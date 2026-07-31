Rapper Nicki Minaj Tells Us What She Wants to Happen to Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci might need another shot after rapper Nicki Minaj roasted him in a series of posts on X after the infamous Senate hearing in which he refused to answer lawmakers’ questions.

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Minaj wrote a flurry of posts on Thursday and Friday taking shots at Fauci after the hearing. In one post, she wrote a scathing diatribe against the former infectious disease official.

Feeding tubes will be his portion. He will lose the ability to speak & then & only then will he feel the collective pain & long term ramifications he caused to new borns, young children who are still trying to become acclimated into society & schools, traumatized pregnant women who couldn’t even have family in the delivery rooms & visits, the elderly who died alone & afraid, young ppl still struggling w/mental health, suicide, people turned away from hospitals at their most vulnerable moments, the trust that is now gone from innocent people toward their governments forever, billions of stolen money from hard working tax payers via con artists…I’ve been struggling to find the humor in any of this. God bless everyone who made it to the other side. You’re stronger than you thought. God is in control.

Feeding tubes will be his portion.

He will lose the ability to speak & then & only then will he feel the collective pain & long term ramifications he caused to new borns, young children who are still trying to become acclimated into society & schools, traumatized pregnant women… https://t.co/CXSNxIte3v pic.twitter.com/9a4joYw5Gk — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2026

In another, Minaj called on her fans, called “Barbz” to post footage of Fauci claiming people could get the AIDS virus just by being in the same room with people who have it. “I’m starting to think Fauci is one of the bats from the lab. He’s definitely bat s**t crazy & the resemblance is uncanny,” she wrote.

Barbz pull up the footage where Fauci Ouchie told ppl they could get AIDS by being in the same room with loved ones. I’m starting to think Fauci is one of the bats from the lab. He’s definitely bat shit crazy & the resemblance is uncanny. pic.twitter.com/AQihXKsjTK — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2026

The rapper had more to say:

“Unfortunately, for Fauci to achieve celebrity status, Americans had to suffer” 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LzqLdeFl0s — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2026

A preemptive pardon for America’s doctor? pic.twitter.com/XpbfkBDDwR — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2026

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci appeared Wednesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), after being subpoenaed to discuss COVID-19 origins and the pandemic response.

Fauci opened by stating, “Given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, ‘behind bars.’”

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Like I told @DanaPerino and @BillHemmer: If you have nothing to hide, you don't need a blanket shield from prosecution. Anthony Fauci got one anyway, and nobody will say why.



What we do know is he spent years deleting emails, deleting them again from the deleted folder, and… pic.twitter.com/gPtErPcH3R — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2026

Fauci pleaded the fifth over 100 times during the hearing in an effort to avoid answering questions about his public statements on the origin of the COVID-19 virus that contradicted what he said in private.

Republican lawmakers responded by pushing for legal consequences, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announcing a committee vote next week on contempt charges and stating during the hearing, “It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions to your refusal to testify today.”

Fauci lied endlessly while TENS OF THOUSANDS of Alabamians died from COVID.



His lockdowns DEVASTATED our children’s social and educational development.



And we still don’t know the full side effects of the experimental vaccines that Americans were forced to take.



He should… pic.twitter.com/hYows3xQh3 — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) July 29, 2026

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said, “The fact that he knew he was lying to the American people — he should be held in contempt, he should be prosecuted for perjury, and he should go to jail.”

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Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) declared, “He should be locked up before he leaves this building today and put in prison, and then put on trial in front of the American people,” and later added, “I promise you one thing, we will find out if there’s a possibility that we can bring him to Alabama, to put him in front of a court and a jury, to see if we can put this guy in prison.”

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