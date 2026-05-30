Francesca Hong Envisions a World Without Prisons, and She Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor

Wisconsin Democrats have to be in full-blown panic mode. They planted a story with CNN about socialist radical Francesca Hong's push to defund the police, only for Hong to say she'd use the National Guard to arrest ICE agents working in the Dairy State.

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Now, Hong is going even further, saying she envisions a world without prisons. Which means criminals get to rob, rape, maim and murder without consequence.

Francesca Hong has recently said her "perfect world" is one without prisons.



Until we get there, what should happen to repeat violent offenders?



"There has to be accountability...moving toward a world where we are investing in public safety is going to take time." pic.twitter.com/AcqFDEudmb — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) May 30, 2026

There's that phrase Hong loves so much: 'public safety.'

Here's more:

A frontrunner in the race to determine who will be the Democratic candidate for governor stood by comments she previously made about having a vision where, one day, police and prisons no longer exist. State Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) spoke to CBS 58 virtually Friday night while campaigning in Vilas County. Hong has received criticism, even from some within her own party, over comments she made at a campaign event earlier this month. According to audio obtained and first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hong said her "perfect world would be a world without prisons." In an interview Friday, Hong emphasized she was referring to a long-term vision when discussing scenarios where police and prisons are no longer around.

She thinks massive government spending on social programs will magically erase crime. It won't.

Now, and for our entire past, people have committed horrible crimes, even when their basic needs are met. In a world without police and prisons, who addresses those crimes?



"There are rehabilitation services we can be investing in now to help prevent crime" pic.twitter.com/ii4qbI5Bmh — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) May 30, 2026

Those don't work.

Hong's comments have drawn criticism from some fellow Democrats, such as @AnnJacobsMKE and @keldahelenroys...how does she respond to people saying or implying she's naive?



"A world where everyone can be safe is one that I think should be a vision we hold onto." pic.twitter.com/lCy0uKI2Q6 — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) May 30, 2026

No one is safe when you don't imprison criminals.

Democratic candidate for governor Francesca Hong told potential voters in recent weeks she ideally wants a world without prisons.



The comment was made as she faces scrutiny for her support of defunding and eliminating police departments. https://t.co/I6FnzZQkOR — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 29, 2026

Hong is serious about this. She's going to abolish Wisconsin's prison system and turn loose thousands of violent criminals, while also making Wisconsin a safe haven for illegal alien criminals, too.

She's also been endorsed by socialists specifically for her prison abolition stance.

If Molly did her homework, she would have reported that the abolish prison comment isn’t a one off or new thing. Hong received an endorsement in January from the Wisconsin Electoral Socialists for clearly and intentionally aligning herself with the cause of prison abolition. A… https://t.co/q1bSfuNx47 pic.twitter.com/prBHQq5CdD — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) May 29, 2026

This is too radical for Wisconsin, which voted for President Trump in 2016 and again in 2024.

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Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Francesca Hong speaks about an ideal world “without prisons”



“Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Governor Francesca Hong told potential voters in recent weeks she ideally wants a world without prisons, a comment her campaign said referred to her goal… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 29, 2026

This cannot be tolerated.

🚨 The WI Democrat frontrunner @FrancescaHongWI, who previously called to abolish the police now says she seeks a world without prisons. pic.twitter.com/TyzxKWcAMt — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) May 29, 2026

Innocent people will die. But that's a feature, not a bug, of the socialist agenda.

We cannot let this lunatic be our next governor. https://t.co/4bxS4Bz9mJ — mandala (@mandala_mandy) May 29, 2026

Francesca Hong cannot be elected governor. She cannot be in charge of this state. Too many lives are on the line.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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