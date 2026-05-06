What Is Going on With Colorado Democrats and Crime?

Earlier, we told you that four Colorado Democrats killed a bill that would have barred probation for some child sex crimes, and now it turns out the Democrats just passed legislation that downgraded sentencing for murders under certain circumstances.

Advertisement

This means that the possibility of a life sentence for murdering one person is no longer an option.

This is INSANE



House Democrats in Colorado just passed a new bill 33-32 that LOWERS the penalty for the M*RDER of one person to a "Second Degree" crime, reducing the sentencing and removing the possibility of a life sentence.



Democrats voted to give m*rderers a possible second… pic.twitter.com/bTUWeRjkUq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2026

Insane.

It’s ok because they’re banning guns — Phairy Megan (@tadgh_dc) May 6, 2026

That'll solve the problem.

Which leaves us with the question, how many murders is enough?

Will it be enough when a victim is one of their children or another family member?

These folks are determined to remove responsibility and consequences from law and order, and the public will be the ones paying for it — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) May 6, 2026

They don't care how many people die, and there are some Democrats who wouldn't bat an eye if one of their loved ones were a victim. They believe in their agenda and power. That's it. They'll sacrifice whatever, and whoever, they need to in pursuit of those goals.

Colorado Democrats just lowered sentences for:

- Killing someone by firing shots into a crowd

- Dropping a rock from a bridge onto a highway, killing someone

- Killing someone due to road rage



Basically, lots of murders just got downgraded.



I wonder why democrats would do that! https://t.co/Ydirjgt1MF — varrock (@varrock) May 6, 2026

And it's not just Colorado Democrats. Democrats in Wisconsin are pushing similar bills.

In Wisconsin, Socialist Ryan Clancy introduced a bill that would effectively ELIMINATE life sentences and lower the sentence for Class A felonies (like murder) to only 25 years in prison!



Would fellow comrade and Dem frontrunner @FrancescaHongWI sign this into law as Governor? https://t.co/IYDFLFPigY pic.twitter.com/jau2xd05pR — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) May 6, 2026

Yes, Francesca Hong would absolutely sign that into law.

Why don’t Democrats understand that if you make committing crime less risky for criminals in Mel’s you get more crime? https://t.co/jTCiJ80i8o — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) May 6, 2026

Oh, they understand. They want more crime. They want more chaos. That's the entire point.

Advertisement

Yet another reason the death penalty is not only just, but necessary.



There will always be those in society trying to jailbreak even the most violent criminals and inflict them onto society.



In America we call those people Democrats. https://t.co/IBCv76gLUJ — Mike Belcher (@MikeBelcher14) May 6, 2026

And while they let actual criminals, including murderers, go free, Democrats want to put corporations like Walgreens in jail for the non-crime of "corporate abandonment" after the Democrats' policies drive them out of business.

Honestly at this point is anyone surprised at how low the dems will go? https://t.co/LTQ3PxMLQV — MAGA’s the Fix™ (@Honesttruthman) May 5, 2026

We are not. And when you think the Democrats have hit rock bottom, they will pull out the jackhammers.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.