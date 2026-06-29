House Dems Are Preparing for Major Headaches Fending Off Socialist Insurgency

Last Tuesday, the socialist roar was heard. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani achieved a hat trick, with all three of his candidates winning their primaries, each more unhinged than the last. They are now ready to have their moment, and it won’t be limited to New York. The establishment ignored these people, and now they face a full-blown insurgency. They’re preparing for a long-term headache over this fight (via The Hill):

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NEW: Centrist House Democrats are reportedly preparing for a “war” against the party’s surging socialist wing — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 27, 2026

Velshi: "How do you respond to allegations that you're a communist?"



Darializa Avila Chevalier: "For far too long, this reactive conversation of what we should be afraid of has prevented us from being able to have a politics Democrats can identify win." pic.twitter.com/sAKGmQcYju — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 25, 2026

Flashback to Hakeem Jeffries in November, directly asked if he sees Mamdani as the Democrats’ future:



“No, I think the future of the Democratic Party is going to fall, as far as we’re concerned, relative to the House Democratic Caucus and members who are doing great work all… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2026

This won’t help Democrats win back the House. https://t.co/PT4rDjEyBe pic.twitter.com/eBVIMcoDJ0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 24, 2026

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier: “How does abolishing prisons or having open borders fit into [America]?… Those are ideas that a lot of your Democrats that are warning about what happened here say are toxic; most of America won't go… pic.twitter.com/Kq8mtOyZLY — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 28, 2026

The election of a trio of far-left candidates in New York’s primaries could create headaches for House Democratic leadership determined to stage a unified and effective pushback to President Trump should the party retake the chamber. […] “I hope that it doesn’t happen, because I hope we’re not like the MAGAs. You can’t criticize the MAGAs and then be like the MAGAs,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), who if the Democrats take the House would be poised to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “That’s why we have the most unproductive Congress right now. And the Republicans are all disorganized because of that. We shouldn’t be that. We want to be the opposite of that … That’s not who we should be, so I hope by looking at their example, we’re not trying to be what they are; you got to be something different.” Voters selected three candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), toppling two progressive incumbents in a state where the Democratic primaries all but ensure they will ascend to Congress. […] Darializa Avila Chevalier, who defeated Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat, and Claire Valdez are both democratic socialists, while Brad Lander, a former Democratic Socialists of America member, pushed out progressive Rep. Dan Goldman. “The fascinating part to me is Adriano Espaillat is a progressive Democrat, Dan Goldman is a progressive Democrat,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) said. “These are not moderates, these are not centrists, and yet that was not good enough for the socialists.”

Some argue that socialists aren’t supporting Democrats because they don’t want to be them. Instead, they plan to infiltrate the party from within, seize control of the leadership, and then use the Democrats’ existing political infrastructure to push their agenda. We’ve seen this happen before, and if the Democrats don’t take it seriously in fighting back, every clown welcoming these Marxists into their big tent will be primaried out of office. Any pro-Israel Democrat, for example, is on the chopping block. This goes beyond Donald Trump, which is something most in this party don’t seem to understand.

WSJ: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who also attended the meeting, followed up and said there is a big difference between marital issues and allegations of sexual assault, the people said.



Platner agreed and denied any credible allegations of assault were forthcoming.… https://t.co/uM6tg1JKVB pic.twitter.com/4fQ9dCyVst — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 3, 2026

NEW -- HOUSE DEMOCRATS had a caucus call this afternoon. They discussed the @RepThomasMassie amendment to National Security-State spending bill that would cut aid to Israel.@JoaquinCastrotx said israel is ethnic cleansing. @RepCasar said he would be supporting the amendment.… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 28, 2026

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