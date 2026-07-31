Jasmine Crockett Bashes Black Trump Supporters

Soon-to-be former Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) has a huge problem with black people who don’t vote for her party.

During a recent panel discussion, Crockett recounted hearing from a young black woman who told her that her dad did not want to vote for former Vice President Kamala Harris. “He was like, ‘if I go vote, it’s going to be for Trump.’”

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“And she asked him, and I asked, I said, ‘did he vote?’ She was like, ‘I don't know. I don't want to ask.’ But nevertheless, One of the things that she said was, ‘my dad said he could trust Trump.’ And I was like, ‘really?’ And so the reality is that that's not the first time I've had that conversation,” Crockett continued.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett criticizes black people who voted for President Trump:



“A young black woman was telling me that her dad...was like, ‘I can’t vote for Kamala…if I go vote it’s gonna be for Trump.’…’My dad said he could trust Trump’, and I was like, really?” pic.twitter.com/3kN7rFBemz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2026

This is not the first time Crockett has belittled black people who don’t support Democrats. During a November 2023 appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, she discussed polling showing increased black support for Trump. “While the facts may not align with their feelings, their feelings are dictating their reality and their reality is that they feel better or they felt better when Trump was in office,” she said.

She also pointed out that there are “some very popular African American artists out here saying things like ‘Oh I got checks when Trump was in office. I want those checks again,’ not understanding that really came from Congress,” and concluded that there is “an issue as it relates to civics in this country and people not understanding exactly how any of this works.”

Crockett expressed similar sentiments in a December 2024 Vanity Fair interview where she said, “I will tell you that Black people historically have been fiercely loyal. That’s why you still see the [turnout] numbers that you see coming out for Black folks, even though there was a bit of flaking. And that bit of flaking came from Black men, which I’m going to chalk up to misogyny.”

In a February 2026 TMZ interview, the lawmaker bashed rapper Nicki Minaj for supporting Trump. “I just don’t do sellouts, especially in this moment,” she said, arguing that “Things are too serious. There are too many people that are being harmed.”

She added, “And especially with her being an immigrant, then deciding to go and cozy up to this administration that is specifically putting targets on the backs of immigrants and anyone who stands with them … that is wrong, and I don’t even understand how you can play with it and pretend like it’s anything but wrong.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she "don't mess with" Nicki Minaj anymore as she can't do "sellouts."



"I've always loved Cardi more, and clearly my instincts were right." https://t.co/iEkGdUQowM pic.twitter.com/DPEb4aZMM0 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2026

Republicans under Donald Trump made notable gains with black voters in the 2024 election, nearly doubling their share of the black vote from about eight percent in 2020 to roughly 15 percent, according to Pew Research Center analysis of validated voter data, while Kamala Harris still captured a strong majority at around 83 percent.

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The improvement was driven especially by black men, about 21 percent of whom supported Trump compared to lower levels four years earlier, with smaller but measurable shifts among black women.

What’s interesting about this trend is how Democrats like Crockett and others are responding to it. Instead of trying to figure out where they went wrong, they resorted to belittling the concerns that black people have and scolding them for not falling in line. It’s like a company trying to sell their product by calling their customers idiots. But in this case, they have shown who the actual idiots are, haven’t they?

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