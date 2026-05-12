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Tipsheet

Antisemitic Mobs Invaded Jewish Neighborhoods in NYC Again Last Night

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 8:30 AM
Antisemitic Mobs Invaded Jewish Neighborhoods in NYC Again Last Night
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani doesn't care about his city's Jewish population. That much was evident from day one, when Mamdani undid antisemitic policies put into place by his predecessor, Eric Adams. Mamdani also sent a clear message when he used his first veto to thwart a bipartisan effort to curtail antisemitism in the Big Apple.

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It's no surprise to those of us who've been paying attention. Shortly after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, Mamdani led a pro-Hamas rally that cheered on the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, and his wife celebrated the murders and terrorism on social media.

This chaos and harassment is what Mamdani wants. He wants to send a message to Jews and the world that they are not welcome or safe in NYC.

This is a show of force, and it has nothing to do with Israel or Zionism. It's targeting Jews, where they live.

It took hundreds of NYPD officers to protect Jews.

This would not be tolerated if this were a predominantly Black or Muslim neighborhood. But Mamdani looks the other way because it's a synagogue and Jews.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM JUDAISM NEW YORK

Mamdani will not stop it.

The hate is real and terrifying.

They support terrorists. Plain and simple. Islamic terrorism wins in NYC.

Remember this. Because these protests don't stop with Jews in New York.

The Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso, encouraged this, too.

It's a shame.

We're going to cover the Nicholas Kristof story, too. It's shameful.

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Bingo. He might pay lip service to these protests, as he did with the swastika's in Queens, but nothing more.

They're not above attacking children. A Hezbollah-linked terrorist tried to kill Jewish children in Michigan not too long ago.

This is not okay. The rise of antisemitism on the Left must be stopped. As we noted, PA Supreme Court Justice David Wecht left the Democratic Party over its antisemitism. John Fetterman, the last sane Democrat, also noted that Democrats have to "confront its own rising antisemitism problem."

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And he's right. Democrats do. But it seems they have no plans to do so any time in the near future.

"Muslims in America are becoming increasingly more dangerous. This will not end well," Maalouf wrote.

He's right.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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