VIP
Politico's Headline About the World Cup Is Why the Media Is Mocked Endlessly
Politico's Headline About the World Cup Is Why the Media Is Mocked Endlessly
Postmaster General to States Being Uppity About Voter Roll Disclosure: No Mail-in Ballots for You Then
Postmaster General to States Being Uppity About Voter Roll Disclosure: No Mail-in Ballots...
Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch
Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch
C-SPAN Caller Blasts Dems for Opposing the SAVE America Act
C-SPAN Caller Blasts Dems for Opposing the SAVE America Act
MS Now Guest Suffered a Total Meltdown Over the Supreme Court's Migrant Ruling
MS Now Guest Suffered a Total Meltdown Over the Supreme Court's Migrant Ruling
VIP
What's Up With All These Socialists Winning Elections?
What's Up With All These Socialists Winning Elections?
Founder of Lawn Service Non-Profit Hopes to Mark America's 250th by Cutting White House Grass
Founder of Lawn Service Non-Profit Hopes to Mark America's 250th by Cutting White...
When the Microphone Is Bigger Than the Crowd
When the Microphone Is Bigger Than the Crowd
The Background That Made the Revolution Possible
The Background That Made the Revolution Possible
The Next Stage of Iran’s War
The Next Stage of Iran’s War
Trans Desperation on Display
Trans Desperation on Display
French Ban on Iranian Opposition Rally Reveals the Movement’s Remarkable Capacity to Organize
French Ban on Iranian Opposition Rally Reveals the Movement’s Remarkable Capacity to Organ...
Due Process Doesn't Mean Legal Advice
Due Process Doesn't Mean Legal Advice
The Housing Bill Could Solve the Affordability Crisis, but Not in the Way Its Proponents Claim
The Housing Bill Could Solve the Affordability Crisis, but Not in the Way...
Tipsheet

Wow, a View Co-Host Actually Had a Sensible Take on the NY Socialist Takeover

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 26, 2026 6:30 AM
Wow, a View Co-Host Actually Had a Sensible Take on the NY Socialist Takeover
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A broken clock is right twice a day. Honestly, I’m surprised The View had a sensible take on the socialist takeover in New York on Tuesday: all three of Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed candidates won their primaries. Of course, Sunny Hostin was open to this nonsense. It was co-host Sara Haines who called out Darializa Avila Chevalier. Newsbusters' Nicholas Fondacaro clipped the exchange. 

Advertisement

HAINES: One thing I would say. I just read a fascinating article this morning and it was talking how one party is ousting anti-Semites, one is electing them. And I would say that this article raised great points. Avila Chevalie - how ever you say her name.

FARAH GRIFFIN: Chevalier

HAINES: She was at a pro-Palestine rally prompting Hamas and celebrating that on October 8 of 2023.

FARAH GRIFFIN: The day after.

HAINES: These people are not afraid to -- They don't only not denounce, they actually espouse these beliefs that everything Israel does has influenced our world.

BEHAR: That not going to fly in New York City!

HAINES: No, it is right now, actually.

HOSTIN: You’re not implying that being pro-Palestinian and --

FARAH GRIFFIN: There were pro-Hamas chants taking place at this rally.

HAINES: On October 8th, the only thing that happened is Israel had been attacked and people had been brutally murdered and raped. And so, on October 8th I don't think there needed to be rallies cheering on Hamas.

HOSTIN: You’re calling her an anti-Semite?

FARAH GRIFFIN: Oh, yes.

HAINES: I’m full-blown going to call her an anti-Semite. She would proudly call herself that, trust me. 

HOSTIN: Okay.

HAINES: Dan Goldman who we just spoke about was refused coffee at a coffee shop because they said we don't want money from this individual American human showing up at a coffee shop, because they think it comes from AIPAC and Israel. When we start normalizing crazy conspiracy -

HOSTIN: Is Brad Lander an anti-Semite?

HAINES: I’m not - Just listen who I'm talking about. He was refused coffee over someone saying.

FARAH GRIFFIN: His office was also vandalized with anti-Jewish slurs.

HAINES: Yes.

BEHAR: So, wait a minute. Wait a minute. One coffee shop is normalizing it?

HAINES: No. No.

FARAH GRIFFIN: His office was vandalized with anti-Semitic slurs in New York. Like, this is happening.

HAINES: So, one thing I would say the right is doing right, right now, the extreme right and extreme left are meeting about anti-Semitism. They hide under the cloak of ‘we’re criticizing Israel;’ which some people criticizing Israel are not anti-Semites, all anti-Semites criticize Israel and use it as cover.

As you always say [gestures to Hostin], a racist doesn't say, ‘Hey, I'm a racist.’ They also don't say, ‘Hey, I'm an anti-Semite.’ Unless you’re this candidate. 

BEHAR: All of that does not bring down the cost of bread, which is what people are focused on!

HAINES: My point here is though, that's the mistake the Democrats are making. Affordability and the separation between the haves and have-nots, that is fair. All Americans want to be able to afford groceries and healthcare and have good education and all those things. That is not what these people are running on.

FARAH GRIFFIN: These same Democratic Socialists last night were literally chanting “you're next” at Hakeem Jeffries. They want to take Hakeem Jeffries out of the House of Representatives.

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS NEW YORK

Some good points, but I couldn’t care less; this is a Democratic problem. Let them handle it. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch Matt Vespa
Postmaster General to States Being Uppity About Voter Roll Disclosure: No Mail-in Ballots for You Then Matt Vespa
Don't Forget the Broader Context of the Iranian Memorandum Victor Davis Hanson
Rep. Brandon Gill Backs SNAP Director Into a Corner With One Simple Question Julia Cassidy
Fox Sports Host Had Three Words That Perfectly Describe the WNBA After Latest Caitlin Clark Fiasco Matt Vespa
MS Now Guest Suffered a Total Meltdown Over the Supreme Court's Migrant Ruling Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement