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House Dems Are Preparing for Major Headaches Fending Off Socialist Insurgency

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 29, 2026 6:55 AM
House Dems Are Preparing for Major Headaches Fending Off Socialist Insurgency
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last Tuesday, the socialist roar was heard. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani achieved a hat trick, with all three of his candidates winning their primaries, each more unhinged than the last. They are now ready to have their moment, and it won’t be limited to New York. The establishment ignored these people, and now they face a full-blown insurgency. They’re preparing for a long-term headache over this fight (via The Hill):

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The election of a trio of far-left candidates in New York’s primaries could create headaches for House Democratic leadership determined to stage a unified and effective pushback to President Trump should the party retake the chamber.

[…]

“I hope that it doesn’t happen, because I hope we’re not like the MAGAs. You can’t criticize the MAGAs and then be like the MAGAs,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), who if the Democrats take the House would be poised to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“That’s why we have the most unproductive Congress right now. And the Republicans are all disorganized because of that. We shouldn’t be that. We want to be the opposite of that … That’s not who we should be, so I hope by looking at their example, we’re not trying to be what they are; you got to be something different.”

Voters selected three candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), toppling two progressive incumbents in a state where the Democratic primaries all but ensure they will ascend to Congress. 

[…]

Darializa Avila Chevalier, who defeated Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat, and Claire Valdez are both democratic socialists, while Brad Lander, a former Democratic Socialists of America member, pushed out progressive Rep. Dan Goldman.

“The fascinating part to me is Adriano Espaillat is a progressive Democrat, Dan Goldman is a progressive Democrat,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) said.

“These are not moderates, these are not centrists, and yet that was not good enough for the socialists.”

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Some argue that socialists aren’t supporting Democrats because they don’t want to be them. Instead, they plan to infiltrate the party from within, seize control of the leadership, and then use the Democrats’ existing political infrastructure to push their agenda. We’ve seen this happen before, and if the Democrats don’t take it seriously in fighting back, every clown welcoming these Marxists into their big tent will be primaried out of office. Any pro-Israel Democrat, for example, is on the chopping block. This goes beyond Donald Trump, which is something most in this party don’t seem to understand. 

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