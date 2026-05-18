Here's Why a Female Police Officer in Norfolk Was Suspended From Her Job

It seems there's only one day out of the year that Democrats show respect for police officers. Outside of January 6, the Left want to defund the police, accuse them of racism, and make their lives and jobs much more difficult than they have to be.

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Now, in Virginia, two police officers have been suspended and may be terminated. Why? These officers objected to a 'trans-identifying male' in the women's locker room.

Here's more:

When officer Meghan Grabow told the Norfolk Police Department leadership about a man staring at her in the women’s locker room, they allegedly dismissed her concerns—because the recruit identified as transgender. Now, Grabow and a colleague who spoke up for her allege they have been targeted by the department and face termination. “They hired this man who identifies as a woman and then deliberately and methodically tried to keep it a secret,” officer Martin Powers, who joined Grabow to speak out in defense of female-only private spaces in the department, told IW Features. Powers said he first heard about the transgender-identifying recruit in 2024 when Norfolk Police Academy staff found social media posts of the recruit wearing makeup and a wig. But when training staff questioned the situation, they were told to treat the recruit as a female, according to Powers. At first, Powers said nothing seemed awry with the recruit class. “[I thought] maybe everybody was just grossly mistaken,” Powers said, citing that he only saw one female in the group as expected and no transgender individuals. But when Grabow went to the women’s locker room to change clothing partway through her shift, the transgender-identified recruit walked in.

Grabow says the man was wearing a suit and made no effort to appear to be a woman, according to Independent Women's Voice. Instead, when Grabow spoke of her discomfort to her captain, she was asked what she was doing in the women's locker room in her underwear, and even told to take a gun with her in the shower if she felt 'unsafe.'

When recounting the story in a meeting with the police chief, the chief told a detective speaking on behalf of Grabow that the recruit was a woman and not a man. “The chief held up his hand in a stop gesture,” Officer Martin Powers, Grabow's partner, said. “He said, ‘The proper pronoun is woman.’ And [the detective] didn’t know what to do.”

Powers was later told to leave that meeting and didn't. For that, he was terminated and has been unable to find a job in law enforcement. Grabow was suspended. She says the department used a prior traffic ticket against her as grounds for her suspension. The 'trans-identifying male,' who was a recruit, never graduated, citing being emotionally unable to handle the job.

Thank you so much for sharing! I addressed @NorfolkVA about this issue 2 years ago! They approved $60000 in tax payer money to renovate the female locker room to unisex. I will show you the FOIA request. I can also show you the 2 videos from the council meeting. — Greta Sanchez (@esposa_2024) May 18, 2026

They never make men's locker rooms 'unisex,' however.

This is deeply sick...



This is what happens when Democrats win elections, they instantly purge anyone sane. https://t.co/kxJ1toNpst pic.twitter.com/qoFz1aO6DY — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 17, 2026

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And they punish those who stand up to their insanity.

A useful reminder that this is still the policy position of every Democrat in the country who won’t say otherwise: women must put up with “trans” biological men invading their privacy—or face sanctions or worse. https://t.co/YS8BfJViT9 — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) May 18, 2026

We cannot allow this to continue.

🚨OUTRAGEOUS: Virginia Police Officers Suspended for Objecting to Trans-Identified Male Recruit in Women’s Locker Room



"When the Norfolk Police Department hired a transgender-identified male recruit, female officers were blindsided, especially when the man walked into the… — Virginia News Vanguard (@VaNewsVanguard) May 17, 2026

It is outrageous.

Women have a right to safe spaces and privacy. The Democrats, who have run on a platform of 'my body, my choice' for years, forget that choice when it comes to women who object to changing in front of men.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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