Antisemitic Mobs Invaded Jewish Neighborhoods in NYC Again Last Night

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani doesn't care about his city's Jewish population. That much was evident from day one, when Mamdani undid antisemitic policies put into place by his predecessor, Eric Adams. Mamdani also sent a clear message when he used his first veto to thwart a bipartisan effort to curtail antisemitism in the Big Apple.

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It's no surprise to those of us who've been paying attention. Shortly after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, Mamdani led a pro-Hamas rally that cheered on the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, and his wife celebrated the murders and terrorism on social media.

This chaos and harassment is what Mamdani wants. He wants to send a message to Jews and the world that they are not welcome or safe in NYC.

Hamasniks are marching through the streets of Brooklyn attempting to intimidate Jewish families



This was never about Israel. It was always about targeting Jewspic.twitter.com/dAmEGB6xOL — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 12, 2026

This is a show of force, and it has nothing to do with Israel or Zionism. It's targeting Jews, where they live.

It took hundreds of NYPD officers to protect Jews.

I can’t believe it has become this normal to harass Jews outside of a synagogue.



There were 400 NYPD officers today stationed outside this Brooklyn synagogue to protect the Jews inside of it.



Make no mistake, this has absolutely nothing to do with actually helping… pic.twitter.com/Ko6Yle1jeN — Zina Rakhamilova (@itsmezina__) May 12, 2026

This would not be tolerated if this were a predominantly Black or Muslim neighborhood. But Mamdani looks the other way because it's a synagogue and Jews.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW IN BROOKLYN:



Insane footage of pro-Hamas rioters marching through an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood toward a synagogue while assaulting Jewish kids.



This is what Mamdani wants to see.



He could stop this at any time. https://t.co/RcrTPeA8h6 pic.twitter.com/0wCXoKfsGA — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

Mamdani will not stop it.

Watch this.



This pro-Hamas protestor goes crazy and multiple policeman have to hold him back.



Less than a minute later, he's back to threatening Jews standing on the side.



Nothing will happen to him.



Just like our Mayor wants.pic.twitter.com/N6jrkI8UN9 — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

The hate is real and terrifying.

A Hezbollah flag was prominently waved at the front of the protest.



The New York Times is still going to call this an "anti-Israel" march.https://t.co/QQc6xCKbXx — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

They support terrorists. Plain and simple. Islamic terrorism wins in NYC.

"46 Americans were murdered by Hamas!"



Pro-Hamas protestor: "Not Enough!"



These people are sick.pic.twitter.com/odC52eHt3J — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

Remember this. Because these protests don't stop with Jews in New York.

The Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso, encouraged this, too.

This is the Brooklyn Borough President.



What has this city become?https://t.co/OiUt4PTj27 — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

It's a shame.

Even this rabid anti-Israel NYT reporter is not enough for them.https://t.co/Mb5zQPijWg — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

We're going to cover the Nicholas Kristof story, too. It's shameful.

If you're still not convinced, ask yourself what Mamdani's reaction would be if a KKK group decided to match through a predominantly Black neighborhood in NYC.



It would be front page news and he'd fall over himself to condemn it.pic.twitter.com/531Hm5oJNR — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

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Bingo. He might pay lip service to these protests, as he did with the swastika's in Queens, but nothing more.

BREAKING: Masked Islamists are assaulting Jewish children outside of a synagogue in NYC.



Where are the NYPD?



Why are there not mass arrests? pic.twitter.com/YToT57oAnY — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 12, 2026

They're not above attacking children. A Hezbollah-linked terrorist tried to kill Jewish children in Michigan not too long ago.

Tonight in Brooklyn a mob of Muslims and Leftist Islamists protested and PRAYED "Alan Akbar!" outside of a Synagogue.



None of this is normal. None of this is okay. No other religion in America is treated like this. What group of people does this? We will not be silenced. We are… pic.twitter.com/ZbviqSeyw8 — Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) May 12, 2026

This is not okay. The rise of antisemitism on the Left must be stopped. As we noted, PA Supreme Court Justice David Wecht left the Democratic Party over its antisemitism. John Fetterman, the last sane Democrat, also noted that Democrats have to "confront its own rising antisemitism problem."

I know David and his legendary father, Cyril.



As I’ve affirmed, I’m not changing my party—but I fully understand David’s personal choice.



The Democratic Party must confront its own rising antisemitism problem. pic.twitter.com/arxEUy5Ro9 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 11, 2026

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And he's right. Democrats do. But it seems they have no plans to do so any time in the near future.

What took place in New York tonight is terrifying.



Hordes of masked Muslim terrorists marching through residential neighborhoods chanting “Allahu Akbar.”



Violent Muslims waving Hezbollah flags attacking women, children, and even police.



Jihadists surrounding synagogues and… — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 12, 2026

"Muslims in America are becoming increasingly more dangerous. This will not end well," Maalouf wrote.

He's right.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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