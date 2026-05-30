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Tipsheet

Francesca Hong Envisions a World Without Prisons, and She Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 30, 2026 3:00 PM
Francesca Hong Envisions a World Without Prisons, and She Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Wisconsin Democrats have to be in full-blown panic mode. They planted a story with CNN about socialist radical Francesca Hong's push to defund the police, only for Hong to say she'd use the National Guard to arrest ICE agents working in the Dairy State.

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Now, Hong is going even further, saying she envisions a world without prisons. Which means criminals get to rob, rape, maim and murder without consequence.

There's that phrase Hong loves so much: 'public safety.'

Here's more:

A frontrunner in the race to determine who will be the Democratic candidate for governor stood by comments she previously made about having a vision where, one day, police and prisons no longer exist.

State Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) spoke to CBS 58 virtually Friday night while campaigning in Vilas County. 

Hong has received criticism, even from some within her own party, over comments she made at a campaign event earlier this month. According to audio obtained and first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hong said her "perfect world would be a world without prisons."

In an interview Friday, Hong emphasized she was referring to a long-term vision when discussing scenarios where police and prisons are no longer around.

She thinks massive government spending on social programs will magically erase crime. It won't.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

Those don't work.

No one is safe when you don't imprison criminals.

Hong is serious about this. She's going to abolish Wisconsin's prison system and turn loose thousands of violent criminals, while also making Wisconsin a safe haven for illegal alien criminals, too.

She's also been endorsed by socialists specifically for her prison abolition stance.

This is too radical for Wisconsin, which voted for President Trump in 2016 and again in 2024.

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This cannot be tolerated. 

Innocent people will die. But that's a feature, not a bug, of the socialist agenda.

Francesca Hong cannot be elected governor. She cannot be in charge of this state. Too many lives are on the line.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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