Check Out Who Zohran Mamdani Picked to Be NYC Sheriff

We all know that Zohran Mamdani has no love for law enforcement. Mamdani believes violence is a social construct, sympathizes with criminals over their victims, and wants to defund the police. So it's not surprising Mamdani's pick for NYC Sheriff, Edwin Raymond, also hates law enforcement and believes policing is 'systematically racist.'

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BREAKING: Edwin Raymond appointed NYC Sheriff by Mamdani. He believes policing is systemically racist.



He wants less arrests of non-Whites: pic.twitter.com/Ps0vJjAuLl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 29, 2026

Incredible.

In a montage of statements, Raymond laid out his believe of that systemic racism.

"[It's] much more complex than just simple individual racism," Raymond said. "It's the racism that's interwoven in the system by the way of the enforcement quotas in Black and Hispanic communities."

"Those cops are then being instructed and pressured to get the low level arrest with the belief that it stops the more serious things from happening," Raymond said in another segment. "There's absolutely no empirical evidence to support that. So many studies have been done. It's nonsense. There's no correlation between over-enforcement of innocuous infractions and a plummet in crime. But this what a lot of police departments carry."

Actually, there is. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses of 'disorder policing' (a/k/a 'Broken Windows' theory) actually does work. A 2024 review published in Criminology & Public Policy looked at 56 eligible studies and 59 independent tests of 'disorder policing.' They showed a 26 percent reduction in crime in areas where that policing was occurring. A 2001 study showed the 'Broken Windows' approach to policing in New York City prevented 60,000 violent crimes and a 50 percent reduction in violent crime.

So the evidence is there, but the Left chooses to ignore it.

In another interview, Raymond tied policing to slave patrols.

"From slave patrols, some people feel this thing was never designed to work," he said. Raymond was asked to 'educate' people about slave patrols.

"So slave patrol were basically militias, if you will, during the time when slavery was legal, whose job it was to catch runaway slaves," Raymond said. "And after the Civil War, many of them just rolled over into police departments."

That is just not true, but it's a claim the Left loves to use as grounds to abolish police departments. Modern municipal police departments actually started in the North an urban areas in the 1830s-1850s, with Boston modeling its force after London's Metropolitan Police.

"Very likely, I would have said abolish," Ramyond said of police in a different segment. "Every now and then, you get a good argument as to why abolition is probably the better answer. There are many reform measures that have failed because one, it's not incentivized."

And we can all but guarantee this will be manifested by specifically targeting and also arresting more white. They’re mos def tryna take it back to their old school days of… pic.twitter.com/b5TckcHQE8 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) May 29, 2026

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That's already happening in NYC, where Prosecutor Dafna Yoran, who charged Daniel Penny with manslaughter, once gave a reduced sentence to a Black man who intentionally murdered an Asian college professor. Yoran said she did so under the concept of 'restorative justice,' and gave the suspect ten years for manslaughter when he was originally charged with murder.

The abolishing of police does not mean the Left won't put people in prison. It just means violent criminals won't get locked up. Law-abiding citizens who offend their sensibilities, on the other hand, will.

Who do you think will assist Mamdani with seizing property from 'unfit' landlords to turn it over to the 'community'?

New York City voters were warned! The consequences of ignoring the warnings about the threat of electing a Communist, virulent anti-Semitic, Uganda native are proving to be hellish! — GretchenInOK (@GretchenInOK) May 29, 2026

They were warned. Now they have to suffer the consequences.

Committing fewer crimes is the best way to get arrested less frequently. Just a thought. https://t.co/H4Ojbi6PwG — Stelios Panagiotou (@Panagiotou90St) May 29, 2026

Yes. Have we ever thought about encouraging law abiding behavior?

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Congrats New York City on taking steps to be the crime capitol of the world. https://t.co/MMf8mVjo1P — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 29, 2026

What an honor.

New York is going to get everything they voted for. https://t.co/tUWda5Q7Jw — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 30, 2026

Everything and more. When you elect a socialist who doesn't believe violence is real, and that criminals are the actual victims, you get nothing good.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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