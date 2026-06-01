Check Out Who Zohran Mamdani Picked to Be NYC Sheriff

VIP
We Know How Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion Claude Lemieux Died
We Know How Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion Claude Lemieux Died
Chuck Schumer Really Doesn't Want to Compensate Victims of Government Abuse
Chuck Schumer Really Doesn't Want to Compensate Victims of Government Abuse
Senate Candidates Face Perjury Allegations for Election Rigging Scheme
Senate Candidates Face Perjury Allegations for Election Rigging Scheme
Trump Slams 'Dumocrats' and GOP Critics for 'Chirping' About Iran Deal
Trump Slams 'Dumocrats' and GOP Critics for 'Chirping' About Iran Deal
Here's What We Know About the Federal Judge Trying to Stop Renovations of the Trump Kennedy Center
Here's What We Know About the Federal Judge Trying to Stop Renovations of...
Gov. Tina Kotek Bragged About Oregon's Graduation Rates. There's Just One Problem.
Gov. Tina Kotek Bragged About Oregon's Graduation Rates. There's Just One Problem.
Paige Cognetti Raises the Pride Flag Over Scranton City Hall
Paige Cognetti Raises the Pride Flag Over Scranton City Hall
VIP
Study Shows Massive Support for Self-Defense, Recreational Shooting
Study Shows Massive Support for Self-Defense, Recreational Shooting
Mamdani to Spend Astounding $5 Million On What Some Describe as the Socialists' Own Propaganda Machine
Mamdani to Spend Astounding $5 Million On What Some Describe as the Socialists'...
Spencer Pratt Leads Karen Bass Ahead of LA's Primary Election
Spencer Pratt Leads Karen Bass Ahead of LA's Primary Election
Senator Jim Banks Is Pushing the FCC to Flag LGBTQ Content on TV
Senator Jim Banks Is Pushing the FCC to Flag LGBTQ Content on TV
VIP
Inside the Republicans' Fight to Keep Maine’s Senate Seat Red
Inside the Republicans' Fight to Keep Maine’s Senate Seat Red
Iran Claims It Stopped Talking With The United States. Trump Isn't Worried.
Iran Claims It Stopped Talking With The United States. Trump Isn't Worried.
Tom Steyer Vows to Protect Men in Women's Sports as 'Transgender' Athlete Places First in Track Meet
Tom Steyer Vows to Protect Men in Women's Sports as 'Transgender' Athlete Places...
Tipsheet

Check Out Who Zohran Mamdani Picked to Be NYC Sheriff

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 1:45 PM
Check Out Who Zohran Mamdani Picked to Be NYC Sheriff
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We all know that Zohran Mamdani has no love for law enforcement. Mamdani believes violence is a social construct, sympathizes with criminals over their victims, and wants to defund the police. So it's not surprising Mamdani's pick for NYC Sheriff, Edwin Raymond, also hates law enforcement and believes policing is 'systematically racist.'

Advertisement

Incredible.

In a montage of statements, Raymond laid out his believe of that systemic racism.

"[It's] much more complex than just simple individual racism," Raymond said. "It's the racism that's interwoven in the system by the way of the enforcement quotas in Black and Hispanic communities."

"Those cops are then being instructed and pressured to get the low level arrest with the belief that it stops the more serious things from happening," Raymond said in another segment. "There's absolutely no empirical evidence to support that. So many studies have been done. It's nonsense. There's no correlation between over-enforcement of innocuous infractions and a plummet in crime. But this what a lot of police departments carry."

Actually, there is. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses of 'disorder policing' (a/k/a 'Broken Windows' theory) actually does work. A 2024 review published in Criminology & Public Policy looked at 56 eligible studies and 59 independent tests of 'disorder policing.' They showed a 26 percent reduction in crime in areas where that policing was occurring. A 2001 study showed the 'Broken Windows' approach to policing in New York City prevented 60,000 violent crimes and a 50 percent reduction in violent crime.

Recommended

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK SOCIALISM

So the evidence is there, but the Left chooses to ignore it.

In another interview, Raymond tied policing to slave patrols. 

"From slave patrols, some people feel this thing was never designed to work," he said. Raymond was asked to 'educate' people about slave patrols.

"So slave patrol were basically militias, if you will, during the time when slavery was legal, whose job it was to catch runaway slaves," Raymond said. "And after the Civil War, many of them just rolled over into police departments."

That is just not true, but it's a claim the Left loves to use as grounds to abolish police departments. Modern municipal police departments actually started in the North an urban areas in the 1830s-1850s, with Boston modeling its force after London's Metropolitan Police.

"Very likely, I would have said abolish," Ramyond said of police in a different segment. "Every now and then, you get a good argument as to why abolition is probably the better answer. There are many reform measures that have failed because one, it's not incentivized."

Advertisement

That's already happening in NYC, where Prosecutor Dafna Yoran, who charged Daniel Penny with manslaughter, once gave a reduced sentence to a Black man who intentionally murdered an Asian college professor. Yoran said she did so under the concept of 'restorative justice,' and gave the suspect ten years for manslaughter when he was originally charged with murder. 

The abolishing of police does not mean the Left won't put people in prison. It just means violent criminals won't get locked up. Law-abiding citizens who offend their sensibilities, on the other hand, will.

Who do you think will assist Mamdani with seizing property from 'unfit' landlords to turn it over to the 'community'?

They were warned. Now they have to suffer the consequences.

Yes. Have we ever thought about encouraging law abiding behavior?

Advertisement

What an honor.

Everything and more. When you elect a socialist who doesn't believe violence is real, and that criminals are the actual victims, you get nothing good.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Iran Claims It Stopped Talking With The United States. Trump Isn't Worried. Cameron Arcand
Gov. Tina Kotek Bragged About Oregon's Graduation Rates. There's Just One Problem. Amy Curtis
Mamdani to Spend Astounding $5 Million On What Some Describe as the Socialists' Own Propaganda Machine Dmitri Bolt
The Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Is Tomorrow and the Election Shenanigans Have Already Begun Amy Curtis
Why Ex-Biden Aides Are Reportedly Fuming Over Jill Biden's Book Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement