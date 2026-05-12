Antisemitic Mobs Invaded Jewish Neighborhoods in NYC Again Last Night

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani doesn't care about his city's Jewish population. That much was evident from day one, when Mamdani undid antisemitic policies put into place by his predecessor, Eric Adams. Mamdani also sent a clear message when he used his first veto to thwart a bipartisan effort to curtail antisemitism in the Big Apple.
It's no surprise to those of us who've been paying attention. Shortly after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, Mamdani led a pro-Hamas rally that cheered on the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, and his wife celebrated the murders and terrorism on social media.
This chaos and harassment is what Mamdani wants. He wants to send a message to Jews and the world that they are not welcome or safe in NYC.
Hamasniks are marching through the streets of Brooklyn attempting to intimidate Jewish families— Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 12, 2026
This was never about Israel. It was always about targeting Jewspic.twitter.com/dAmEGB6xOL
This is a show of force, and it has nothing to do with Israel or Zionism. It's targeting Jews, where they live.
It took hundreds of NYPD officers to protect Jews.
I can’t believe it has become this normal to harass Jews outside of a synagogue.— Zina Rakhamilova (@itsmezina__) May 12, 2026
There were 400 NYPD officers today stationed outside this Brooklyn synagogue to protect the Jews inside of it.
Make no mistake, this has absolutely nothing to do with actually helping… pic.twitter.com/Ko6Yle1jeN
This would not be tolerated if this were a predominantly Black or Muslim neighborhood. But Mamdani looks the other way because it's a synagogue and Jews.
🚨 HAPPENING NOW IN BROOKLYN:— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026
Insane footage of pro-Hamas rioters marching through an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood toward a synagogue while assaulting Jewish kids.
This is what Mamdani wants to see.
He could stop this at any time. https://t.co/RcrTPeA8h6 pic.twitter.com/0wCXoKfsGA
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Mamdani will not stop it.
Watch this.— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026
This pro-Hamas protestor goes crazy and multiple policeman have to hold him back.
Less than a minute later, he's back to threatening Jews standing on the side.
Nothing will happen to him.
Just like our Mayor wants.pic.twitter.com/N6jrkI8UN9
The hate is real and terrifying.
A Hezbollah flag was prominently waved at the front of the protest.— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026
The New York Times is still going to call this an "anti-Israel" march.https://t.co/QQc6xCKbXx
They support terrorists. Plain and simple. Islamic terrorism wins in NYC.
"46 Americans were murdered by Hamas!"— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026
Pro-Hamas protestor: "Not Enough!"
These people are sick.pic.twitter.com/odC52eHt3J
Remember this. Because these protests don't stop with Jews in New York.
The Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso, encouraged this, too.
This is the Brooklyn Borough President.— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026
What has this city become?https://t.co/OiUt4PTj27
It's a shame.
Even this rabid anti-Israel NYT reporter is not enough for them.https://t.co/Mb5zQPijWg— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026
We're going to cover the Nicholas Kristof story, too. It's shameful.
If you're still not convinced, ask yourself what Mamdani's reaction would be if a KKK group decided to match through a predominantly Black neighborhood in NYC.— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026
It would be front page news and he'd fall over himself to condemn it.pic.twitter.com/531Hm5oJNR
Bingo. He might pay lip service to these protests, as he did with the swastika's in Queens, but nothing more.
BREAKING: Masked Islamists are assaulting Jewish children outside of a synagogue in NYC.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 12, 2026
Where are the NYPD?
Why are there not mass arrests? pic.twitter.com/YToT57oAnY
They're not above attacking children. A Hezbollah-linked terrorist tried to kill Jewish children in Michigan not too long ago.
Tonight in Brooklyn a mob of Muslims and Leftist Islamists protested and PRAYED "Alan Akbar!" outside of a Synagogue.— Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) May 12, 2026
None of this is normal. None of this is okay. No other religion in America is treated like this. What group of people does this? We will not be silenced. We are… pic.twitter.com/ZbviqSeyw8
This is not okay. The rise of antisemitism on the Left must be stopped. As we noted, PA Supreme Court Justice David Wecht left the Democratic Party over its antisemitism. John Fetterman, the last sane Democrat, also noted that Democrats have to "confront its own rising antisemitism problem."
I know David and his legendary father, Cyril.— U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 11, 2026
As I’ve affirmed, I’m not changing my party—but I fully understand David’s personal choice.
The Democratic Party must confront its own rising antisemitism problem. pic.twitter.com/arxEUy5Ro9
And he's right. Democrats do. But it seems they have no plans to do so any time in the near future.
What took place in New York tonight is terrifying.— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) May 12, 2026
Hordes of masked Muslim terrorists marching through residential neighborhoods chanting “Allahu Akbar.”
Violent Muslims waving Hezbollah flags attacking women, children, and even police.
Jihadists surrounding synagogues and…
"Muslims in America are becoming increasingly more dangerous. This will not end well," Maalouf wrote.
He's right.
Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
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