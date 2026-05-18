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Tipsheet

Israel Has Intercepted Another 'Humanitarian' Flotilla Headed Toward Gaza

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 18, 2026 8:00 AM
Israel Has Intercepted Another 'Humanitarian' Flotilla Headed Toward Gaza
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Israeli forces have intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, another flotilla trying to provide 'humanitarian aid' to Gaza. Activists say it's necessary because Israel is blocking aid to Gaza, which — of course — is not true.

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But according to some outlets, the flotilla has a troubling background.

It's got ties to IHH, a Turkish group with links to Hamas.

In 2010, one of the aid ships, the Mavi Marmara, was stopped by Israeli forces who were ment with 'violent resistance' from activists armed with knives, metal rods, and other weapons.

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Related:

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL TURKEY UNITED NATIONS

Israel has a naval blockade into Gaza, and the U.N. has recognized it as a legitimate security measure.

The organization rejected requests to transfer its aid to Israeli forces.

There are reportedly 57 vessels in the flotilla, and it is near Cyprus in the Mediterranean.

And despite the U.N.'s acknowledgement of the blockade, official Francesca Albanese told Israel to leave the flotilla alone.

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That's not going to happen.

The Israeli Navy has begun intercepting and boarding the vessels.

And a senior flotilla official, Saif Abukeshek, has ties to Hamas.

Pages from the flotilla's website showing the links to Hamas were deleted after the U.S. declared the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad a 'Hamas-controlled fundraising operation.'

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This story comes after The New York Times ran a shameful and false op-ed about Israeli forces training dogs to rape Palestinian captives, and after a legitimate report detailed the real sexual atrocities committed and documented by Hamas and hundreds of witnesses during the October 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel. There has been an alarming uptick in antisemitic incidents and policies, including in New York City, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani undid antisemitism policies of the Eric Adams administration (and where antisemitic attacks have skyrocketed). Last week, Democrats Ro Khanna and Rashida Tlaib also sponsored a resolution on the 'Nakba,' just in time for a massive global 'Nakba 78' protest.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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