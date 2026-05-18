Israel Has Intercepted Another 'Humanitarian' Flotilla Headed Toward Gaza

Israeli forces have intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, another flotilla trying to provide 'humanitarian aid' to Gaza. Activists say it's necessary because Israel is blocking aid to Gaza, which — of course — is not true.

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The Israeli Navy has begun intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla mission attempting to sail toward Gaza in challenge of Israel’s naval blockade.



Livestream footage showed Israeli naval commandos boarding one of the vessels near Cyprus after Israel warned participants to… pic.twitter.com/174mIyhKfw — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) May 18, 2026

But according to some outlets, the flotilla has a troubling background.

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Another Gaza flotilla is making its way toward Israel, portraying itself as a heroic humanitarian mission.



But there’s one major problem:

The group behind it has a deeply troubling history. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/j6vyWqXrSY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 18, 2026

It's got ties to IHH, a Turkish group with links to Hamas.

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The flotilla is linked to the Turkish organization IHH — the same group behind the 2010 Mavi Marmara confrontation.

IHH has long faced allegations and scrutiny over ties to Hamas and other Islamist extremist networks.

One year before the Mavi Marmara set sail, an IHH… — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 18, 2026

In 2010, one of the aid ships, the Mavi Marmara, was stopped by Israeli forces who were ment with 'violent resistance' from activists armed with knives, metal rods, and other weapons.

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Back in 2010, the Mavi Marmara was presented to the world as a peaceful aid ship.

Reality?

Israeli forces boarding the vessel encountered violent resistance from activists armed with metal rods, knives, and other weapons.https://t.co/Go4Vy4j5ZI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 18, 2026

Israel has a naval blockade into Gaza, and the U.N. has recognized it as a legitimate security measure.

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Israel’s naval blockade — which even the UN recognized as a legitimate security measure — exists for one reason:

To prevent weapons and terror operatives from reaching Hamas in Gaza.

That critical context routinely disappears from coverage.https://t.co/dVUHV7ovyl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 18, 2026

The organization rejected requests to transfer its aid to Israeli forces.

The Israeli Navy is gearing up to soon intercept an activist mission sailing to the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel's naval blockade.



The Foreign Ministry in a statement says that "Israel calls on all participants in this provocation to change course and turn back immediately."… — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 18, 2026

There are reportedly 57 vessels in the flotilla, and it is near Cyprus in the Mediterranean.

And despite the U.N.'s acknowledgement of the blockade, official Francesca Albanese told Israel to leave the flotilla alone.

Hands off the Flotilla.

I urge Mediterranean states to protect the civilian vessels that are trying to break Israel's genocidal siege on Gaza, and also do what the Global Sumud movement is trying to do:

-Break the siege.

- End complicity with Apartheid.

- Make justice happen. https://t.co/SHAo3uZ1Hm — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 18, 2026

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That's not going to happen.

The Israeli Navy has begun intercepting and boarding the vessels.

Israeli Navy intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters



The Israeli Navy has boarded vessels of the pro-Palestinian “Global Sumud Flotilla” in the Mediterranean Sea.



The convoy consisted of 54 vessels carrying around 500 anti-Israel and pro-Hamas activists from 45… pic.twitter.com/TVtW8hAZag — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 18, 2026

🚨 WATCH: The moment the IDF Navy boarded the Gaza flotilla, which included 54 ships and nearly 500 participants from 45 different countries https://t.co/psCBFNdFm4 pic.twitter.com/jaSk0N5um3 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 18, 2026

And a senior flotilla official, Saif Abukeshek, has ties to Hamas.

🚨 FLOTILLA GROUP LEADER DELETED THE HAMAS-LINKED PART



Jewish Onliner found archived Global Sumud Flotilla pages showing that Saif Abukeshek, a senior flotilla figure, was previously listed as serving on the secretariat of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad.



Then… pic.twitter.com/iwljWRB6Gu — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 18, 2026

Pages from the flotilla's website showing the links to Hamas were deleted after the U.S. declared the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad a 'Hamas-controlled fundraising operation.'

Scoop from Jewish Onliner: The media spent weeks crying about the two "flotilla activists" detained by Israel.



The IDF said they were linked to Hamas, but the media didn't care.



Turns out the flotilla's own website said the same thing — before they deleted the evidence 🧵 pic.twitter.com/OuX4aN93km — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 17, 2026

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This story comes after The New York Times ran a shameful and false op-ed about Israeli forces training dogs to rape Palestinian captives, and after a legitimate report detailed the real sexual atrocities committed and documented by Hamas and hundreds of witnesses during the October 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel. There has been an alarming uptick in antisemitic incidents and policies, including in New York City, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani undid antisemitism policies of the Eric Adams administration (and where antisemitic attacks have skyrocketed). Last week, Democrats Ro Khanna and Rashida Tlaib also sponsored a resolution on the 'Nakba,' just in time for a massive global 'Nakba 78' protest.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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