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Tipsheet

At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 22, 2026 3:00 PM
At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

She’s going to get sued. She hasn’t because she has issued on-air corrections, but it happened again. The View’s co-host Sunny Hostin decided to go off on a tangent about Austin Metcalf’s father, which had no bearing on the case, and even Whoopi Goldberg had to step in and put the kibosh before things went off the rails:

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HOSTIN: “Austin Metcalf, the victim, the deceased, his father went on a podcast and listen to it for yourself but he called Karmelo Anthony a racial slur.” 

“And also said the reason that black people weren’t on the jury is because black people are unable to hold bias from the trial because they don’t know their own fathers, have a bunch of baby mommas running around, living off of government assistance.”

GOLDBERG: “Well, let’s...let’s not say that that was the victim’s thinking as well.”

HOSTIN: “I’m not saying it was thinking of the victim, but of the victim’s father.”

GOLDBERG: “But...hmmmm. And we’ll let you sit with that, we’ll be right back.”

Metcalf was murdered by Karmelo Anthony at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in 2025. Anthony was convicted of murder earlier this month and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

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Related:

CRIME LAWSUIT SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Hostin has always skated on thin ice regarding this stuff:

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