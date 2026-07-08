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Tipsheet

After Saying She's Still Vote for Graham Platner, Sunny Hostin Said This About Republicans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 2:30 PM
After Saying She's Still Vote for Graham Platner, Sunny Hostin Said This About Republicans
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

We should thank 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin for proving our point about Graham Platner. We've said that the only reason most Democrats are dropping Platner like a hot potato is not because they're appalled by his behavior, including credible allegations of domestic abuse and rape, but because they realized he's going to lose to Susan Collins in November.

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If they felt Platner had a chance to win, they wouldn't have pulled back from him and would not have cared about any allegations.

And Sunny Hostin clearly doesn't. She'd still vote for him. And it's not the first time she said that. She even called Platner a 'liar, a racist, and an antisemite' back in June.

"If I lived in Maine, I would have plugged my nose and I would have voted for him anyway," Hostin said. "I think that we are in a time of existential crisis in this country, I think Republicans fall in line, they don't fall in love. Democrats want to fall in love and not fall in line."

That's rich. Every single Democrat fell in line with Platner. Despite the Nazi tattoo, despite the social media posts, despite the first allegation of domestic abuse. Democrats always vote in lock-step to advance their agenda, and Hostin knows it.

She continued, "You know, the Republican Party, the bar is so very low. I can't believe, I cannot believe that they want to try to assume the moral high ground on the Republican Party."

Really? The people who nominated a guy with a Nazi tattoo are lecturing Republicans on the moral high ground?

The same people who lionized Ted Kennedy for decades after he killed a woman want to lecture Republicans on the moral high ground?

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SUNNY HOSTIN SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

The same people who propped up serial abuser Bill Clinton want to lecture Republicans on the moral high ground?

Walters is turning over in her grave.

It's all performative.

'News' program.

It's so low, it's actually buried.

'The View' has been hot garbage for a while now, and Hostin is one of the worst offenders on that show. But saying she'd still vote for Graham Platner, even after all we've learned about how depraved he is, is a new level of appalling.

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