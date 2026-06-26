Wow, a View Co-Host Actually Had a Sensible Take on the NY Socialist Takeover

A broken clock is right twice a day. Honestly, I’m surprised The View had a sensible take on the socialist takeover in New York on Tuesday: all three of Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed candidates won their primaries. Of course, Sunny Hostin was open to this nonsense. It was co-host Sara Haines who called out Darializa Avila Chevalier. Newsbusters' Nicholas Fondacaro clipped the exchange.

Sara Haines calls out Chevalier for cheering on Hamas on October 8. She calls out the Democrats for embracing antisemitism, Hostin is stunned by how willing Haines is. Hostin stares blankly when Haines talks about Hamas raping women: HAINES: One thing I would say. I just read a… pic.twitter.com/Hb39BYv0B3

HAINES: One thing I would say. I just read a fascinating article this morning and it was talking how one party is ousting anti-Semites, one is electing them. And I would say that this article raised great points. Avila Chevalie - how ever you say her name.

FARAH GRIFFIN: Chevalier

HAINES: She was at a pro-Palestine rally prompting Hamas and celebrating that on October 8 of 2023.

FARAH GRIFFIN: The day after.

HAINES: These people are not afraid to -- They don't only not denounce, they actually espouse these beliefs that everything Israel does has influenced our world.

BEHAR: That not going to fly in New York City!

HAINES: No, it is right now, actually.

HOSTIN: You’re not implying that being pro-Palestinian and --

FARAH GRIFFIN: There were pro-Hamas chants taking place at this rally.

HAINES: On October 8th, the only thing that happened is Israel had been attacked and people had been brutally murdered and raped. And so, on October 8th I don't think there needed to be rallies cheering on Hamas.

HOSTIN: You’re calling her an anti-Semite?

FARAH GRIFFIN: Oh, yes.

HAINES: I’m full-blown going to call her an anti-Semite. She would proudly call herself that, trust me.

HOSTIN: Okay.

HAINES: Dan Goldman who we just spoke about was refused coffee at a coffee shop because they said we don't want money from this individual American human showing up at a coffee shop, because they think it comes from AIPAC and Israel. When we start normalizing crazy conspiracy -

HOSTIN: Is Brad Lander an anti-Semite?

HAINES: I’m not - Just listen who I'm talking about. He was refused coffee over someone saying.

FARAH GRIFFIN: His office was also vandalized with anti-Jewish slurs.

HAINES: Yes.

BEHAR: So, wait a minute. Wait a minute. One coffee shop is normalizing it?

HAINES: No. No.

FARAH GRIFFIN: His office was vandalized with anti-Semitic slurs in New York. Like, this is happening.

HAINES: So, one thing I would say the right is doing right, right now, the extreme right and extreme left are meeting about anti-Semitism. They hide under the cloak of ‘we’re criticizing Israel;’ which some people criticizing Israel are not anti-Semites, all anti-Semites criticize Israel and use it as cover.

As you always say [gestures to Hostin], a racist doesn't say, ‘Hey, I'm a racist.’ They also don't say, ‘Hey, I'm an anti-Semite.’ Unless you’re this candidate.

BEHAR: All of that does not bring down the cost of bread, which is what people are focused on!

HAINES: My point here is though, that's the mistake the Democrats are making. Affordability and the separation between the haves and have-nots, that is fair. All Americans want to be able to afford groceries and healthcare and have good education and all those things. That is not what these people are running on.

FARAH GRIFFIN: These same Democratic Socialists last night were literally chanting “you're next” at Hakeem Jeffries. They want to take Hakeem Jeffries out of the House of Representatives.