too far. The far left is now too extreme for its own media allies and that tells you everything about where this movement is actually heading. Who’s the current leader? Pay attention to what is happening inside the Democrat Party right now."

Now to the comments from Sara Haines.

In late June, Haines called Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier an 'antisemite' on the program.

The View host Sara Haines smears Darializa Avila Chevalier, saying she would proudly call herself an antisemite: “I am gonna full-blown call her an anti-semite... she would proudly call herself that, trust me.” pic.twitter.com/E2qvp3Rali — HalalFlow (@halalflow) June 24, 2026

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It's not a smear if it's true.

"On October 8, the only thing that had happened is Israel had been attacked," Haines said, "and people had been brutally murdered and raped. And so on October 8, I don't think there needed to be rallies cheering on Hamas."

"So you're calling her an antisemite?" Hostin asked.

"Oh, yes. She would proudly call herself that, trust me," Haines replied.

A Mamdani staffer reportedly went 'berserk' on ABC executives over it.

Mamdani aide goes berserk on ABC execs after 'The View' host calls socialist candidate antisemitic https://t.co/Ni9V24jcxO pic.twitter.com/ujnJKrm83b — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2026

Here's more on that:

A top aide to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly blasted ABC executives over “The View” co-host Sara Haines’ on-air criticism of a socialist congressional candidate as an antisemite. One of Mamdani’s aides privately expressed fury to network honchos after Haines said she would “full-blown call” Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier “an antisemite” during a recent episode of the program, according to Semafor. The Mamdani aide, whose identity wasn’t revealed in the report, reportedly warned that Haines’ remarks could affect whether Mamdani and other democratic socialist candidates would agree to appear on the show in the future.

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Gee, commies threatening free speech they don't like? That's totally on-brand.

'The View' is woke garbage, and it has been for some time. That being said, threats from someone inside the Mamdani administration should be a red flag for all of us. Sara Haines is right to express her opinion, especially on a panel that routinely smears President Trump as a 'rapist.'

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