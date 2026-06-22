At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit

She’s going to get sued. She hasn’t because she has issued on-air corrections, but it happened again. The View’s co-host Sunny Hostin decided to go off on a tangent about Austin Metcalf’s father, which had no bearing on the case, and even Whoopi Goldberg had to step in and put the kibosh before things went off the rails:

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Whoopi Goldberg was forced to make an on-air correction after Sunny Hostin brought up remarks from Austin Metcalf’s father.



Goldberg immediately jumped in to make sure the victim’s character wasn’t misrepresented by Hostin.



HOSTIN: “Austin Metcalf, the victim, the deceased,… pic.twitter.com/ac3OSHYD8y — Overton (@overton_news) June 22, 2026

HOSTIN: “Austin Metcalf, the victim, the deceased, his father went on a podcast and listen to it for yourself but he called Karmelo Anthony a racial slur.” “And also said the reason that black people weren’t on the jury is because black people are unable to hold bias from the trial because they don’t know their own fathers, have a bunch of baby mommas running around, living off of government assistance.” GOLDBERG: “Well, let’s...let’s not say that that was the victim’s thinking as well.” HOSTIN: “I’m not saying it was thinking of the victim, but of the victim’s father.” GOLDBERG: “But...hmmmm. And we’ll let you sit with that, we’ll be right back.”

Metcalf was murdered by Karmelo Anthony at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in 2025. Anthony was convicted of murder earlier this month and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Hostin has always skated on thin ice regarding this stuff:

Treading dangerously close to serious legal lability, The View's Sunny Hostin claims - without evidence - that Trump "sexually assault[ed] that 13-year-old."

She was forced to walk it back and announce a disclaimer before pushing the unsupported allegations again:

"Well… pic.twitter.com/gZ4h2KY5UC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 26, 2026

🤣😂🤣 The View’s Sunny Hostin Is Forced to Read Another Legal Notice Live on Air 🤣



“Pete Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. No charges were ever brought.”



Watching the Fake, Evil People… pic.twitter.com/XioXfMQXz2 — 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) December 3, 2024

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