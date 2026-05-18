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Tipsheet

ESPN Host Couldn't Let This Caller Get Away With This Swipe at Conservatives

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 18, 2026 6:30 AM
ESPN Host Couldn't Let This Caller Get Away With This Swipe at Conservatives
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Love him or hate him—ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was right here. He shut down a caller who claimed that MAGA supporters are mentally ill. If you’ve seen him on that network, you know he gets fired up when he's passionate about something. He couldn’t let this go:

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SMITH: "Nope, nope, nope, don't talk to me about mental illness on the side of the right — but you have people talking about transgender without parental consent!"

"And men transitioning to women and playing in women's sports, and thinking that that was OK!"

"And people could be incarcerated and they could have sex changes and stuff like that. Oh, no, no, no!"

"You don't get to sit up there and just point to the right about that and not act like there wasn't craziness on the left too."

"[Democrats are] turning your back on black folks who supported you since the 60s. Don't get me started with all of that!"

"The extreme left is a damn problem! That's why 77 million people said Donald Trump is closer to normalcy than some of those folks!

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And yes, he’s not a conservative. He’s been honest about that. He’s a classic liberal, but he also recognizes that his side has lost its way. The funny part is that Smith would be labeled a Nazi on the Left for these sensible views. That’s how crazy this is. J.K. Rowling, who leans more left, has been ostracized over transgender issues. It’s madness.

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