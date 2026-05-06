VIP
The Democrats’ Malice and/or Stupidity Is Real, Not Staged
The Democrats’ Malice and/or Stupidity Is Real, Not Staged
MAGA Is Dying? Look At What They Did to Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republicans Last Night
MAGA Is Dying? Look At What They Did to Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republicans Last...
Virginia Dems Are Officially Freaking Out That Their Gerrymandered Map Could Get Trashed
Virginia Dems Are Officially Freaking Out That Their Gerrymandered Map Could Get Trashed
Was This Story From an ABC News Reporter Following Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Fake News?
Was This Story From an ABC News Reporter Following Trump's Third Assassination Attempt...
DC Police Finally Hold Those Accountable for Cooking the Books on Crime Data
DC Police Finally Hold Those Accountable for Cooking the Books on Crime Data
About Those Allegations Against Eric Swalwell...
About Those Allegations Against Eric Swalwell...
Here's Why Southwest Airlines Just Paid a Flight Attendant Nearly $1 Million
Here's Why Southwest Airlines Just Paid a Flight Attendant Nearly $1 Million
Colorado Democrats Kill Bill That Would Have Barred Probation for Certain Child Sex Crimes
Colorado Democrats Kill Bill That Would Have Barred Probation for Certain Child Sex...
East Harlem Grocers Push Back on Mamdani's Commie Grocery Store Plan
East Harlem Grocers Push Back on Mamdani's Commie Grocery Store Plan
VIP
They Hate You. Get Over It.
They Hate You. Get Over It.
Victims of the Biden DOJ Lawfare Are Still Fighting
Victims of the Biden DOJ Lawfare Are Still Fighting
Mifepristone: Another Reason To Assert the Sanctity of Life
Mifepristone: Another Reason To Assert the Sanctity of Life
The Empire State Cannot Pay for Mamdani’s Rotten Big Apple Socialist Agenda
The Empire State Cannot Pay for Mamdani’s Rotten Big Apple Socialist Agenda
Google’s 'Woke' Revolt Proves the Problem Was Never Fixed
Google’s 'Woke' Revolt Proves the Problem Was Never Fixed
Tipsheet

What Is Going on With Colorado Democrats and Crime?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 06, 2026 9:00 AM
What Is Going on With Colorado Democrats and Crime?
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

Earlier, we told you that four Colorado Democrats killed a bill that would have barred probation for some child sex crimes, and now it turns out the Democrats just passed legislation that downgraded sentencing for murders under certain circumstances.

Advertisement

This means that the possibility of a life sentence for murdering one person is no longer an option.

Insane.

That'll solve the problem.

They don't care how many people die, and there are some Democrats who wouldn't bat an eye if one of their loved ones were a victim. They believe in their agenda and power. That's it. They'll sacrifice whatever, and whoever, they need to in pursuit of those goals.

Recommended

MAGA Is Dying? Look At What They Did to Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republicans Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COLORADO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN

And it's not just Colorado Democrats. Democrats in Wisconsin are pushing similar bills.

Yes, Francesca Hong would absolutely sign that into law.

Oh, they understand. They want more crime. They want more chaos. That's the entire point.

Advertisement

And while they let actual criminals, including murderers, go free, Democrats want to put corporations like Walgreens in jail for the non-crime of "corporate abandonment" after the Democrats' policies drive them out of business.

We are not. And when you think the Democrats have hit rock bottom, they will pull out the jackhammers.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MAGA Is Dying? Look At What They Did to Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republicans Last Night Matt Vespa
Here's Why Southwest Airlines Just Paid a Flight Attendant Nearly $1 Million Amy Curtis
East Harlem Grocers Push Back on Mamdani's Commie Grocery Store Plan Amy Curtis
Virginia Dems Are Officially Freaking Out That Their Gerrymandered Map Could Get Trashed Matt Vespa
Was This Story From an ABC News Reporter Following Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Fake News? Matt Vespa
Data Center Freak-Out John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

MAGA Is Dying? Look At What They Did to Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republicans Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement